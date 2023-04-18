Memorial gathering for Ms. Mary Jane Collins will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.

Ms. Collins, 74, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn.

She was born in New Albany, Miss. to the late Hays and Edness Evelyn Bagwell Smith.

Ms. Collins was a self-employed small business owner before retiring.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Ricky) Privitt, Janey Stephens and Renea Gatlin; siblings, Billy Smith, Marvin (Nancy) Smith and Sandra Rooker; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.