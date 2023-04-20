COVID-19 vaccines, boosters available at Polk Clark School on April 28

Registration opens for Polk Clark summer school program

By Caleb Revill

The GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association is partnering with Mt. Pleasant CME Church and the West Tennessee Healthcare Strike Team to host COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots at the school on Friday, April 28.

Vaccines will be administered by medical professionals from 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The vaccines and boosters are free, and no appointment is necessary. It is asked that those getting a vaccine or booster provide ID and a previous shot card if applicable.

“It’s a collaborative effort to give folks the opportunity to get a COVID-19 shot or their boosters for free,” said GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association Treasurer Edgar Lee. “One of our efforts at the GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association is to provide additional services to the community. We want to make it as transparent and effective as we can while partnering with other sources to make this happen.”

For those getting their first COVID-19 shot at this event, they will be able to schedule their second shot at the Gibson County Health Department or any Walgreens location.

“This is an opportunity to have a place right here in the community where they can come get a vaccine,” Lee said.

Summer School Program

Registration is now open for the GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association’s 2023 New Beginnings summer school program. The learning program will be hosted at Polk Clark School from May 22 to June 16.

Certified teachers hired by the Alumni Association will tutor participating students. Meals will be provided, and field trips are planned. Edgar Lee stressed that the program is not a daycare, and the purpose of New Beginnings is to provide tutoring in school subjects to the kids who attend.

“It is designed to help kids who are lacking in math, reading and science,” Lee said. “We realize that kids who maybe passed or didn’t pass need additional help to get them up to their grade level. The summer camp is designed to assist them so that when they get back to school in the fall, hopefully their knowledge has increased to where it should be.”

Security personnel are provided by the Alumni Association, and the program is divided into several age groups. Sponsorships are available for the community to help fund kids attending the program.

For more information on the New Beginnings summer program, call Polk Clark School at 731-238-3086 or 731-267-3127. Those interested in supporting the Alumni Association’s community initiatives can send tax deductible contributions to the GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association P.O. Box 108 Milan, TN 38358. The Alumni Association is a non-profit 501 C3 organization.