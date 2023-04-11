Funeral services for Mr. Tony Barr were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God with opening remarks by Lt. Kenny Rich and Dr. Bill Espy officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

Mr. Barr, 65, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Connie Ray and Maudie Lorene (Marshall) Barr. Mr. Barr loved his community and had just recently retired from the Humboldt Police Department. He was voted Best of the Best Law Enforcement Officer by the community for 13 years in a row. Mr. Barr was a faithful member of Gregory’s Chapel and loved to share his faith with others. Throughout his life, Mr. Barr completed 34 mission trips to Mexico. He was a member of Humboldt Masonic Lodge #202.

Mr. Barr was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Buddy and Alta Butler, who loved him like a son.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherri (Butler) Barr; daughter, Stacey Reeves and husband KC; grandchildren, Dylan and Cooper Reeves; siblings, Karen Barr, Kenny Barr and wife Sandy, Jan Barr, Angie Barr; brothers-in-law, Mickey Butler and wife Lee Ann, and Chuck Butler and wife Amy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Those honoring Mr. Barr as pallbearers will be members of the Humboldt SWAT Team.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kirkland Cancer Center, in care of West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.