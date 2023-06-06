Nickolas Cobb named Peabody softball coach

For the third time in a year, Peabody has named a new softball coach, and principal Shane Jacobs hopes this one will stick.

Nickolas Cobb was named the new softball coach on Monday.

“I am excited to get started as the new softball coach at Trenton Peabody,” Cobb said in a news release. “This is a program with a tradition of developing excellent players on and off the field, and I look forward to continuing that tradition.”

Cobb replaces Justin Scott, who was named the interim coach after Steve Wilder stepped down less than a year into his tenure as coach.

Cobb is a Dresden and UT Martin graduate. He was an assistant coach at Dresden for three years and was the Dresden Middle School coach for two seasons.

He also has spent time at a football coach for the past five seasons. He coached middle school football at Dresden for three years and sept the last two coaching under Wade Comer at McKenzie.

Cobb enters his six year in teaching, and he lettered in football and baseball during his time at Dresden.

Peabody softball is coming off the 9-14 record with the season ending in the District 14-1A semifinals. The Lady Tide did make the state tournament under Jessie Martin in 2022.

The team moves up to Class 2A for the 2024 season and will be in District 12-2A with Gibson County, Milan, Ripley and 2023 state champion Westview.