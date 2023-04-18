Right to Know – April 18, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – April 10-16

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/10/2023 through 4/16/2023:

Floyd Edward Sowell, Jr., B/M, 66- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Thomas Wallace McElrath, B/M, 29- simple possession/casual exchange.

Keyonta Davon Ross, B/M, 21- simple possession/casual exchange.

Martell Jacob Williams, U/M, unknown age- simple possession/casual exchange.

Keith Lee Higgins, B/M, 34- hold for other agency.

Kelly Denise Collins, W/F, 43- capias, violation of probation.

Dama Rose Gumiran, W/F, 42- capias, violation of probation.

Dylan Nathaniel Murphy, W/M, 20- violation of probation.

Jason Bennett Puckett, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Voskosity Rayon Smith, B/M, 32- violation of probation.

Randall Keith Smith, W/M, 34- domestic assault.

Floyd Edward Sowell, Jr., B/M, 66- violation of probation.

Josh Landon Todd, W/M, 44- aggravated assault, resisting arrest.

Tykaus Lajuan Wynn, B/M, 33- capias.

Buford Will Barrett, W/M, 48- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Steven Edward Crawford, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Galen Edward Epperson, W/M, 44- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates.

Mary Elizabeth Lockwood, W/F, 22 – aggravated assault.

Heather Sue Vickrey, W/F, 44- false reports/statements.

Amanda Ann Lee, B/F, 42- hold for other agency.

Zyrone Reed, B/M, 27- leaving scene of accident, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, failure to exercise due care.

Kendrick Depris Champion, W/M, 24- criminal trespass.

Christine Lea Douglas, W/F, 50- serving time.

Christopher Lee Nagle, W/M, 39- domestic assault.

Ridney Dwight Napper II, B/M, 29- serving time.

Anthony Dewayne Pennington Jr., B/M, 34- criminal trespass, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct, violation of probation.

James David Sanders, B/M, 61- theft of property (shoplifting), criminal trespass.

Channing Bencintell Wright, B/M, 43- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Joe Thomas Blair, B/M, 56- driving under the influence first offense.

Allen Wayne Campbell, W/M, 61- Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Rudolph Nishunn Johnson, B/M, 38- Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Genghis Kahn Beverly, B/M, 50- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Zyrone Reed, B/M, 27- capias.

Tina Maria Rodriguez, W/F, 47- attachment order.

Erika Marchelle Spinks, B/F, 27- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Roland Bernard Adkisson, B/M, 21- serving time.

Tina Sue Clifton, W/F, 45- cruelty to animals.

Eric Larren Faulkner III, W/M, 31- cruelty to animals.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- weekender.

Robert Charles Linningham Jr., B/M, 40- capias.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 49- weekender.

David Louis Neira, W/M, 31- weekender.

Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 21- weekender.

Everett Dewayne Robinson, B/M, 57- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Police Report – April 10-16

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/10/2023 through 4/16/2023:

Ladasia Mytina Bernardo, B/F, 24, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: April 16, 2023, 413 16th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Zyrone Reed, B/M, 27, of Kenton; Arrest date and location: April 13, 2023, Barrett and Spangler; Charges: failure to maintain control, leaving scene of accident, violation open container, driving under influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Real Estate Transfers

Justin M. Giambelluca to Lance McElroy and wife, Megan McElroy – Milan – $20,000

Kitha V. Harrington, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Charles Cathey, to W.L. Patterson – 18th CD of Gibson County – $7,500

Linda J. Bailey and husband, William Bailey to Jason Adams – Bradford – $74,000

Sandra Barkley and husband, Scott Barkley to Robert L. Curry – Milan – $12,000

Roseline Melgar to Swindle Properties, L.P. – Medina – $230,000

Gary Preston Knott, Cathy Lynn Davidson and Sherry Lynn Hall to Kasi Darby – Bradford – $75,000

Larry Wayne Jones and Monte S. Jones to Joseph Heath Thompson and wife, Carissa Thompson – Humboldt – $120,000

Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to David Fluck and wife, Lisa Fluck – Humboldt – $75,000

Brenda Townsend to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $100,000

Cherie Martin and husband, Joshua Martin to Lisa Isley – Medina – $290,000

Michael Kelly and wife, Kimberly Kelly to Chase Kemp – Rutherford – $20,000

The Town of Rutherford, Tennessee to Michael Kelly and wife, Kimberly Kelly – Rutherford – $100

Jeffery D. Matheny and wife, Wendy M. Matheny to KF

Land Company, LLC – Milan – $425,000

Kimberly Haze Lambdin and Angel Phillips to Robert S. Crocker – Milan – $89,000

James Hamm and wife, Lisa Hamm to Mark S. Bruketta and wife, Katherine B. Madden-Bruketta – Humboldt – $279,900

Crystal King to Nicholas Hopwood and wife, Emily Hopwood – Kenton – $70,000

Josh Youmans to Bryan Jimenez-Valencia – Medina – $300,000

Simmons Bank to Rodrigo Rayas – Dyer – $30,000

Matthew Taylor Stuckey to Madeline H. Hopper and Christian G. Williams – Milan – $237,000

Gumwood Hunting Club, LLC to Gunnslinger Forked-Deer, Inc. – Gibson County – $1,050,000

Betty Ann Rust, Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust-Keathley to Khamapirad Family Limited Partnership – Milan – $221,650

Linda Carol Younger, Hershel Glynn Meales, Glenda Dianne Holt and Teresa Rene Mayo to Khamapirad Family Limited Partnership – Milan – $43,000

George W.D. Quinton and wife, Leila B. Quinton to William Mott and wife, Dianna Mott – Medina – $51,000

Joe Palmer to Bradley V. Arnold – Milan – $75,000

Kevin Patterson and wife, Kesha J. Patterson to James M. Ramey – Trenton – $145,000

James M. Ramey to Kevin R. Patterson and wife, Kesha J. Patterson – Trenton – $275,00

Simmons Bank to SMCC Properties LLC and KJB Properties LLC – Kenton – $50,000

Kathryn McCord Tucker and Nancy McCord Derivaux to Victor Parkins – Humboldt – $165,000

Jay McWilliams and wife, Margrette McWilliams to Brian L. Booth and wife, Jennifer L. Booth – Bradford – $10,000

William C. Griffin and wife, Mary Griffin to Wilton and Co. – Bradford – $15,000

Marriages

Logan McGwire Hicks of Jackson and Riley Jo Tate of Kenton