Lillian M. Smith, 93, passed from this life to her eternal home on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

She was born May 29, 1930 in Maury City, Tenn. to the late David Franklin Rhodes Sr. and Mirtle Mae White Rhodes.

Mrs. Smith was a Medical Nurse’s Assistant at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Paul Smith; and brother, David Franklin Rhodes Jr.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Paul Smith Jr. (Melba) and Bobby Neal Smith (Debbie); daughter, Betty Smith Reasons (Terry); and grandchildren, Malena Caldwell, Richard Glenn Smith (Anna), Melissa Smith Woodruff (Damien) and Shelia Kay Smith.

Graveside services for Mrs. Smith were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. with Lee Cook officiating.