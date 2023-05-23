Right to Know May 23, 2023

Sheriff’s Report May 15-21, 2023

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/15/2023 through 5/21/2023:

Maria Annette Jordan, B/F, 41- no charges.

Larry Steven Barbee, W/M, 58- serving time.

Carlton Lee Elmore, W/M, 25- serving time.

Forest Blake Reaves, W/M, 50- serving time.

Timothy Ray Story, W/M, 46- serving time.

Timothy Alan Goff, Sr., W/M, 58- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Vanessa Lyn Gray, W/F, 41- hold for other agency.

Christopher Alan Barnett, W/M, 42- weekender..

Denise Dawn Bettie, W/F, 58- domestic assault.

Hershel William Clint Canady, W/M, 26- disorderly conduct, livestock not to run at large.

Michael Lynn Crews, W/M, 52- violation of probation.

Sam Murbert Doaks, B/M, 46- weekender.

Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Jonathan Aubrey Glass, W/M, 32- violation of probation.

Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 27- violation of probation.

Janet Lorene Hardin, W/F, 56- violation of probation.

Ramsey Scout Hopkins, W/M, 18- violation of probation.

Jacob Warren Hopper, W/M, 32- custodial interference.

William Paul Jones, B/M, 48- violation of probation.

Jason Dewayne Koonce, W/M, 48- violation of probation.

Bobby Joe Martinez, W/M, 23- capias.

Jose Melendec, W/M, 51- domestic assault, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law..

Jeremiah Eugene Moore, W/M, 45- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving under the influence.

Michael Edward Newbill Jr., B/M, 47- capias.

Rachquita Masha Perry, B/F, 43- weekender.

Chris Cortez Peters, B/M, 40- capias, revocation or suspension of sentence.

Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 22- disorderly conduct, weekender.

Brandon James Pratt, W/M, 38- capias.

Colten Aaron Reed, W/M, 33- capias.

Christopher Marquis Rodgers, B/M, 25- capias.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

James Terry Wilson, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Kimberle Grace Young, W/F, 60- weekender.

Joshua Stephen Jones, W/M, 43- capias.

Shawn Travis Kelley, W/M, 45- violation of probation, capias.

Teresa Moran, W/F, 72- conspiracy to commit.

Pamela Marie Myers, W/F, 59- domestic assault.

Jessica Joann Anderson, W/F, 31- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, simple possession/casual exchange.

Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 27- aggravated assault.

Greqarius Donta Holliday, B/M, 30- evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, reckless driving, driving without license, failure to exercise due care, violation stop sign law, violation light law.

Michael Trimaine Holman, B/M, 36- domestic assault, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, simple possession/casual exchange, reckless driving.

Annie Jo Kennedy, W/F, 48- hold for other agency.

Armondo Hinjojo Mata, W/M, 32- driving under the influence first offense, driving without a license, failure to yield right-of-way.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 30- public indecency, indecent exposure, criminal trespass, vandalism, disorderly conduct, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Shad Lynn Smith, W/M, 33- burglary other than habitat or non public building, arson (structure), vandalism.

Darrel Edward Sollis, W/M, 60- domestic assault.

Kenneth Edward Cook, B/M, 30- attempted First Degree murder, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Joseph Allen Gallo, W/M, 35- theft of property (shoplifting).

Johnnez Chantgillio Johnson, B/M, 24- violation of probation, attachment order.

Madeline Gracie Pigue, W/F, 23- criminal impersonation, driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide proof insurance, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage.

Colten Aaron Reed, W/M, 33- attachment order.

Kenneth Lashawn Woods, B/M, 25- aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Jonathan Wayne Wright, W/M, 35- vandalism.

Maria Annette Jordan, B/F, 41- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Joe Neal Pigg, W/M, 31- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Benny Clyde Medlin, W/M, 50- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper lane usage, no crash helmet.

Virgin James Doss, W/M, 49- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Ashley Nicole Garland, W/F, 33- domestic assault.

Zachary David Milstead, W/M, 26- capias, public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Chris Cortez Peters, B/M, 40- capias.

Amanda Nicole Bullington, W/F, 32- violation of probation.

Ramsey Scout Hopkins, W/M, 18- serving time.

Marcus Antonio Mitchell, B/M, 31- drug sanction.

Lekeevis Montrey Simmons, B/M, 28- serving time.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 39- weekender.

Olman Edgardo Roseles-Pineda, W/M, 31- weekender.

Police Report May 15-21, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/15/2023 through 5/21/2023:

Jessica Joann Anderson, W/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 23, 2023, 1514 Mitchell Street; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 15, 2023, Campbell Street; Charges: aggravated assault (2 counts). Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Gerquarius Donta Holliday, B/M, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 15, 2023, 1421 Osborne Street; Charges: simple possession, evading arrest (2 counts) violation of light law, reckless driving, stop sign violation, failure to maintain control, driving without a license, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Armando Mata, H/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 20, 2023, 45 at Gray Metal South; Charges: driving without a license, driving under influence, failure to maintain control.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 15, 2023, 1834 Mitchell Street; Charges: disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, vandalism, indecent exposure. Arresting officer: Ptl.Santiago.

Shad Lynn Smith, W/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 17, 2023, Grey Metal South; Charges: burglary-other than habitat or non public place, arson, vandalism. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Darrel Edward Sollis, W/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 23, 2023, HTP Lot 35; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Jamar Monroe Webb, B/M, 20 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 23, 2023, HPD; Charges: possession of prohibited weapon. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Marriages

Tyler Wallace Hays of Bradford and Shay Cheyenne Reid of Martin

Douglas Rodger Kincaide of Jackson and Brittney Shontae Cole of Jackson

Lisa Marie Patterson Morgan of Humboldt and Ronald Chad Lowery of Humboldt

Trever Nguyen Pham of Atwood and Ella May Hames of Trezevant

Aaron Riley Kennemore of Medina and Amanda Lynette Boulee of Medina

Cameron Jack Hauhe of Martin and Alyssa Jenee Spencer of Maroa, Ill.

Jeffrey Wayne Pruett of Milan and Carmen Mae Lawton of Milan

Jeanna Nichole Williamson of Milan and Candice Lynn Craig of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Bonnie Robeiro to Donnie Grisham and wife, Sherry Grisham – Medina – $325,000

Bradley Arnold to Christine Scharmann and husband, Shane Turnbo – Milan – $125,000

Brenda McMillion and Jimmy McMillion to John Troy Busby and wife, Roxann Hires Busby – Trenton – $25,000

Michelle York to W.L. Patterson – Milan – $115,000

Robin Arnett and wife, Megan Arnett to Heather Michelle Fortenberry and husband, Daniel Layton – Medina – $295,000

Amanda Bechtel to Colton Tucker and wife, Jennifer Leatherwood – Medina – $190,100

Sara Grisham, a/k/a Sara Caitlin Walker, to Daniel Stroud – Humboldt – $250,000

Caleb Chandler, LLC to Saurabh K. Barot – Trenton – $6,000

Jeffrey A. Woodward and wife, Annabelle N. Woodward to Garland Roberson and wife, Brittany Roberson – Milan – $30,000

Gibson County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Amanda G. Cook – Bradford – $25,000

Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. to Dabbs Rentals, LLC – Milan – $57,000

Clinton Jurnett to Bruce Haltom – Humboldt – $17,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Gary Ray Kugler and wife, Dianne K. Kugler – Medina – $344,900

Harold Joey Matlock and wife, Laurie M. Matlock to Christopher B. Prater and wife, Emily A. Prater – Milan – $515,000

Jordan Massengill to Phillip Bowder – Milan – $5,000

Jeff Morris to Chad Douglas Lewis and wife, Lisa Lewis – Rutherford – $380,000