Right to Know – May 30, 2023

Humboldt Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Willie T. Ransey – reckless driving, implied consent

Darick Porter – reckless driving

Terry Cahill – contempt of court

Charles Glenn – contempt of court

Maria J. Valenzuela – DUI

Vincent Bernard Dance – DUI

Timothy Sinclair – simple possession of Schedule II

Ramsey Hopkins – contempt of court

William H. Johnson – contempt of court, simple possession of Schedule II (cocaine)

Timothy Sinclair – contempt of court

Jamsey Hopkins – contempt of court

Marquatus Devonta Hart – possession of drug paraphernalia

James Wilson – contempt of court

Daniel Boone – domestic assault

Treva Watkins – contempt of court

Kenrea Danae Bradford – contempt of court

Shayla Lipham – contempt of court

Shayla Lipham – domestic assault – bound over to Grnad Jury

James Sanders – driving on suspended DL with priors

Amaya Ramas Edilberto – DUI

Brandon Davis – reckless endangerment

Matthew Allen Bailey – DUI

John Sazon – possession of drug paraphernalia

Deandre Hunt – contempt of court

Jonathan King – contempt of court

Deandrae Luis Shaw – DUI

Christopher Barrett – driving while revoked for DUI

Earnest Lewis Patrick – DUI

Anita Shivers – disorderly conduct

Olmon Edgardo Rosales Pineda – DUI

Joline Mae Morgan – possession of drug paraphernalia

Monica Hendricks – worthless check

Aubrey S. Edwards – simple possession of meth

Anita Shivers – contempt of court

Tyrone Reed – DUI (2nd)

Cody Buchanan – vandalism under $1,000

Henry Earl Chandler – DUI

Kelia Carter – theft under $1,000

Adrian Wells – theft under $1,000

Denzel Lee – resisting arrest

Denzel A. Lee – reckless endangerment

Kimberlie Grace young – DUI

Christopher Kaack – possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Jerome Page – possession of drug paraphernalia

Civil

Synchrony Bank vs Beverly Champion

Comenity Bank vs Dakota Adkisson

Harold R. Gunn vs Jessica Anderson

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Natasha McLin

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Stephon Millan

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Carroll Butler

Crown Asset Management LLC vs Carrie Bond and Emma Bond

James Hallay vs Amber Hallay

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs Jimmy Rodgers and any and all occupants

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Daphne Mason aka Daphne Williams

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kavasrsia Watkins

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Scott Elliott

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Christopher Branch

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Richard Swanigan

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shenece Sims

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Timothy Abbott

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Bennie Hearn

Divorces

Barry Cockrell vs Tracy Cockrell

Real Estate Transfers

Elva Rojas-Stokes to Jaime Orduna Rodriguez and Ma Del Carmen Laguna Mora – Humboldt – $105,000

The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, to Dale Grimes and wife, Wanda Grimes – Trenton – $28,699

Terry Dwyer and Melanie Dial to Shelby Clark-Towater and Patrick Clark-Towater – Humboldt – $225,000

Sammy Scott and wife, Dorothy Scott to ETC Investments – Milan – $86,000

Armando Lucena to Mario Gil and Yolanda Cabrera – Dyer – $80,000

Sonya Carol Goodrich to Matthew Teague and wife, Ashley Teague – Medina – $75,000

Scott Rabb, as Attorney-in-Fact for Michael C. Tornow and Carolyn S. Tornow, to Scott Rabb and wife, Mary Ann Cooper – Trenton – $55,000

Harold G. Stevens to Joey Easley and wife, Crissy Easley – Dyer – $27,000

Stanfill Properties, GP to Peace and Heart Homes, LLC – 20th CD of Gibson County – $45,000

Teresa Gail Bogle to Connie M. Roberts – Rutherford – $151,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nathan Triska and Billy Jason Hendrix – Medina – $329,900

Billy W. Hill and wife, Wanda K. Hill to Penny Carol Hersey – Trenton – $385,000

City of Milan to McMillion Construction, LLC – Milan – $44,080

Fillmore Guinn and wife, Reva Guinn and Phillis Guinn to Kelly Patterson and Debbie Devault – Dyer – $179,997

William David McEwen and wife, Vicky L. McEwen and Janet Nicole Reynolds to Serena Sharyiza Roach – Dyer – $15,000

Donna Sammons to Derek Sammons – Trenton – $75,000

Northwest Gibson County Resource Center to Fairview Missionary Baptist Church – Dyer – $1,700

Joshua Thompson and wife, Constance Thompson to Carissa Garner and wife, Kaitlynn Cooper – Trenton – $131,000

Bobby Wyatt and wife, Bernice Wyatt to Robert Myron Chapman – Humboldt – $14,000

James Davies to Willie B. Harris – Humboldt – $75,000

Chase R. Willer and wife, Janna Willer to Michael Smith and wife, Allison Smith – Medina – $120,000

Kenneth Pickard to Raymond Powers – Humboldt – $32,750

Dillon Mintz to Brandy L. Reece and husband, Jonathan Reece – Milan – $240,000

Brian Eldridge and wife, Amanda Eldridge to Wesley Blake Battaglia – Bradford – $87,000

The Town of Rutherford to Joey Turner and wife, Kathy Turner – Rutherford – $200

Marriages

Justin Lamar Tucker of Milan and Jasmine Nicole James Hunter of Milan

Wyatt Dean Scheller of Dyer and Shelby Lynn Thompson of Dyer

Amarie Lee Tawan Strayhorn of Humboldt and Jamie Leigh Bakr of Humboldt

Charles Edward Cliff of Trenton and Dawn Denise Powell Tubbs of Trenton