Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 5
Here are the box scores from Week 5 of the high school spring sports season:
MONDAY
Baseball
Boys Soccer
Gibson County 3, Ripley 1
Records: GC 3-3 (1-2 13-1A).
South Side 3, Westview 1
Records: W 4-3-1 (1-0 13-1A).
Softball
Gibson County 15, Bradford 1
|Gibson Co.
|104
|37
|X
|—
|15 17 1
|Bradford
|100
|00
|X
|—
|1 0 1
WP: Hannah Prestininzi (4-6). LP: Cara Copous. 2B: GC – Prestininzi 2, Moriah Lewis, Emily Porter, Maya Turner, Ellie Carson, Avery Owens. Leading hitters: GC – Chloe Allmon 2-4, Turner 3-4, Owens 2-3, Prestininzi 3-4, Carson 3-3, Lewis 2-4, Porter 2-4. Records: GC 4-7.
South Gibson 15, North Side 5
|North Side
|001
|31
|X
|—
|5 0 11
|S. Gibson
|644
|1X
|X
|—
|15 7 2
WP: Hailey Stines (4-2). HR: SG – Kylie Ballentine (5). 2B: SG – Sydney Scott, Mary Teague. Leading hitters: SG – Teague 2-2. Records: 12-5 (3-0 12-3A).
Henry County 4, Milan 2
|Henry Co.
|021
|100
|0
|—
|4 12 1
|Milan
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2 6 1
WP: Lamkin. LP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (1-4). 2B: HC – French, Latimer, Thompson. Leading hitters: M – Montomgery 2-3, Sara Ulrich 2-3; HC – Latimer 2-4, Lamkin 2-4, Thompson 2-4, French 3-3. Records: M 3-7.
Crockett County 11, Peabody 0
|Crockett Co.
|104
|51
|X
|—
|11 11 0
|Peabody
|000
|00
|X
|—
|0 3 1
LP: Kalli Hall (2-7). 2B: P – Marcie Rowan 2. Leading hitters: P – Rowan 2-2. Records: 2-9.
Westview 12, Halls 2
|Halls
|200
|00
|X
|—
|2 4 3
|Westview
|233
|4X
|X
|—
|12 14 0
WP: Braedyn Hazlewood (6-3). LP: Gamblin. HR: W – McCall Sims 2 (6). 3B: W – Lakyn Rogers. 2B: W – Sims, Emma Barner; H – Williams. Leading hitters: W – Rogers 2-4, Sims 3-3, Addie Roberts 2-2, Barner 2-4, Jillian Brigance 2-3, Records: W 8-6.
Gleason 31, Lake County 26
|Lake Co.
|236
|823
|2
|—
|26 11 2
|Gleason
|333
|5(10)7
|X
|—
|31 13 6
WP: Kami Thomas (2-1). LP: Boyd. 3B: G – Keely Spain; LC – Johnson, Walley. 2B: G – Spain; LC – Leake 2. Leading hitters: G – Claudia Pineda 2-3, Kiley Corbin 3-5, Spain 4-5, Jaeda Perry 2-4; LC – Johnson 2-4, Leake 3-6, Mahan 2-6, Hays 2-5. Records: G 5-4.