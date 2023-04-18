Funeral services for Mr. James Ray Roberts were held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 at Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Sellers and Mike Prestininzi officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery with military honors.

Mr. Roberts, 76, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at his home in Medina, Tenn.

He was born in Memphis, Tenn. to the late Harry Floyd and Blanche Sublett Roberts.

Mr. Roberts was a graduate of Trenton Peabody High School, class of 1964. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He completed 72 missions during the Vietnam War. In 1972, he married the love of his life, Sandra Bell Roberts. Mr. Roberts was very active in his community and had a servant’s heart. He was a retired business owner of Area Wide Communications; board member of Gibson County 911 Center; member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church; former board member of Medina Banking Company; and former member of the Medina Lions Club where he enjoyed working the famous Haunted Farm for many years. He enjoyed being a ham radio operator, woodworking, golfing and fishing.

Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, David Beaird.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Sandra Bell Roberts; daughters, Penny Lois Duckworth and husband Richie, Holly Rea Whipple and husband Justin, Mitzi Jane Gitchell and husband Josh; sister, Ramona Beaird and husband Rickey; grandchildren, Kayla Roberts, Brock Davis, Brayden Wade, Ashtin Whipple, Charli Whipple, Brileigh Gitchell, Levi Travis and Wyatt Gitchell; nephews, Brian Bell and wife Jessica, and Brandon Bell and wife Brittany; nieces, Julie Stafford and husband Jeremy, and Betsy Jager and husband Jason; brother-in-law, Tom Bell; and a host of cousins.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.