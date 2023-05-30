Karyl Murphy Richardson, 69, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Richardson was born in Waukegan, Ill. to the late John and Frankie (Bridges) Murphy. She was a longtime hairdresser in the Humboldt area.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Martin “Marty” Richardson; son, Aubrey Richardson and wife Holly; daughter, Leslie Lancaster; sisters, Missy Reece and Dawn Vinson; grandchildren, Max Richardson, Paige Richardson, Jonathan Lancaster, Jason Lancaster and Jack Lancaster; and two great-grandchildren.

Private family services were held with burial in Salem Cemetery near Gadsden, Tenn.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.