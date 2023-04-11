 Skip to content

Lencioni hired as fire chief

HFD Fire Chief Greg Lencioni

by senior editor, Danny Wade

Before the newspaper could even go to press this week, which has a front page article on John Williams not accepting the fire chief position, a new chief was hired.

During the Humboldt Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday, April 10, Humboldt Fire Department’s Captain Greg Lencioni received a unanimous vote to be the department’s new fire chief.

Be sure to check out our April 18 edition with complete coverage of the city board meeting.

