Coach Tim Warren Memorial Scholarship honors legacy of MHS coach, principal

Story submitted by the family of Coach Tim Warren

Coach Tim Warren Memorial Scholarship (Class of 1998) was established in 2022 in memory of a lifetime player, coach, educator, and administrator of MHS. Coach Warren was a 1974 graduate of Milan High School where he played football for the legendary John Wade Tucker and was a member of the 1971 Championship football team. He returned to Milan in 1980 as teacher and would join Coach Tucker’s staff and be his lead assistant for the next 15 years. During these years, he not only coached football, but also had short stints as the softball and tennis coach. In 1995, he made the difficult decision to step down from coaching and pursue administration to make an impact on a larger amount of students. He would go on to serve the next 5 years as the assistant principal at MHS before taking the principal position for the next 7 years. During his time as principal at Milan High School, he was named Principal of the Year in 2003 and also served as President of the TN Association of Secondary School Principals. He was also a very supportive member of the MHS Alumni Association for several years and served as a member of the Gibson County Sports Hall of Fame. This scholarship is to be awarded to an outstanding athlete on the MHS football team.



Coach Warren’s wife, Terrie Jan, was also an elementary school teacher for 26 years in Milan. He has two daughters, Tracy White and Lindy Hardin, who were also graduates of MHS. He has 6 grandchildren with 3 being Milan alumni and 3 being upcoming graduates, all who participated in sports. Both of his oldest grandsons were outstanding football players and offensive linemen and have been volunteer coaches for Milan High School and Milan Middle School for the last several years. Austin White, the oldest, is graduating in education this May from UTM and following in his grandfather’s footsteps by becoming a football coach. He has volunteered as a coach for the Bulldogs the last four years. Coach Warren’s brother, Terry Warren, and sister in law, Lynda Warren, are also graduates of MHS.



In the words of Victor Parkins, “Coach Warren had an everlasting impact on many students and players. He had a special way of connecting with his players and teaching both students and players what he wanted them to learn and then some.

Coach Warren wore purple with as much pride as any MHS alumni. I always thought Coach Warren was the perfect compliment to Coach John Tucker. Everyone knew up front how tough Tucker was to play for- and for that many great athletes couldn’t cut the mustard. No telling how many football players would have quit the team if it wasn’t for Coach Warren.

He had a way of telling us that Coach Tucker was only trying to make us stronger and we would be so much better off to stick it out and stay on the team. What a great lesson that was!

Tim Warren was so much more than a great coach. He was a husband, dad, granddad, co-worker, boss and friend.”



To be qualified for this scholarship senior football players must have filled out an application.