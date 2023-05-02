Right To Know – May 2, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – April 24-30, 2023

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/24/2023 through 4/30/2023:

Olivia Deneice Harrell, U/F, Unknown- Other.

Chester Lee Allen, B/M, 46- hold for other agency.

Dustin Lee Doyle, W/M, 32- hold for other agency.

Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 51- arrest for violation of protection order, criminal trespass.

Joshua Blaine Brasfield, W/M, 32- domestic assault.

John Thomas Coble Jr., W/M, 53- violation of probation.

Jonathan Michael Gaines, B/M, 42- capias.

Felicia Brooke Hughey, W/F, 38- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, pedestrians on roadways.

Amy Michelle Jackson, W/F, 43- theft of property, abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.

Colby Austin King, W/M, 22- violation of probation.

Raymond James Labonte, W/M, 39- aggravated assault, domestic assault, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Jacob Dylan Lancaster, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 25- domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license, attachment order.

Blaire Danielle McCaskill, W/F, 29- violation of probation.

Paige Nicole McLemore, W/F, 37- driving under the influence first offense.

Lawrence Shelby Norman Jr, B/M, 41- capias.

Brandon James Shirk, W/M, 37- capias.

Marcus Isaiah Stitts, B/M, 37- capias.

Courtney O’Neil Thomas, B/M, 37-worthless checks.

Jeremy Sean McFarland, W/M, 34- capias, violation of probation.

Ronney Mathew Rogers, W/M, 39- criminal trespass.

Daniel Davarious Crawford, B/M, 22- domestic assault.

Olivia Deneice Harrel, B/F, 19- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 25- resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search (non-violent).

William Earl Merriweather, B/M, 21- domestic assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Jonthan Michael Gaines, B/M, 42- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, following too close.

Shayla Etghayi Lipham, W/F, 39- domestic assault.

Joline Mae Morgan, W/F, 61- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

John Thomas Coble Jr., W/M, 53- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

J’Lon Lamar Dance, B/M, 23- theft of property, evading arrest, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, Schedule I drug violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving without license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Jonathan Michael Gaines, B/M, 42- evading arrest, attachment order.

George Lee Hill, B/M, 35- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog, violation light law.

Jessica Marie Johnson, W/F, 29- attachment order.

Courtney Nicole Morris, W/F, 28- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law), possession of a handgun while under the influence, Schedule I drug violations, Schedule II drug violations, Schedule IV drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Jeremy Jax Rollins, W/M, 37- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law, Schedule I drug violations, Schedule II drug violations, Schedule IV drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Hunter Ryan Cranick, W/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, B/M, 59- disorderly conduct.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 23- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Joshua Maurice Simpson, B/M, 26- driving under the influence, violation light law.

Rodney Darnell Sorrell, B/M, 47- violation sex offender registration act.

Courtney O’Neil Thomas, B/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 40- violation of probation.

Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 47- unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress, violation of probation.

Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 25- capias, violation of probation.

Leobardo Ortiz-Perez, W/M, 30- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 44- weekender.

Samaya Tytyana Lowery, B/F, 22- weekender.

Joseph Michael Leynes, W/M, 45- weekender.

Rachquita Masha Perry, B/F, 43- weekender.

Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 21- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Police Report – april 24-30, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/24/2023 through 4/30/2023:

Daniel Davaraious Crawford, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 25, 2023, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Brandon Eugene Davis, B/M, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 30, 2023, 470 Westside Drive; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

Olivia Deneice Harrell, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2023, 1435 20th; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2023, 2723 Old Gibson; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

William Earl Merriweather, B/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2023, 1435 20th; Charges: domestic assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Humboldt Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Christopher M. Burkes – possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Norfolk – contempt of court

Kevin Huddleston – contempt of court

Demarvious Bates – contempt of court

Sierra Smith – contempt of court

Leon Thomas Holmes – violation of order of protection

Heath C. Merchant – DUI; evading arrest; reckless endangerment

Drew Holt – contempt of court

Nicholas Duncan – contempt of court

Brian Christopher Watkins – contempt of court

Ronney Rogers – contempt of court

Joshua Ballard – contempt of court

Daniel Mangels – contempt of court

Amber Brockie – possession of drug paraphernalia

Shana Carey – contempt of court

Santavious Hunt – simple possession of Schedule VI

Shamiya T. Lowery – DUI

Anita Shivers – vandalism under $1,000

Samuel Dacus – contempt of court, domestic assault

Irvin Acuapa Baustia – DUI

Rocky Potts Jr. – driving on revoked DL for DUI, contempt of court

Rachquita Masha Perry – DUI

Maurice Smith – simple possession of marijuana

Gregory Young – theft under $1,000

Douglas Lambert – violation of no contact order, contempt of court

Jacquez A. Norman – possession of firearm under influence of intoxicant; simple possession of Schedule marijuana

Ricky Etheridge – financial exploitation of elderly; theft of property

Maximiliano Nagera-Ortiz – assault

Troy Sollis – bound over to grand jury – meth deliver/sale/possession; unlawful drug paraphernalia; display plates; disorderly conduct

Civil

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Stephen Gillette

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melissa L. Lewis

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Michael Watson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marrio Green

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Skyler D. Shephard

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Johnny Crafton

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Brandon Hudson

H&B Properties vs Ben Reel (ET. AL)

Republic Finance LLC vs David Brown

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Connie Huntsman

Christopher Glenn vs Adeeb “Mike” Alwahany

Scott Morris or Joy Morris vs Josh Farley

Christina Bruin vs Jada Williams

Stewart Finance Inc vs Cindy Kail

Stewart Finance Inc vs Cathy Brooks

Stewart Finance Inc vs Emily Maness

Stewart Finance Inc vs Karen Fowler

Stewart Finance Inc vs Loretta Barnes

Stewart Finance Inc vs Robert Anderson

Stewart Finance Inc vs James Terry

William Conte vs Cindy Morgan

West Side Rentals LLC vs Kristina Collins

Rhetta Youmans vs Crystal D. Elliott

Stewart Finance Inc as assignee of First Consumers Financial of Jackson LLC vs Denise Hardy

Stewart Finance Inc as assignee of First Consumers Financial of Jackson LLC vs Marquatus Thomas

James Fletcher vs Michael Craig

Jonah Affordable Housing Organization vs April Sturdivant and any/all occupants

Christina Bruin Chapman Properties vs Daniel Boone, Sandra Hill any/all occupants

Real Estate Transfers

Sherry Hooker and Al Vincent Seward, heirs of Maude P. Seward, to Quentin Belmont – Trenton – $42,000

S & L Rental Properties, LLC to Melissa Butler – Medina – $289,900

Evan Kennedy and wife, Elizabeth Kennedy to Tyler Neuhaus-Miles – Medina – $264,900

Brazil United Methodist Church, Eaton United Methodist Church and Gibson Wells United Methodist Church to Shane Robert Smith and wife, Shaylee Howell Smith – Trenton – $138,500

WV 2017-1 REO LLC to Aldo Res, LLC – Humboldt – $30,500

Barry R. Dolan and wife, Paula D. Dolan to Double R Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $70,900

Gary Johnson to Tiffany D. Williams – Humboldt – $165,000

Steven Clark to Paula Raye Kemp – Rutherford – $240,000

James L. Hays to 2JS, LLC – Milan – $225,000

Kevin L. Earnheart and wife, Casey Brooke Earnheart to Mary & Joseph Farm, LLC – Trenton – $672,290

Michael W. Fitzgerald, Sr. and wife, R. Susan Fitzgerald to RTC Investments – Milan – $60,000

Shane McAlexander to Kerry Roach Pelham and wife, Tracey Cleary Pelham – Medina – $530,025

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Phillip R. Clark and wife, Pamela K. Clark – Medina – $344,900

Philip Plyler and wife, Sarah Plyler to Beau Pitchford – Milan – $120,000

Krystal Gene Ritchey and Keli Ana Johnson Gooch to Kenneth Wayne Morris and Karen Lee Morris – Humboldt – $101,000

Phillip R. Clark and wife, Pamela K. Clark to Kenneth Scott Jones – Rutherford – $236,500

Mack E. McCaul, Jr. and Marjorie M. Robinson, heirs of Nancy S. McCaul, to Austin L. Smith – Trenton – $100,000

Jimmy L. Holden and wife, Mary E. Holden to Denise Norman – Dyer – $90,000

Celecia Goodrich to Austin Payne and wife, Morgan Payne – Milan – $135,000

Lonnie Cobb and wife, Danna Cobb to Antonio Weddle and wife, Betty Weddle – Humboldt – $32,000

Freewill Shelter and Outreach, Inc., Essie Barnes, Hattie Emery, Mary Barry, Stella Emery, Mary Ann Williams, Louis Vawter, Rhonda Emery, Thomas Emery and Sandra Emery to Donald Hickombottom, Jr. – Humboldt – $30,000

Gregory T. Flippin and wife, Karen Flippin to Justin Coleman and wife, Angelia Coleman – Milan – $20,000

Marriages

Jason Edward McCalister of Medina and Maria Lynn Woodman Harden of Paris

Taylor Austin Brantley of West Memphis, Ark. and Caleigh Izabel-Madison Fongers of Milan

Brian Taylor Rodgers of Bradford and Stephanie Nichole Jefferies of Bradford

Reuben Theodore May of Greenfield and Deanna Darlene Simpson Reed of Greenfield

Jonathan James Keathley of Humboldt and Amber Paige Collins of Humboldt

Latia Gabrielle Collins of Dyer and Laqunita Shardinae Cox of Dyer

William Preston Fryberger of Milan and Victoria Lynn Hasty of Milan

Divorces

Kim Oldes Albea vs Brian T. Albea