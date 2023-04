2023 Gibson County area spring sports postseason schedule

Here are the schedules for the 2023 high school spring sports postseason involving Gibson County and Weakley County teams:

BASEBALL

District 12-2A Tournament

at Milan

Tuesday, May 2

Game 1: No. 4 Huntingdon vs. No. 5 Union City, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Game 2: No. 2 Gibson County vs. No. 3 Westview, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Milan vs. Game 1 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Championship, Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m.

(if necessary) Championship, Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

District 12-3A Tournament

at South Gibson

Wednesday, May 3

Game 1: No. 1 South Gibson vs. No. 4 Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 South Side vs. No. 3 North Side, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Championship, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.

(if necessary) Championship, Game 2, 1:30 p.m.