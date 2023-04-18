Right to Know – April 18, 2023
Sheriff’s Report – April 10-16
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/10/2023 through 4/16/2023:
Floyd Edward Sowell, Jr., B/M, 66- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Thomas Wallace McElrath, B/M, 29- simple possession/casual exchange.
Keyonta Davon Ross, B/M, 21- simple possession/casual exchange.
Martell Jacob Williams, U/M, unknown age- simple possession/casual exchange.
Keith Lee Higgins, B/M, 34- hold for other agency.
Kelly Denise Collins, W/F, 43- capias, violation of probation.
Dama Rose Gumiran, W/F, 42- capias, violation of probation.
Dylan Nathaniel Murphy, W/M, 20- violation of probation.
Jason Bennett Puckett, W/M, 41- violation of probation.
Voskosity Rayon Smith, B/M, 32- violation of probation.
Randall Keith Smith, W/M, 34- domestic assault.
Floyd Edward Sowell, Jr., B/M, 66- violation of probation.
Josh Landon Todd, W/M, 44- aggravated assault, resisting arrest.
Tykaus Lajuan Wynn, B/M, 33- capias.
Buford Will Barrett, W/M, 48- violation of conditions of community supervision.
Steven Edward Crawford, W/M, 31- violation of probation.
Galen Edward Epperson, W/M, 44- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates.
Mary Elizabeth Lockwood, W/F, 22 – aggravated assault.
Heather Sue Vickrey, W/F, 44- false reports/statements.
Amanda Ann Lee, B/F, 42- hold for other agency.
Zyrone Reed, B/M, 27- leaving scene of accident, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, failure to exercise due care.
Kendrick Depris Champion, W/M, 24- criminal trespass.
Christine Lea Douglas, W/F, 50- serving time.
Christopher Lee Nagle, W/M, 39- domestic assault.
Ridney Dwight Napper II, B/M, 29- serving time.
Anthony Dewayne Pennington Jr., B/M, 34- criminal trespass, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct, violation of probation.
James David Sanders, B/M, 61- theft of property (shoplifting), criminal trespass.
Channing Bencintell Wright, B/M, 43- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Joe Thomas Blair, B/M, 56- driving under the influence first offense.
Allen Wayne Campbell, W/M, 61- Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Rudolph Nishunn Johnson, B/M, 38- Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Genghis Kahn Beverly, B/M, 50- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Zyrone Reed, B/M, 27- capias.
Tina Maria Rodriguez, W/F, 47- attachment order.
Erika Marchelle Spinks, B/F, 27- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).
Roland Bernard Adkisson, B/M, 21- serving time.
Tina Sue Clifton, W/F, 45- cruelty to animals.
Eric Larren Faulkner III, W/M, 31- cruelty to animals.
Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- weekender.
Robert Charles Linningham Jr., B/M, 40- capias.
Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 49- weekender.
David Louis Neira, W/M, 31- weekender.
Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 21- weekender.
Everett Dewayne Robinson, B/M, 57- weekender.
Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.
Police Report – April 10-16
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/10/2023 through 4/16/2023:
Ladasia Mytina Bernardo, B/F, 24, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: April 16, 2023, 413 16th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.
Zyrone Reed, B/M, 27, of Kenton; Arrest date and location: April 13, 2023, Barrett and Spangler; Charges: failure to maintain control, leaving scene of accident, violation open container, driving under influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.
Real Estate Transfers
Justin M. Giambelluca to Lance McElroy and wife, Megan McElroy – Milan – $20,000
Kitha V. Harrington, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Charles Cathey, to W.L. Patterson – 18th CD of Gibson County – $7,500
Linda J. Bailey and husband, William Bailey to Jason Adams – Bradford – $74,000
Sandra Barkley and husband, Scott Barkley to Robert L. Curry – Milan – $12,000
Roseline Melgar to Swindle Properties, L.P. – Medina – $230,000
Gary Preston Knott, Cathy Lynn Davidson and Sherry Lynn Hall to Kasi Darby – Bradford – $75,000
Larry Wayne Jones and Monte S. Jones to Joseph Heath Thompson and wife, Carissa Thompson – Humboldt – $120,000
Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to David Fluck and wife, Lisa Fluck – Humboldt – $75,000
Brenda Townsend to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $100,000
Cherie Martin and husband, Joshua Martin to Lisa Isley – Medina – $290,000
Michael Kelly and wife, Kimberly Kelly to Chase Kemp – Rutherford – $20,000
The Town of Rutherford, Tennessee to Michael Kelly and wife, Kimberly Kelly – Rutherford – $100
Jeffery D. Matheny and wife, Wendy M. Matheny to KF
Land Company, LLC – Milan – $425,000
Kimberly Haze Lambdin and Angel Phillips to Robert S. Crocker – Milan – $89,000
James Hamm and wife, Lisa Hamm to Mark S. Bruketta and wife, Katherine B. Madden-Bruketta – Humboldt – $279,900
Crystal King to Nicholas Hopwood and wife, Emily Hopwood – Kenton – $70,000
Josh Youmans to Bryan Jimenez-Valencia – Medina – $300,000
Simmons Bank to Rodrigo Rayas – Dyer – $30,000
Matthew Taylor Stuckey to Madeline H. Hopper and Christian G. Williams – Milan – $237,000
Gumwood Hunting Club, LLC to Gunnslinger Forked-Deer, Inc. – Gibson County – $1,050,000
Betty Ann Rust, Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust-Keathley to Khamapirad Family Limited Partnership – Milan – $221,650
Linda Carol Younger, Hershel Glynn Meales, Glenda Dianne Holt and Teresa Rene Mayo to Khamapirad Family Limited Partnership – Milan – $43,000
George W.D. Quinton and wife, Leila B. Quinton to William Mott and wife, Dianna Mott – Medina – $51,000
Joe Palmer to Bradley V. Arnold – Milan – $75,000
Kevin Patterson and wife, Kesha J. Patterson to James M. Ramey – Trenton – $145,000
James M. Ramey to Kevin R. Patterson and wife, Kesha J. Patterson – Trenton – $275,00
Simmons Bank to SMCC Properties LLC and KJB Properties LLC – Kenton – $50,000
Kathryn McCord Tucker and Nancy McCord Derivaux to Victor Parkins – Humboldt – $165,000
Jay McWilliams and wife, Margrette McWilliams to Brian L. Booth and wife, Jennifer L. Booth – Bradford – $10,000
William C. Griffin and wife, Mary Griffin to Wilton and Co. – Bradford – $15,000
Marriages
Logan McGwire Hicks of Jackson and Riley Jo Tate of Kenton