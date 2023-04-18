Capt. Lencioni promoted to fire chief

by DANNY WADE | Senior Editor

Before the newspaper could even go to press last week, which had a front page article on John Williams not accepting the fire chief position, a new chief was hired.

During the Humboldt Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday, April 10, Humboldt Fire Department’s Captain Greg Lencioni received a unanimous vote to be the department’s new fire chief.

The first item on the new business part of the agenda was “board recommendation to hire fire chief – Captain Greg Lencioni” for the board to consider. When Mayor Marvin Sikes opened the floor for a motion to hire Lencioni as fire chief, Alderwoman Julie Jones-Coleman made the motion, which was seconded by Alderman Shane Lynch. Then Mayor Sikes asked if there was any discussion. Not a single alderman had anything to say or discuss. Unlike all of the other board meetings that had ‘hiring a fire chief’ on the agenda, which had long, drawn out discussion, this particular item had zero discussion.

The mayor suggested a role call vote be made to assure all five aldermen went on record with their vote. One-by-one, Alderman Leon McNeal called out each alderman’s name and each responded, “yes” as the vote was taken.

Mayor Sikes congratulated Chief Lencioni and said, “I think you will do a good job.”

Alderman Shane Lynch asked how long Chief Lencioni has been with the Humboldt Fire Department. The new chief replied he has 28 and a half

years with the Humboldt Fire Department.

In other city board action:

•Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan submitted two letters of resignation. Sgt. Laura Cano and Dispatcher Georgette Willis both turned in resignations to Chief Buchanan.

In Buchanan’s notice to the board, he stated Sgt. Cano had served with the police department since 2016 as a field training officer, translator and as a supervisor in the patrol division for two years. Cano also served the community by volunteering on the Library Board, Junior Auxiliary and coached basketball.

Sgt. Cano stated in her letter of resignation, “I am forever thankful for this department of giving me the opportunity to begin my career here and fully support me in everything I was able to accomplish at this department.”

“I have never been a stay-at-home mom and my children have requested that I spend more time with them and not work anymore. This job is great, but I will never get this exact time back with my children. I’ll be home full-time with my two-year-old, Gunner, who has been at this department since Day 1. It is time I fully commit to my family 100-percent of the time,” Cano continued in her letter.

Chief Buchanan stated that Dispatcher Willis was originally hire as a part-time dispatcher in April of 2020 and a year later, hire full-time.

Willis penned in her resignation letter, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work at the Humboldt Police Department. I have learned a lot during my employment that will not be forgotten. The kindness shown to me will always be remembered and sincerely appreciated. I am truly grateful to have worked with great leadership and an awesome group of people, therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce my resignation. The time has come for me to embrace new opportunities.”

The board unanimously approved both resignations.

•With Sgt. Cano’s resignation, there was not an open supervisory position to be filled. Chief Buchanan’s recommendation was to promote Ptl. Jonathan Stewart to sergeant in the patrol division.

In the chief’s recommendation letter to the board, he stated that according to Humboldt Police Department promotion policy, the process begins immediately and for current patrol officers who met eligibility requirements to be considered for the position. Chief Buchanan said Ptl. Stewart possessed the highest overall score on the promotion evaluations.

The chief’s recommendation noted that Stewart has been with HPD for over five years total and has leadership qualities that the city and department will benefit from.

The board voted to promote Stewart to the rank of sergeant.

•Alderman Lynch told the board that T.G. Sheppard would be in town for the Strawberry Festival as honorary Grand Marshall. While here, there will be an unveiling of a sign at the downtown green space for the Tennessee Department of Tourism’s, Tennessee Music Pathways.

Lynch then suggested renaming a street in Sheppard’s honor. He noted that Sheppard is the only person inducted into the Rock-a-Billy Hall of Fame that does not have a street named after them.

Mayor Sikes was in favor of the idea. He said there may need to be a city ordinance in order to rename a street and he will look into it. Sikes said he believes it could be done in time for the Strawberry Festival.

Alderman McNeal then spoke up and suggested Crenshaw St. be renamed for Book T. Washington, which is right beside the former Booker T. Washington Motel on Main St. in Humboldt. McNeal said the motel is recognized at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C.

Mayor Sikes agreed and said renaming the street was a wonderful idea.