Right to Know April 11, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – April 3-9

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/3/2023 through 4/9/2023:

Anthony Bradley Thomas, W/M, 32- domestic assault.

Justin David Glasper, B/M, 35- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Rocky Allen Potts, Jr., W/M, 33- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.

Jessica Lauren Williamson, B/F, 34- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 35- violation of probation.

Shelby Claire Barron, W/F, 26- weekender.

Amber Lee Brockie, W/F, 42- contraband in penal institution, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Angel Lee Brogdon, W/F, 39- capias.

Brittney Jean Bubar, W/F, 27- capias.

Carlton Ray Drinkard, W/M, 47- violation of probation.

Bradley Keith Eddlemon, W/M, 32- capias.

Justin David Glasper, B/M, 35- violation of probation.

Eric Wayne Herndon, W/M, 43- domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order, stalking.

Drew Alan Hunt, W/M, 27- violation of probation.

Bryan Nicholas Jackson, W/M, 33- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Eric Ray Jines, W/M, 23- weekender.

Timothy Wayne Jones, B/M, 60- capias.

Samantha Jo McDonald, W/F, 34- criminal trespass, simple possession/casual exchange.

Whitney Brooke Mosier, W/F, 36- weekender.

Pinki Shailesh Patel, A/F, 39- capias.

Rocky Allen Potts Jr., W/M, 33- violation of probation.

John Phillip Reed, W/M, 60- sexual battery.

Nathan Tyler Reed, W/M, 31- capias.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 38- domestic assault, aggravated burglary.

Rodney Darnell Sorrell, B/M, 48- domestic assault.

Brian Christopher Watkins, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

Cameron Lee Wilbert, W/M, 28- capias.

Timothy Dalton Young, W/M, 28- violation of probation.

Gregory Neal Young, W/M, 33- capas.

Robert Daniel Bartlett, W/M, 39- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.

Nicklaus Lee Duncan, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Justin Cody Rodgers, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Amber Lee Brockie, W/F, 42- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Carson McKenzie Miller, W/F, 20- possession of controlled substance analog, violation light law.

Dorothea Theresa Beasley, B/F, 34- capias, violation of probation.

Brian Michael Bennett, W/M, 40- domestic assault.

Jarjia Anita Boatman, B/F, 23- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Juquan Quentell Dodd, B/M, 24- aggravated burglary.

Keshonna Naja Edmonson, B/F, 26- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Derek Alan Hilliard, W/M, 37- theft of property, public intoxication, violation of probation.

Joshua Benard Horton, B/M, 32- schedule II drug violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Jerry Lewis Johnson, B/M, 66- theft of property (shoplifting), aggravated criminal trespass.

Sherman Matthew Lutter, B/M, 28, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, schedule II drug violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Kelcee Ranae Lutter, W/F, 30- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance analog.

Kevin Anthony Malinow, W/M, 33- attachment order.

Nathan Tyler Reed, W/M, 31- hold for other agency.

Justin Cody Rodgers, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Delvecchio Dunee Theus, B/M, 46- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation stop sign law.

Madison Nicole Williams, W/F, 20- domestic assault.

Gregory Neal Young, W/M, 33- capias.

Timothy Paul Pitts, Jr., W/M, 40- attachment order.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 38- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), driving on revoked/suspended license

Shailesh Patel, U/M, capias.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 38- weekender.

Kelsey Lekeva Robinson, B/M, 47- weekender.

Police Report – April 3-9

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/3/2023 through 4/9/2023:

Amber Lee Brockie, W/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 4, 2023, Campbell and 22nd; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Justin Michael David Glasper, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 3, 2023, 712 Hillside Drive; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacture, deliver, sell, possess controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Dtf. Sgt. Hill.

Carson McKenzie Miller, W/F, 20, of Greenfield; Arrest date and location: April 6, 2023, 30th/East End School; Charges: violation of light law, manufacture, deliver, sell, possess controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Rocky Alen Potts, W/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 4, 2023, Campbell and 22nd; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Jessica Lauren Williamson, B/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 3, 2023, 712 Hillside Drive; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacture, deliver, sell, possession controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Dtf. Sgt. Hill.

Marriages

Kristan Alfred Nilsson of Humboldt and Terri Annette Bowman of Parsons

Benjamin David Farley of Humboldt and Haleigh Renee Haynes of Trenton

James Milton Elam of Trenton and Melissa Tara Hill Johnson of Trenton

Divorces

Dylan Hawkins vs Hannah Hawkins

Chanel Helper-Holland vs Elwood Lee Holland Jr.

Real Estate Transfers

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Ansh Patel LLC – Milan – $229,900

Betty Ann Rust, Charles Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust Keathley to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $100,000

Leonia Carter to Ashley D. Carter – Trenton – $110,000

P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $375,000

Barry Allen to Rebecca Owens and husband, Dalton Owens – Milan – $175,350

Terry Clark, a/k/a Terry Clark, Sr., and wife, Joann Clark to Jay Michael Clark and wife, Shanunda Clark – Newbern – $138,000

Ray Grady and wife, Pamela Grady to Scotty Miller and wife, Bethany Miller – Dyer – $158,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Marie A. Smith and Mariah A. Smith – Humboldt – $340,000

Rickey Dale Privitt to David R. Queen and wife, Nancy L. Queen – Humboldt – $250,000

Bobby Dabbs to William Rowan and Terri Potts – Humboldt – $87,500

Greg Lumley to Midsouth Trust Group – Dyer – $51,700

Jeffery S. Murriel to Aaron Webb – Trenton – $150,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to E&J Properties –Medina – $479,900

Timothy Love and wife, Monica Love to David Paul Hislop – Milan – $179,000

David Johnson to Kimberly Warf – Bradford – $201,000

Dusty Wolverton and wife, Lakel Wolverton to Nathan Randall Mason and Chelsea Marie Jones – Medina – $265,000

Flora Roudebush to Allen S. Mills – Milan – $128,000

Diane C. Motley to Maria L. Morales – Humboldt – $43,500

McLemore Home Builders, LLC to Paul Brandon McGeorge and wife, Amanda McGeorge – Medina – $589,605

Justin M. Giambelluca to Lance McElroy and wife, Megan McElroy – Milan – $20,000

Kitha V. Harrington, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Charles Cathey, to W.L. Patterson – 18th CD of Gibson County – $7,500

Linda J. Bailey and husband, William Bailey to Jason Adams – Bradford – $74,000

Sandra Barkley and husband, Scott Barkley to Robert L. Curry – Milan – $12,000

Roseline Melgar to Swindle Properties, L.P. – Medina – $230,000

Gary Preston Knott, Cathy Lynn Davidson and Sherry Lynn Hall to Kasi Darby – Bradford – $75,000

Larry Wayne Jones and Monte S. Jones to Joseph Heath Thompson and wife, Carissa Thompson – Humboldt – $120,000

Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to David Fluck and wife, Lisa Fluck – Humboldt – $75,000

Brenda Townsend to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $100,000

Cherie Martin and husband, Joshua Martin to Lisa Isley – Medina – $290,000