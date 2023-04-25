Funeral Services for Larry Wade Sanders were held Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. at George A. Smith and Sons in Jackson, Tenn. Visitation with friends and loved ones was from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery near Three Way.

Mr. Sanders was born in Three Way, Tenn. on the family farm August 15, 1939. He lived his entire life in his beloved Three Way community. He loved his family, friends, golf, and most of all his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Larry devoted his life to serving God and others. He was an inspiration to many through his work in education, coaching, farming, church and government service.

He served three terms as mayor of Three Way, in addition to his past work history with Hart, Freeland & Roberts Architects and the University of Tennessee. He was dedicated to his family and friends and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was the best example of how to be a hard-working father, husband and Pepaw.

Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Thomas and Janie Belle Sanders of Three Way; brothers, Fred Thomas Jr. and Maurice “Lefty”; and sisters, Jane, Dorothy, Doris and Robbie.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Sanders; his children, Nandalee Sanders Sarandos, Larry Anderson Sanders (Jeri), Alan Yates (Candace), Robert Richardson Sanders (Deanne) and Amy van Buuren; and grandchildren Wade Aday, Josh Clairday, Jill Yates, Audrey Sanders, Holland van Buuren, Brock Yates, Mart van Buuren and Eden Sanders.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.GeorgeASmithandSons.com for the Sanders family.