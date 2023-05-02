Right To Know – May 2, 2023
Sheriff’s Report – April 24-30, 2023
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/24/2023 through 4/30/2023:
Olivia Deneice Harrell, U/F, Unknown- Other.
Chester Lee Allen, B/M, 46- hold for other agency.
Dustin Lee Doyle, W/M, 32- hold for other agency.
Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 51- arrest for violation of protection order, criminal trespass.
Joshua Blaine Brasfield, W/M, 32- domestic assault.
John Thomas Coble Jr., W/M, 53- violation of probation.
Jonathan Michael Gaines, B/M, 42- capias.
Felicia Brooke Hughey, W/F, 38- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, pedestrians on roadways.
Amy Michelle Jackson, W/F, 43- theft of property, abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.
Colby Austin King, W/M, 22- violation of probation.
Raymond James Labonte, W/M, 39- aggravated assault, domestic assault, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Jacob Dylan Lancaster, W/M, 29- violation of probation.
Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 25- domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license, attachment order.
Blaire Danielle McCaskill, W/F, 29- violation of probation.
Paige Nicole McLemore, W/F, 37- driving under the influence first offense.
Lawrence Shelby Norman Jr, B/M, 41- capias.
Brandon James Shirk, W/M, 37- capias.
Marcus Isaiah Stitts, B/M, 37- capias.
Courtney O’Neil Thomas, B/M, 37-worthless checks.
Jeremy Sean McFarland, W/M, 34- capias, violation of probation.
Ronney Mathew Rogers, W/M, 39- criminal trespass.
Daniel Davarious Crawford, B/M, 22- domestic assault.
Olivia Deneice Harrel, B/F, 19- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 25- resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search (non-violent).
William Earl Merriweather, B/M, 21- domestic assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Jonthan Michael Gaines, B/M, 42- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, following too close.
Shayla Etghayi Lipham, W/F, 39- domestic assault.
Joline Mae Morgan, W/F, 61- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
John Thomas Coble Jr., W/M, 53- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
J’Lon Lamar Dance, B/M, 23- theft of property, evading arrest, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, Schedule I drug violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving without license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Jonathan Michael Gaines, B/M, 42- evading arrest, attachment order.
George Lee Hill, B/M, 35- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog, violation light law.
Jessica Marie Johnson, W/F, 29- attachment order.
Courtney Nicole Morris, W/F, 28- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law), possession of a handgun while under the influence, Schedule I drug violations, Schedule II drug violations, Schedule IV drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Jeremy Jax Rollins, W/M, 37- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law, Schedule I drug violations, Schedule II drug violations, Schedule IV drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Hunter Ryan Cranick, W/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Anthony Lawrence Gooch, B/M, 59- disorderly conduct.
Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 23- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Joshua Maurice Simpson, B/M, 26- driving under the influence, violation light law.
Rodney Darnell Sorrell, B/M, 47- violation sex offender registration act.
Courtney O’Neil Thomas, B/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 40- violation of probation.
Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 47- unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress, violation of probation.
Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 25- capias, violation of probation.
Leobardo Ortiz-Perez, W/M, 30- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.
Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30- violation of probation.
Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 44- weekender.
Samaya Tytyana Lowery, B/F, 22- weekender.
Joseph Michael Leynes, W/M, 45- weekender.
Rachquita Masha Perry, B/F, 43- weekender.
Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 21- weekender.
Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.
Police Report – april 24-30, 2023
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/24/2023 through 4/30/2023:
Daniel Davaraious Crawford, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 25, 2023, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.
Brandon Eugene Davis, B/M, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 30, 2023, 470 Westside Drive; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
Olivia Deneice Harrell, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2023, 1435 20th; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2023, 2723 Old Gibson; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
William Earl Merriweather, B/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2023, 1435 20th; Charges: domestic assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Christopher M. Burkes – possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Norfolk – contempt of court
Kevin Huddleston – contempt of court
Demarvious Bates – contempt of court
Sierra Smith – contempt of court
Leon Thomas Holmes – violation of order of protection
Heath C. Merchant – DUI; evading arrest; reckless endangerment
Drew Holt – contempt of court
Nicholas Duncan – contempt of court
Brian Christopher Watkins – contempt of court
Ronney Rogers – contempt of court
Joshua Ballard – contempt of court
Daniel Mangels – contempt of court
Amber Brockie – possession of drug paraphernalia
Shana Carey – contempt of court
Santavious Hunt – simple possession of Schedule VI
Shamiya T. Lowery – DUI
Anita Shivers – vandalism under $1,000
Samuel Dacus – contempt of court, domestic assault
Irvin Acuapa Baustia – DUI
Rocky Potts Jr. – driving on revoked DL for DUI, contempt of court
Rachquita Masha Perry – DUI
Maurice Smith – simple possession of marijuana
Gregory Young – theft under $1,000
Douglas Lambert – violation of no contact order, contempt of court
Jacquez A. Norman – possession of firearm under influence of intoxicant; simple possession of Schedule marijuana
Ricky Etheridge – financial exploitation of elderly; theft of property
Maximiliano Nagera-Ortiz – assault
Troy Sollis – bound over to grand jury – meth deliver/sale/possession; unlawful drug paraphernalia; display plates; disorderly conduct
Civil
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Stephen Gillette
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melissa L. Lewis
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Michael Watson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marrio Green
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Skyler D. Shephard
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Johnny Crafton
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Brandon Hudson
H&B Properties vs Ben Reel (ET. AL)
Republic Finance LLC vs David Brown
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Connie Huntsman
Christopher Glenn vs Adeeb “Mike” Alwahany
Scott Morris or Joy Morris vs Josh Farley
Christina Bruin vs Jada Williams
Stewart Finance Inc vs Cindy Kail
Stewart Finance Inc vs Cathy Brooks
Stewart Finance Inc vs Emily Maness
Stewart Finance Inc vs Karen Fowler
Stewart Finance Inc vs Loretta Barnes
Stewart Finance Inc vs Robert Anderson
Stewart Finance Inc vs James Terry
William Conte vs Cindy Morgan
West Side Rentals LLC vs Kristina Collins
Rhetta Youmans vs Crystal D. Elliott
Stewart Finance Inc as assignee of First Consumers Financial of Jackson LLC vs Denise Hardy
Stewart Finance Inc as assignee of First Consumers Financial of Jackson LLC vs Marquatus Thomas
James Fletcher vs Michael Craig
Jonah Affordable Housing Organization vs April Sturdivant and any/all occupants
Christina Bruin Chapman Properties vs Daniel Boone, Sandra Hill any/all occupants
Real Estate Transfers
Sherry Hooker and Al Vincent Seward, heirs of Maude P. Seward, to Quentin Belmont – Trenton – $42,000
S & L Rental Properties, LLC to Melissa Butler – Medina – $289,900
Evan Kennedy and wife, Elizabeth Kennedy to Tyler Neuhaus-Miles – Medina – $264,900
Brazil United Methodist Church, Eaton United Methodist Church and Gibson Wells United Methodist Church to Shane Robert Smith and wife, Shaylee Howell Smith – Trenton – $138,500
WV 2017-1 REO LLC to Aldo Res, LLC – Humboldt – $30,500
Barry R. Dolan and wife, Paula D. Dolan to Double R Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $70,900
Gary Johnson to Tiffany D. Williams – Humboldt – $165,000
Steven Clark to Paula Raye Kemp – Rutherford – $240,000
James L. Hays to 2JS, LLC – Milan – $225,000
Kevin L. Earnheart and wife, Casey Brooke Earnheart to Mary & Joseph Farm, LLC – Trenton – $672,290
Michael W. Fitzgerald, Sr. and wife, R. Susan Fitzgerald to RTC Investments – Milan – $60,000
Shane McAlexander to Kerry Roach Pelham and wife, Tracey Cleary Pelham – Medina – $530,025
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Phillip R. Clark and wife, Pamela K. Clark – Medina – $344,900
Philip Plyler and wife, Sarah Plyler to Beau Pitchford – Milan – $120,000
Krystal Gene Ritchey and Keli Ana Johnson Gooch to Kenneth Wayne Morris and Karen Lee Morris – Humboldt – $101,000
Phillip R. Clark and wife, Pamela K. Clark to Kenneth Scott Jones – Rutherford – $236,500
Mack E. McCaul, Jr. and Marjorie M. Robinson, heirs of Nancy S. McCaul, to Austin L. Smith – Trenton – $100,000
Jimmy L. Holden and wife, Mary E. Holden to Denise Norman – Dyer – $90,000
Celecia Goodrich to Austin Payne and wife, Morgan Payne – Milan – $135,000
Lonnie Cobb and wife, Danna Cobb to Antonio Weddle and wife, Betty Weddle – Humboldt – $32,000
Freewill Shelter and Outreach, Inc., Essie Barnes, Hattie Emery, Mary Barry, Stella Emery, Mary Ann Williams, Louis Vawter, Rhonda Emery, Thomas Emery and Sandra Emery to Donald Hickombottom, Jr. – Humboldt – $30,000
Gregory T. Flippin and wife, Karen Flippin to Justin Coleman and wife, Angelia Coleman – Milan – $20,000
Marriages
Jason Edward McCalister of Medina and Maria Lynn Woodman Harden of Paris
Taylor Austin Brantley of West Memphis, Ark. and Caleigh Izabel-Madison Fongers of Milan
Brian Taylor Rodgers of Bradford and Stephanie Nichole Jefferies of Bradford
Reuben Theodore May of Greenfield and Deanna Darlene Simpson Reed of Greenfield
Jonathan James Keathley of Humboldt and Amber Paige Collins of Humboldt
Latia Gabrielle Collins of Dyer and Laqunita Shardinae Cox of Dyer
William Preston Fryberger of Milan and Victoria Lynn Hasty of Milan
Divorces
Kim Oldes Albea vs Brian T. Albea