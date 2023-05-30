Funeral services for Mr. Robert Willard Hayes, 93, will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt with Bill Brown, Kenny Perry and Don Prescott officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation with the family will start at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 and on Thursday, June 1 from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Hayes, a long time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Humboldt, passed away Sunday May 21, 2023 at NHC Health Care at Milan, Tenn.

He was a funeral assistant at Hunt Funeral Home and later with Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt for over 70 years retiring at age 91. Mr. Hayes also was employed with Gibson Co. EMS as an EMT for 18 years and Jackson Wilbert Vault.

Mr. Hayes enjoyed raising tomatoes and having a vegetable garden. He also loved the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Horse Show and helped with the show for 70 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marie (Stanford) Hayes; his parents, Robby Alexander and Carrie (Baker) Hayes; two sisters Maggie Gross and Jewell Brown; and two brothers Edgar and Wyman Hayes.

Mr. Hayes is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Brandon and husband Jim of Humboldt; a son, Robert Willard Hayes II and Vicki of Humboldt; four grandchildren, Jeana and John Turnbow, Trey and Ashley Hayes, Caleb and Shelby Brandon, and Meghan Dorrough; and four great-grandchildren, Will and Matthew Turnbow, Sadie Hayes and Paxton Dorrough.