Right to Know – April 25, 2023

Sheriff’s Report (April 17-23)

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/17/2023 through 4/23/2023:

Thomas William Cunningham, W/M, 47- other.

Cayden Michael Bane, W/M, 19- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange.

Hunter Dean Felton, W/M, 25- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, production/manufacturing/distribution/possession of salvia divinorum.

John William Travis, W/M, 52- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Cameron Treon Banks, B/M, 27- court.

Brandon Lee Crandall, W/M, 40- violation of probation.

Hunter Dean Felton, W/M, 25- capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, attachment order.

Suzette Michelle Garcia, W/F, 55- violation of probation.

Jennifer Leigh Goad, W/F, 39- capias.

Janice Ann Harrell, W/F, 59- violation of probation.

Marissa Donte Joy, B/F, 34- capias.

Jason Christopher McAlister, W/M, 47- capias.

Stephen Lee Owen, W/M, 43- theft of property, evading arrest.

Jason Jerome Samples, W/M, 52- capias.

Desmond Darnell Simpson, W/F, 33- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Christy Renee Williams, W/F, 27- capias

Waylon Lee Williams, W/M, 41- capias, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation.

Jaime Lee Williams, W/F, 41- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation

Julius William Williamson, W/M, 40-domestic assault.

Jeremy Scott Vinyard, W/M, 35- capias, violation of probation.

Ladasia Mytina Bernardo, B/F, 24- domestic assault.

Jessie James Patrick, B/M, 39- domestic assault.

Guy Austin Boswell, W/M, 29- hold for other agency.

Thomas William Cunningham, W/M, 47- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Douglas Jade Lambert, W/M, 40- domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order.

April Michelle Vestal, W/F, 36- attachment order.

Bryan Keith Bradford, W/M, 36- attachment order.

George David Bumbelow, W/M, 61- driving under the influence.

Nakiesha Shawnte Dockery, W/F, 32- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Timothy Wayne Jones, B/M, 60- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended licenses.

Tristan Bautista Pimentel, W/F, 27- capias.

Brian Lee Powell, W/M, 32- weekender.

Kyton Larmar Arnold, B/M, 30- weekender.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- weekender.

Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 22- weekender.

Thomas Ray Price, Jr., B/M, 44- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Police Report (April 17-23)

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/17/2023 through 4/23/2023:

Jarvis Montez James, B/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 23, 2023, 512 N. 19th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Joseph Lenard Lenon, B/M, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 23, 2023, Calhoun Street; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Jessie James Patrick III, B/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 21, 2023, 1314 N. 22nd; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Real Estate Transfers

James M. Ramey to Kevin R. Patterson and wife, Kesha J. Patterson – Trenton – $275,00

Simmons Bank to SMCC Properties LLC and KJB Properties LLC – Kenton – $50,000

Kathryn McCord Tucker and Nancy McCord Derivaux to Victor Parkins – Humboldt – $165,000

Jay McWilliams and wife, Margrette McWilliams to Brian L. Booth and wife, Jennifer L. Booth – Bradford – $10,000

William C. Griffin and wife, Mary Griffin to Wilton and Co. – Bradford – $15,000

Allison Capital, GP to Ryan Hicks and Craig Barron – Trenton – $410,00

Debra Metzinger to Yaquelin Ramirez – Trenton – $89,900

Harriet A. Coleman, Trustee of Harriet A. Coleman Revocable Trust, and Harriet A. Coleman, Trustee of Jerry W. Coleman Revocable Trust, to Cox Oil Company, Inc. – Humboldt – $999,000

Robert Wayne Dawson to Travis Hamilton and wife, Lauren Hamilton – Rutherford – $12,500

Robert M. Zarecor and wife, Tammy Zarecor and James C. Turner and wife, Barbara Z. Turner to Stuart Houart and wife, Sharon Houart – Humboldt – $329,000

Christopher Reed to Shanqueta Rashea Croom – Humboldt – $50,500

McLemore Home Builders, LLC to Samuel William Whitworth Chambers and wife, Kathryn Birdsong Chambers – Medina – $547,410

Mary McCaskill Little to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $10,000

Jeff Caldwell Scott and wife, Jodie E. Scott to Colleen Ingalls and husband, Jonathan Ingalls – Milan – $555,000

Alex B. Smith and wife, Kelly G. Smith to Jacqueline Rene Long – Humboldt – $157,900

Nicole Leigh Griffin to Christian D. Poore and Ashlynn Tharpe – Dyer – $130,000

Mark Finton and wife, Stephanie Finton to Jared Peters and Ashley Frankenthor – Trenton – $272,900

Tacara Copeland and Colton Stanford to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $45,000

Ricky Sutton and wife, Linda Sutton to Tyler Massengill and wife, Sarah Massengill – Milan – $18,000

Bret G. Mayall to Trevor C. Castleman and wife, Madelene Castleman – Medina – $324,900

Jennifer McFarland to Krista Kelley Carter – Medina – $381,100

Donna Jean Bell, Vickie White and Kyle Bryant to Donna Harrison and Timothy Sparenburg – 9th CD – $160,000

Michael Longmire and wife, Holly Longmire to Walter Bryson and wife, Brenda Bryson – Humboldt – $38,000

John Franklin Warmath to Gerry Brittain and wife, Karen Brittain – Humboldt – $75,000

Jason Neil Davis and wife, Jennifer Rebecca Davis to Frank C. Hinds – Humboldt – $7,500

Harris Rental Homes, LLC to Thomas Leland Julian and wife, Debra Lee Julian – Humboldt – $80,000

Hallie Frank Smith, Jr. and Glenn Hallie Smith to Hunter Partee, a/k/a Eric Hunter Partee, II, – 17th CD – $10,000

Terry Anthony Stephens and Debra Lynn Stephens to Yessica Coronado Chavez and Ramiro Perez Rodriguez – Humboldt – $125,000

