Milan City Board approves first reading of $15M budget

By Caleb Revill

The Milan City Board approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing both Milan Public Utilities and the city’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year during their special called meeting on Tuesday evening, May 30. All meetings are open to the public.

Alderman Hal Holmes was absent for the meeting. During the special called meeting, board members reviewed the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

The proposed budget has an estimated general fund revenue of $15,099,059, an increase from last year’s fund balance estimated at $14,041,540. Milan’s estimated revenue numbers come from local taxes, state funding, federal funding and other sources.

Estimated expenditures for 2023-24 total at $17,248,683, an increase from 2022-2023’s estimated expenditures at $13,771,820. Estimated expenditures are broken down into city employee salaries and other costs. The line item for other costs saw the bulk of the increase from an estimated $8,266,152 in 2022-23 to an estimated $11,651,670 in 2023-24.

City Recorder Autumn Stewart said that another approximately $1.5 million in revenues already paid out from a paving loan is unlisted in the $15 million general fund revenue. This along with several smaller line item revenues that have already been paid out puts the budget at a surplus of around $15,000 for fiscal year 2023-24.

Stewart reported that since the board’s budget workshop, there has only been a couple of adjustments. She noted that $60,000 has been added to the Milan Public Works budget coming from fund balance to purchase two trucks.

“That’s being paid for from equipment that they surplused this year,” Stewart said. “That’s why it’s coming from the fund balance, because we’ve already received that money.”

Stewart said that the expenditure and revenue funds were adjusted for a 4.5% increase in Waste Management costs. This translates to a $0.58 increase on waste bills for citizens.

Alderman James Fountain asked City Attorney Michael Carter how much longer the city’s contract with Waste Management runs for, and Carter said this is the last year of the three-year contract. Carter said that the waste disposal contract can be rebid next year if the board chooses to.

“We need to get on that early and not be held hostage like we were last time,” McAdoo said.

Alderman Lee Alexander made a motion to approve the first reading of the fiscal year 2024 MPU and city budgets. After further review of the budget, the board voted unanimously to approve Alexander’s motion.