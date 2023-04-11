Dorothe Blackburn Roberson Horne, age 95, resident of Columbia, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at The Bridge in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 27th at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Cynthia McGowan and Charlie Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Goshen Methodist Church Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community. The family will visit with friends on Sunday, March 26th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mrs. Horne was a Maury County native and grew up in the Goshen community and was the daughter of the late Birton and Kitty Page Blackburn. She and her family moved to Nashville, where she graduated from Bellevue High School, later married Jesse Roberson and started a family. She later moved to Humboldt, Tn, where she lived for 40 years and she worked for Avon and Sears. After the death of her first husband of over 50 years, she moved back to Columbia in 1997 and married George Horne of Columbia in 2006. As a lifelong member of the Methodist church, she served in many roles. She sang in choirs and played the piano and organ for church and Sunday School for over 50 years. She was a member of Craft United Methodist Church in Columbia. Throughout the years, she volunteered in charities and played and sang at nursing homes. She loved gardening and working with flowers and crafts very much.

Survivors include her husband George Horne; daughters, Sherrill Gregory of Knoxville and Marilyn Roberson of Columbia; son, Michael Roberson (Beverly) of Mt Pleasant; three grandchildren, Monte (Joan) Gregory, Andy (Jennifer) Roberson and Hayley Roberson; seven great-grandchildren; a step-great,great granddaughter and many loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Francis Wingo, Polly Blackburn and Effie Lovett.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Vaughn and Shannon Gray; and brothers, Baxter Blackburn and Donald Blackburn.

