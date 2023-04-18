Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 6

Here are the box scores from Week 6 of the high school spring sports season:

MONDAY

BASEBALL

Peabody 12, Middleton 0

Peabody 005 43 X — 12 6 0 Middleton 000 00 X — 0 1 3

WP: David Whitten (4-0). 2B: P – Guillermo Cruz. Leading hitters: P – Yaniel Rivera 2-4. Records: P 18-2 (5-0 14-1A).

Peabody 24, Middleton 1

Middleton 010 X X — 1 1 2 Peabody (15)9X X X — 24 13 0

WP: Yaniel Rivera (2-0). HR: P – Garrett Webber (1). 3B: P – Owen Lee. Leading hitters: P – Webber 2-2, Jett McAlister 2-2, Burkett 2-2, Alan Torres 3-3. Records: P 19-2 (6-0 14-1A).

Milan 7, Union City 4

Milan 000 006 1 — 7 11 3 Union City 010 010 2 — 4 8 2

WP: Carter Milligan (5-1). LP: Hauhe. 2B: M – Cary Allen Burke, Taylor Hill, Carter Milligan. Leading hitters: M – Colin Milligan 2-4, Rye Maxwell 3-4; UC Ragsdale 2-3. Records: M 19-5 (4-1 12-2A); UC 8-8 (2-3).

Westview 6, Bradford 0

Bradford 000 000 0 — 0 4 2 Westview 000 060 X — 6 5 1

WP: Anderson Cary (1-2). LP: Cole Cates (2-2). HR: W – Sam Shelley (GS) (2). Leading hitters: B – Carver Cates 2-3; W – Hayden Smith 2-3. Records: B 11-7; W 5-13.

South Gibson 10, North Side 0

N. Side 000 00 X — 0 2 3 S. Gibson 214 21 X — 10 12 0

WP: Camden Lockett (5-0). LP: Peterson. 3B: SG – Jack Brafa. 2B: SG – Tommy Baker, Brafa, Rhett Cross, Gage Nesbitt, Gabe Patterson. Leading hitters: SG – Brafa 3-3, Nesbitt 2-3, Patterson 3-3. Records: SG 18-3-1 (4-1 12-3A).

Gibson County 10, Huntingdon 5

Huntingdon 100 300 1 — 5 10 4 Gibson Co. 200 026 X — 10 9 2

WP: Bryce Simpson (3-3). LP: Gray Eubanks. 3B: H – Bennett. Leading hitters: GC – Matthew Reynolds 2-3, Jonathan Forsythe 2-4; H – Warbritton 3-3, Rich 2-4. Records: GC 10-7 (3-2 12-2A).

Greenfield 14, Gleason 2

Greenfield 065 21 X — 14 12 2 Gleason 020 00 X — 2 6 3

WP: Conor Wilson (3-0). LP: Kylan Borneman (0-5). 2B: Gl – Trey Mayo. Leading hitters: Gr – Barkley Biggs 2-3, Matt Scates 2-4, Wilson 2-2, Landon Clark 2-4, Caden Sparkman 2-3; Gl – Ashton Morgan 2-3, Parker Morgan 2-2. Records: Gr 6-5 (2-3 13-1A); Gl 3-14 (0-5 13-1A).

Dresden 18, South Fulton 0

Dresden (10)80 X X — 18 13 0 S. Fulton 000 X X — 0 2 6

WP: Nick Turnbow (3-3). LP: Brady McFarland. 2B: D – Tanner Thomas, Tatum Oliver, Cameron Schlicht, Tristan Jett. Leading hitters: D – Thomas 2-2, Schlicht 2-4, Jett 2-3. Records: D 7-7 (3-2 13-1A).

BOYS SOCCER

TCA 2, South Gibson 1

Goals: SG – Grant Goodman. Saves: SG – Winter Crenshaw 6. Records: SG 8-2.

Dyer County 5, Gibson County 0

Records: GC 3-6.

Westview 5, Huntingdon 1

Goals: W – Carlos Sanz 3, Mason Stout 2. Records: W 5-4-1.

SOFTBALL

South Gibson 13, Chester County 7

S. Gibson 130 110 7 — 13 14 2 Chester Co. 002 000 5 — 7 7 2

WP: Emmi Whittemore (11-4). LP: Martin. 3B: SG – Annie Whittemore. 2B: SG – Sydney Scott 2, Cameryn Hayes 2, Kylie Ballentine, Mary Teague, Addison Flowers. Leading hitters: SG – Scott 3-4, Hayes 2-4, E. Whittemore 2-3, Ballentine 2-3; CC – Melton 2-4. Records: SG 16-7.

Camden 7, Milan 2

Camden 121 000 3 — 7 14 2 Milan 110 000 0 — 2 6 2

WP: Addie Jo Melton. LP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (2-6). HR: M – Montgomery (4). 3B: C – Abbi-Grace Wallace. 2B: C – Audrey Jackson, Melton, Emmalee Stockdale, Brilee Weatherly, Leading hitters: M – Montgomery 2-3; C – Melton 3-4, Jackson 2-4, Nicole Daughtery 2-3, Weatherly 3-4. Records: M 5-9.

Peabody 24, Lake County 8

Lake Co. 062 X X — 8 4 2 Peabody 38(13) X X — 24 14 3

WP: Ella Hilton (1-1). HR: P – Izzie Jones (1). 3B: P – Skylar Smith. 2B: P – Macie Rowan. Leading hitters: P – Jones 3-4, Rowan 2-2, Carlie Speer 2-3, Smith 2-2. Records: P 3-9 (2-2 14-1A).

Westview 10, Crockett County 2

Crockett Co. 001 010 0 — 2 5 3 Westview 000 280 X — 10 11 2

WP: McCall Sims (3-3). LP: Stallings. HR: W – McCall Sims 2 (8). 2B: W – Mary Anna Chester, Emma Barner. Leading hitters: W – Lakyn Rogers 2-4, Sims 2-3, Sarah Beth Byars 2-4. Records: W 11-6.

Dresden 15, Fulton County (Ky.) 0

Fulton Co. 000 X X — 0 0 0 Dresden (10)5X X X — 15 11 0

WP: Eva Stafford (9-1). LP: South. HR: D – Gracie Adams (1). 3B: D – Allie Spaulding. 2B: D – Maggie Oliver, Kaci Finney, Paisley Pittman, Stafford, Spaulding. Leading hitters: D – Spaulding 2-2, Oliver 2-2, Haylee Jarred 2-2. Records: D 9-1.