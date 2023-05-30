Right to Know – May 30, 2023
Humboldt Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Willie T. Ransey – reckless driving, implied consent
Darick Porter – reckless driving
Terry Cahill – contempt of court
Charles Glenn – contempt of court
Maria J. Valenzuela – DUI
Vincent Bernard Dance – DUI
Timothy Sinclair – simple possession of Schedule II
Ramsey Hopkins – contempt of court
William H. Johnson – contempt of court, simple possession of Schedule II (cocaine)
Timothy Sinclair – contempt of court
Jamsey Hopkins – contempt of court
Marquatus Devonta Hart – possession of drug paraphernalia
James Wilson – contempt of court
Daniel Boone – domestic assault
Treva Watkins – contempt of court
Kenrea Danae Bradford – contempt of court
Shayla Lipham – contempt of court
Shayla Lipham – domestic assault – bound over to Grnad Jury
James Sanders – driving on suspended DL with priors
Amaya Ramas Edilberto – DUI
Brandon Davis – reckless endangerment
Matthew Allen Bailey – DUI
John Sazon – possession of drug paraphernalia
Deandre Hunt – contempt of court
Jonathan King – contempt of court
Deandrae Luis Shaw – DUI
Christopher Barrett – driving while revoked for DUI
Earnest Lewis Patrick – DUI
Anita Shivers – disorderly conduct
Olmon Edgardo Rosales Pineda – DUI
Joline Mae Morgan – possession of drug paraphernalia
Monica Hendricks – worthless check
Aubrey S. Edwards – simple possession of meth
Anita Shivers – contempt of court
Tyrone Reed – DUI (2nd)
Cody Buchanan – vandalism under $1,000
Henry Earl Chandler – DUI
Kelia Carter – theft under $1,000
Adrian Wells – theft under $1,000
Denzel Lee – resisting arrest
Denzel A. Lee – reckless endangerment
Kimberlie Grace young – DUI
Christopher Kaack – possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Jerome Page – possession of drug paraphernalia
Civil
Synchrony Bank vs Beverly Champion
Comenity Bank vs Dakota Adkisson
Harold R. Gunn vs Jessica Anderson
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Natasha McLin
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Stephon Millan
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Carroll Butler
Crown Asset Management LLC vs Carrie Bond and Emma Bond
James Hallay vs Amber Hallay
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs Jimmy Rodgers and any and all occupants
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Daphne Mason aka Daphne Williams
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kavasrsia Watkins
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Scott Elliott
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Christopher Branch
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Richard Swanigan
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shenece Sims
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Timothy Abbott
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Bennie Hearn
Divorces
Barry Cockrell vs Tracy Cockrell
Real Estate Transfers
Elva Rojas-Stokes to Jaime Orduna Rodriguez and Ma Del Carmen Laguna Mora – Humboldt – $105,000
The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, to Dale Grimes and wife, Wanda Grimes – Trenton – $28,699
Terry Dwyer and Melanie Dial to Shelby Clark-Towater and Patrick Clark-Towater – Humboldt – $225,000
Sammy Scott and wife, Dorothy Scott to ETC Investments – Milan – $86,000
Armando Lucena to Mario Gil and Yolanda Cabrera – Dyer – $80,000
Sonya Carol Goodrich to Matthew Teague and wife, Ashley Teague – Medina – $75,000
Scott Rabb, as Attorney-in-Fact for Michael C. Tornow and Carolyn S. Tornow, to Scott Rabb and wife, Mary Ann Cooper – Trenton – $55,000
Harold G. Stevens to Joey Easley and wife, Crissy Easley – Dyer – $27,000
Stanfill Properties, GP to Peace and Heart Homes, LLC – 20th CD of Gibson County – $45,000
Teresa Gail Bogle to Connie M. Roberts – Rutherford – $151,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nathan Triska and Billy Jason Hendrix – Medina – $329,900
Billy W. Hill and wife, Wanda K. Hill to Penny Carol Hersey – Trenton – $385,000
City of Milan to McMillion Construction, LLC – Milan – $44,080
Fillmore Guinn and wife, Reva Guinn and Phillis Guinn to Kelly Patterson and Debbie Devault – Dyer – $179,997
William David McEwen and wife, Vicky L. McEwen and Janet Nicole Reynolds to Serena Sharyiza Roach – Dyer – $15,000
Donna Sammons to Derek Sammons – Trenton – $75,000
Northwest Gibson County Resource Center to Fairview Missionary Baptist Church – Dyer – $1,700
Joshua Thompson and wife, Constance Thompson to Carissa Garner and wife, Kaitlynn Cooper – Trenton – $131,000
Bobby Wyatt and wife, Bernice Wyatt to Robert Myron Chapman – Humboldt – $14,000
James Davies to Willie B. Harris – Humboldt – $75,000
Chase R. Willer and wife, Janna Willer to Michael Smith and wife, Allison Smith – Medina – $120,000
Kenneth Pickard to Raymond Powers – Humboldt – $32,750
Dillon Mintz to Brandy L. Reece and husband, Jonathan Reece – Milan – $240,000
Brian Eldridge and wife, Amanda Eldridge to Wesley Blake Battaglia – Bradford – $87,000
The Town of Rutherford to Joey Turner and wife, Kathy Turner – Rutherford – $200
Marriages
Justin Lamar Tucker of Milan and Jasmine Nicole James Hunter of Milan
Wyatt Dean Scheller of Dyer and Shelby Lynn Thompson of Dyer
Amarie Lee Tawan Strayhorn of Humboldt and Jamie Leigh Bakr of Humboldt
Charles Edward Cliff of Trenton and Dawn Denise Powell Tubbs of Trenton