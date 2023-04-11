Carol Ann Martin Walton went to be with the Lord the morning of April 3, 2023. She died at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was blessed to spend hospice in her brother’s home and passed peacefully.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Walter Martin and Wanda Martin; and her nephew, Josh Martin. She leaves behind her brother, Roger Martin and his wife Debi; nieces, Laurie Stegall (Rodney) and Heather Jones (Chris); as well as great-nieces Hannah Black (Avery) and Lillie Gowan, grand-nephews Hunter Stegall and Joshua Gowan; great-grandniece Arabella Black; and great-grandnephew Becket Stegall.

Always with a smile on her face and a twinkle eye, Ms. Walton filled the lives of those around her with love and kindness. She was a faithful follower of Christ, member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church and took every opportunity to encourage and witness to others.

She was the Valedictorian of her high school graduating class and was selected as the recipient of the coveted Daughters of the American Revolution Award. Interested in pharmacy, Ms. Walton attended Union University and the University of Tennessee Medical Units for her degree in pharmacy. She worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Baptist Women’s Hospital/East, Oakville Health Care Center, then returned to Baptist Memorial Hospital East where she retired.

Ms. Walton lived her beliefs by helping and serving others. She volunteered to take magazines to BMH patients, made sandwiches for BMH waiting room, delivered Christmas Day lunch to BMH intensive care families, manned BMH info desk; worked in the KWBC library, helped deliver altar flowers to shut-ins, delivered KWBC Christmas gifts, attended the women’s ministry Bible study, and made hospice patients birthday cakes, etc. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

Services were held Friday, April 7, 2023, at Kirby Woods Baptist Church with her pastor Jared Kress officiating.

Burial was held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Humboldt TN.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to Kirby Woods Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.