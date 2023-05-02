Nickie Lewis

Funeral services for Mrs. Nickie Ann (Scruggs) Lewis were held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Fonville officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Lewis, 77, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at Diversicare of Martin in Martin, Tenn.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to Coleman Nichols Scruggs and Annie Mai (Ball) Scruggs.

Mrs. Lewis was a retired bank teller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jimmy Neal Lewis.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by her son, Bill (Traci) Tate of Humboldt; brother, Johnny Scruggs; and grandchildren, Mary Nichole Tate and Marshall Dwain Tate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., West TN, 38 Old Hickory Cove, B175, Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.