Charles Terry Hopkins passed from this life to enter his heavenly home on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his home near Humboldt, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born in Selmer, Tenn. on May 18, 1953 to Lola Mae Johnson Hopkins and the late Earl Hopkins.

A funeral service was conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Wilkerson officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Community Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 8 at the funeral home and again on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the service hour.

Serving as pallbearers were Tom Crutchfield, Montie Patterson, Ryan Hopkins, Josh Boals, Keith Pangrazio, Michael Maggard, Lynn Denton, Larry Fuller and Robert Harbin.

Mr. Hopkins was educated in the Humboldt City School System. He retired from IMS as a heavy equipment operator.

He professed his faith in Christ and was baptized at Avondale Baptist Church in Humboldt where he remained a member.

Mr. Hopkins found pleasure and comfort in listening to recordings of Southern Gospel music especially the Gaithers. Earthly and materialistic things were not of great importance to him. He loved the beauty of nature and God’s creative powers. In earlier years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He along with his brother, Ray, enjoyed visiting their friends in the Amish community. They enjoyed spending their spare time working and taking part in adventures with their Amish friends.

He married the love of his life, Judy Sherrod, on September 30, 1982. Together, they raised two daughters, Jinnifer and Christina. Mr. Hopkins then enjoyed some of the happiest times of his life as he became Papaw to Ian, Drew, Laney, Elijah, Emma and Ella. There was never a dull moment when the grandchildren were around providing lots of excitement and free entertainment.

Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by his father, Earl Hopkins; two brothers, James Earl Hopkins and Tommie Joe Hopkins; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Virginia Sherrod; and grandparents, Allen and Theo Johnson, and Edgar and Lessie Hopkins.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his widow, Judy Sherrod Hopkins of Humboldt; two daughters, Jinnifer French of Fruitland, Tenn. and Christina Maggard and her husband Michael of Bradford, Tenn.; mother, Lola Mae Johnson Hopkins of Humboldt; brother, Ray Hopkins and his wife Margaret of Humboldt; sister, Debbie Boals and her husband Benny of Gibson, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Ian, Drew, and Laney French of Fruitland, and Elijah, Emma and Ella Maggard of Bradford; an uncle, Jim Johnson of Humboldt; and two nephews, Ryan Hopkins and his wife Lisa of Humboldt, and Josh Boals of Gibson.