Right to Know – June 6, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – May 22-June 4

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/22/2023 through 6/4/2023:

Nicholas Kenneth Rayfield, W/M, 32- capias, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Caprice Tyrell Anderson, B/M, 35- violation of probation.

Vincent Riddell Bailey, B/M, 59- driving under the influence first offense, violation light law.

Katie Alisa Barnett, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

James Hulon Boaz, W/M, 41- capias, theft of property, violation of probation.

Joseph Thomas Bortz, W/M, 36- capias, violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Tommy Lee Finch Jr., B/M, 43- aggravated assault.

Shana Rai Gordon, W/F, 37- violation of probation.

Rondarrius Latron Johnson, B/M, 28- assault.

Malcolm Omar Lee Jr., B/M, 21- child abuse or neglect (non-violent, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, violation of probation, driving without license.

Cameron Lee Murphy, W/M, 22- violation of probation.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 23- capias.

Benjamin McClain Parker, W/M, 35- schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, capias.

Amy Marie Reynolds, W/F, 46- capias.

Jerry Lynn Turner III, W/M, 33- capias.

Jamar Monroe Webb, B/M, 20- prohibited weapons.

Steven Allen Boykin, B/M, 61- domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Shana Ri Gordon, W/F, 37- criminal trespass.

Cornelius Lee Hankins, B/M, 35- domestic assault.

Cordarius Demarcus McCurry, B/M, 31- capias.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 23- adult contributing to delinquency of a child.

Tameka Marshay Toomes, B/F, 35- domestic assault, aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, stalking.

Joshua Lynn Hollowell, W/M, 29- vandalism, evading arrest.

Malcolm Omar Lee Jr., B/M, 21- evading arrest.

Cameron Lee Murphy, W/M, 22- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Jonathan Jordan Nicks, W/M, 35- sexual assault with an object.

Nathan Tyler Reed, W/M, 30- attachment order.

Shawn Carol Sumner, W/F, 51- Schedule II drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Robert McKinley Fee, W/M, 23- hold for other agency.

James Alexander Barbee, B/M, 30- disorderly conduct, driving left of center lane.

Daniel Cody Boone, W/M, 48- violation of probation.

Juanita Roche Bryson, B/F, 23- capias.

Monica Shea Hernandez, W/F, 35- theft of property.

Rondarrius Latron Johnson, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

Jonathan Christopher Thorpe , W/M, 33- theft of property.

Russell Albert Boxley, B/M, 59- capias, violation of probation.

Henry Earl Chandler, W/M, 75- weekender.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- weekender.

Earnest Lewis Patrick, B/M, 30- weekender.

Deundrae Luis Shaw, B/M, 33- weekender.

Summar Dawn Thomas, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Samatha Jo Hill, W/F, 34- other.

Christopher Michael Jeppeson Jr., W/M, 19- aggravated assault, evading arrest.

Tristan Darnell Allen, B/M, 32- capias.

John Arthur Cope, W/M, 42- hold for other agency.

Austin O’Brien Evans, B/M, 31- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Anthony Joe Freeman, W/M, 46- domestic assault.

Donna Marie Glidwell, W/F, 45- weekender.

Stephen Todd Gordon, W/M, 40- violation of probation.

Samantha Jo Hill, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

William Pharmer Jarrell IV, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Martavious Dequan Love, B/M, 27- evading arrest, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, violation stop sign law.

William Earl Merriweather, B/M, 21- violation of probation.

Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Dustin Lee Morrison, W/M, 25- evading arrest.

Tyler Blake O’Connor, W/M, 28- burglary other than habitat or non public building, theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

William Stanley Rolen, W/M, 79- reckless endangerment, assault on first responder, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

Tyjuan Lennell Snowden, B/M, 45- capias.

Obrian Lamar Sowell, B/M, 26- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jacoby O’Brian Thomas, B/M, 33- aggravated assault.

Tristian Darnell Allen, B/M, 32- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Charles Danel Brock, W/M, 39- rape of a child.

Tristan Raju Carter, W/M, 33- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Taisheonna Laney Cooper, B/F, 19- criminal trespass.

Dillon Devaunig Dennis, B/M, 30- domestic assault.

William T. Donald, B/M, 64- violation of probation.

Royshun Cameron Hicks, B/M, 29- capias, aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law).

Martavious Dequan Love, B/M, 27- assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, leaving scene of accident, written report of accident, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care.

William Earl Merriweather, B/M, 21- attempted first degree murder.

Nadia Zhane Simmons, B/F, 28- disorderly conduct, misuse of 911.

Tiffany Patrice Woodruff, B/F, 42- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation light law.

Eric Wayne Herndon, W/M, 43- violation of order of protection/restraining order, stalking.

Michael Charles Baxter, W/M, 45- theft of property.

Joshua Lamon Dance Jr., B/M, 19- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, possession of controlled substance analog.

Jaylon Latrice Dean, B/F, 28- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Damita Alis Hyde, B/F, 34- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, reckless driving, speeding.

William Pharmer Jarrell IV, W/M, 34- violation of probation, attachment order.

Jerry Lewis Johnson, B/M, 65- theft of property (shoplifting).

Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 22- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, possession of controlled substance analog.

Jakia Monique Rose, B/F, 22- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, possession of controlled substance analog.

Tyjuan Lennell Snowden, B/M, 45- violation of probation.

Mart Anthony Griggs, W/M, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license, seatbelt law.

Tareq Quintero, W/M, 25- hold for other agency.

Denerson Craig Belew, B/M, 58- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, failure to yield right-of-way.

James Harrison Dyer, W/M, 21- driving under the influence first offense.

Drew Alan Hunt, W/M, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Tanika Lateria Wilkins, B/F, 34- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation, shoplifting.

Matthew Allen Bailey, W/M, 33- weekender.

Vincent Bernard Dance, B/M, 37- weekender.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 48- weekender.

Emily Anne McLemore, W/F, 48- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 38- weekender.

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, W/M, 32- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Police Report – May 22-June 4

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/22/2023 through 6/4/2023:

Tristan Darnell Allen, B/M, 32, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: May 28, 2023, 2004 McKnight Street; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Walker.

Milton Armando Avilez Rodriguez, H/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 28, 2023, 2405 East End; Charges: reckless driving, driving without a license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Tamra Kay Beavers, W/F, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 28, 2023, 2412 Maple; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 37, of Medina; Arrest date and location: May 26, 2023, Avondale; Charges: criminal trespassing, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Yorvis Correa, H/M, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: May 28, 2023, 70/79 Overpass; Charges: driving without a license, driving under influence, violation open container, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Zycarius Laminiski Cox, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 28, 2023, Stop and Shop; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Inv. Rich.

Cornelius Lee Hankins, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 22, 2023, 1104 Sisco Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Antoin Jimetric Herron, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 28, 2023, Stop and Shop; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Inv. Rich.

Cordarious DeMarcus McCurry, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 22, 2023, 481 Westview Cove; Charges: murder 1st degree, unlawful possession of weapon (3 counts). Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Rickey Keyonte Nolan, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 27, 2023, Stalling/Viking; Charges: contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Khamaron Daquan Pledge, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 27, 2023, Stallings/Viking; Charges: contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Tameka Marshay Toomes, B/F, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 25, 2023, 9th/Vine; Charges: aggravated criminal trespass, domestic assault, vandalism, stalking. Arresting officer: Sgt. Fleming.

Charles Daniel Brock, W/M, 39, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: June 2, 2023, HPD; Charges: rape of a child (less than 13 years of age). Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Tristan Raju Carter, W/M, 33, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: June 3, 2023, Trenton Highway; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended/expired licensed, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl Keathley.

Taisheonna Laney Cooper, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 2, 2023, Alex Mini Mart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Dillon Devaunig Dennis, B/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 31, 2023, 1313 W. Haven; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

William Tim Donald, B/M, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 1, 2023, 203 N. 10th, Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Royshun Cameron Hicks, B/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 2, 2023, HPD; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Martavious Dequan Love, B/M, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 30, 2023, Jackson General Hospital; Charges: reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, assault, failure to maintain control, leaving scene of accident, failure to report accident. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 4, 2023, violation of order of protection.

William Earl Merriweather, B/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 30, 2023, 1435B N. 20th Avenue; Charges: murder, first degree. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Jacoby Obrian Thompson, B/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 31, 2023, HPD; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Tiffany Patrice Woodruff, B/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 1, 2023, 703 20th Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, violation of light law, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.