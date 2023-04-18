Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 6
Here are the box scores from Week 6 of the high school spring sports season:
MONDAY
BASEBALL
Peabody 12, Middleton 0
|Peabody
|005
|43
|X
|—
|12 6 0
|Middleton
|000
|00
|X
|—
|0 1 3
WP: David Whitten (4-0). 2B: P – Guillermo Cruz. Leading hitters: P – Yaniel Rivera 2-4. Records: P 18-2 (5-0 14-1A).
Peabody 24, Middleton 1
|Middleton
|010
|X
|X
|—
|1 1 2
|Peabody
|(15)9X
|X
|X
|—
|24 13 0
WP: Yaniel Rivera (2-0). HR: P – Garrett Webber (1). 3B: P – Owen Lee. Leading hitters: P – Webber 2-2, Jett McAlister 2-2, Burkett 2-2, Alan Torres 3-3. Records: P 19-2 (6-0 14-1A).
Milan 7, Union City 4
|Milan
|000
|006
|1
|—
|7 11 3
|Union City
|010
|010
|2
|—
|4 8 2
WP: Carter Milligan (5-1). LP: Hauhe. 2B: M – Cary Allen Burke, Taylor Hill, Carter Milligan. Leading hitters: M – Colin Milligan 2-4, Rye Maxwell 3-4; UC Ragsdale 2-3. Records: M 19-5 (4-1 12-2A); UC 8-8 (2-3).
Westview 6, Bradford 0
|Bradford
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 4 2
|Westview
|000
|060
|X
|—
|6 5 1
WP: Anderson Cary (1-2). LP: Cole Cates (2-2). HR: W – Sam Shelley (GS) (2). Leading hitters: B – Carver Cates 2-3; W – Hayden Smith 2-3. Records: B 11-7; W 5-13.
South Gibson 10, North Side 0
|N. Side
|000
|00
|X
|—
|0 2 3
|S. Gibson
|214
|21
|X
|—
|10 12 0
WP: Camden Lockett (5-0). LP: Peterson. 3B: SG – Jack Brafa. 2B: SG – Tommy Baker, Brafa, Rhett Cross, Gage Nesbitt, Gabe Patterson. Leading hitters: SG – Brafa 3-3, Nesbitt 2-3, Patterson 3-3. Records: SG 18-3-1 (4-1 12-3A).
Gibson County 10, Huntingdon 5
|Huntingdon
|100
|300
|1
|—
|5 10 4
|Gibson Co.
|200
|026
|X
|—
|10 9 2
WP: Bryce Simpson (3-3). LP: Gray Eubanks. 3B: H – Bennett. Leading hitters: GC – Matthew Reynolds 2-3, Jonathan Forsythe 2-4; H – Warbritton 3-3, Rich 2-4. Records: GC 10-7 (3-2 12-2A).
Greenfield 14, Gleason 2
|Greenfield
|065
|21
|X
|—
|14 12 2
|Gleason
|020
|00
|X
|—
|2 6 3
WP: Conor Wilson (3-0). LP: Kylan Borneman (0-5). 2B: Gl – Trey Mayo. Leading hitters: Gr – Barkley Biggs 2-3, Matt Scates 2-4, Wilson 2-2, Landon Clark 2-4, Caden Sparkman 2-3; Gl – Ashton Morgan 2-3, Parker Morgan 2-2. Records: Gr 6-5 (2-3 13-1A); Gl 3-14 (0-5 13-1A).
Dresden 18, South Fulton 0
|Dresden
|(10)80
|X
|X
|—
|18 13 0
|S. Fulton
|000
|X
|X
|—
|0 2 6
WP: Nick Turnbow (3-3). LP: Brady McFarland. 2B: D – Tanner Thomas, Tatum Oliver, Cameron Schlicht, Tristan Jett. Leading hitters: D – Thomas 2-2, Schlicht 2-4, Jett 2-3. Records: D 7-7 (3-2 13-1A).
BOYS SOCCER
TCA 2, South Gibson 1
Goals: SG – Grant Goodman. Saves: SG – Winter Crenshaw 6. Records: SG 8-2.
Dyer County 5, Gibson County 0
Records: GC 3-6.
Westview 5, Huntingdon 1
Goals: W – Carlos Sanz 3, Mason Stout 2. Records: W 5-4-1.
SOFTBALL
South Gibson 13, Chester County 7
|S. Gibson
|130
|110
|7
|—
|13 14 2
|Chester Co.
|002
|000
|5
|—
|7 7 2
WP: Emmi Whittemore (11-4). LP: Martin. 3B: SG – Annie Whittemore. 2B: SG – Sydney Scott 2, Cameryn Hayes 2, Kylie Ballentine, Mary Teague, Addison Flowers. Leading hitters: SG – Scott 3-4, Hayes 2-4, E. Whittemore 2-3, Ballentine 2-3; CC – Melton 2-4. Records: SG 16-7.
Camden 7, Milan 2
|Camden
|121
|000
|3
|—
|7 14 2
|Milan
|110
|000
|0
|—
|2 6 2
WP: Addie Jo Melton. LP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (2-6). HR: M – Montgomery (4). 3B: C – Abbi-Grace Wallace. 2B: C – Audrey Jackson, Melton, Emmalee Stockdale, Brilee Weatherly, Leading hitters: M – Montgomery 2-3; C – Melton 3-4, Jackson 2-4, Nicole Daughtery 2-3, Weatherly 3-4. Records: M 5-9.
Peabody 24, Lake County 8
|Lake Co.
|062
|X
|X
|—
|8 4 2
|Peabody
|38(13)
|X
|X
|—
|24 14 3
WP: Ella Hilton (1-1). HR: P – Izzie Jones (1). 3B: P – Skylar Smith. 2B: P – Macie Rowan. Leading hitters: P – Jones 3-4, Rowan 2-2, Carlie Speer 2-3, Smith 2-2. Records: P 3-9 (2-2 14-1A).
Westview 10, Crockett County 2
|Crockett Co.
|001
|010
|0
|—
|2 5 3
|Westview
|000
|280
|X
|—
|10 11 2
WP: McCall Sims (3-3). LP: Stallings. HR: W – McCall Sims 2 (8). 2B: W – Mary Anna Chester, Emma Barner. Leading hitters: W – Lakyn Rogers 2-4, Sims 2-3, Sarah Beth Byars 2-4. Records: W 11-6.
Dresden 15, Fulton County (Ky.) 0
|Fulton Co.
|000
|X
|X
|—
|0 0 0
|Dresden
|(10)5X
|X
|X
|—
|15 11 0
WP: Eva Stafford (9-1). LP: South. HR: D – Gracie Adams (1). 3B: D – Allie Spaulding. 2B: D – Maggie Oliver, Kaci Finney, Paisley Pittman, Stafford, Spaulding. Leading hitters: D – Spaulding 2-2, Oliver 2-2, Haylee Jarred 2-2. Records: D 9-1.