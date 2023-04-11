Funeral services for Mrs. Cordia Melvina Sikes Brasher, 96, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Rev. David Powell officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 5 until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Brasher, a retired factory worker and member of Smyrna Baptist Church, was born in Dyer County and passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at AHC Nursing and Rehab in Humboldt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brasher; parents, Sam and Pearl Fussell; sisters, Peggy Weaver and Hazel Mitchell; brothers, Bo Fussell and Bud Fussell; and a son, Calvin Sikes.

Mrs. Brasher is survived by daughters, Janie Sikes Holt and Marcia Joyce; sons, David Sikes and wife Martha Ann, Larry Sikes, Rusty Sikes, and Marvin Sikes and wife Carol; daughter-in-law, Sherry Sikes; step-children, Linda Fly and husband Jimmy, Mark Brasher and Betty Brasher; grandchildren, Michael Holt and wife Amy, Lisa Holt, Tim Sikes, Bradley Sikes and wife Mary, Amanda Latham, Wendy Edwards and husband Gaylon, Whitney Sikes, Sam Sikes, Christy Gingrow and husband Kris, Kelly Walker and Katie Joyce; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.