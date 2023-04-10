Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 5

Here are the box scores from Week 5 of the high school spring sports season:

MONDAY

Baseball

Boys Soccer

Gibson County 3, Ripley 1

Records: GC 3-3 (1-2 13-1A).

South Side 3, Westview 1

Records: W 4-3-1 (1-0 13-1A).

Softball

Gibson County 15, Bradford 1

Gibson Co. 104 37 X — 15 17 1 Bradford 100 00 X — 1 0 1

WP: Hannah Prestininzi (4-6). LP: Cara Copous. 2B: GC – Prestininzi 2, Moriah Lewis, Emily Porter, Maya Turner, Ellie Carson, Avery Owens. Leading hitters: GC – Chloe Allmon 2-4, Turner 3-4, Owens 2-3, Prestininzi 3-4, Carson 3-3, Lewis 2-4, Porter 2-4. Records: GC 4-7.

South Gibson 15, North Side 5

North Side 001 31 X — 5 0 11 S. Gibson 644 1X X — 15 7 2

WP: Hailey Stines (4-2). HR: SG – Kylie Ballentine (5). 2B: SG – Sydney Scott, Mary Teague. Leading hitters: SG – Teague 2-2. Records: 12-5 (3-0 12-3A).

Henry County 4, Milan 2

Henry Co. 021 100 0 — 4 12 1 Milan 000 200 0 — 2 6 1

WP: Lamkin. LP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (1-4). 2B: HC – French, Latimer, Thompson. Leading hitters: M – Montomgery 2-3, Sara Ulrich 2-3; HC – Latimer 2-4, Lamkin 2-4, Thompson 2-4, French 3-3. Records: M 3-7.

Crockett County 11, Peabody 0

Crockett Co. 104 51 X — 11 11 0 Peabody 000 00 X — 0 3 1

LP: Kalli Hall (2-7). 2B: P – Marcie Rowan 2. Leading hitters: P – Rowan 2-2. Records: 2-9.

Westview 12, Halls 2

Halls 200 00 X — 2 4 3 Westview 233 4X X — 12 14 0

WP: Braedyn Hazlewood (6-3). LP: Gamblin. HR: W – McCall Sims 2 (6). 3B: W – Lakyn Rogers. 2B: W – Sims, Emma Barner; H – Williams. Leading hitters: W – Rogers 2-4, Sims 3-3, Addie Roberts 2-2, Barner 2-4, Jillian Brigance 2-3, Records: W 8-6.

Gleason 31, Lake County 26

Lake Co. 236 823 2 — 26 11 2 Gleason 333 5(10)7 X — 31 13 6

WP: Kami Thomas (2-1). LP: Boyd. 3B: G – Keely Spain; LC – Johnson, Walley. 2B: G – Spain; LC – Leake 2. Leading hitters: G – Claudia Pineda 2-3, Kiley Corbin 3-5, Spain 4-5, Jaeda Perry 2-4; LC – Johnson 2-4, Leake 3-6, Mahan 2-6, Hays 2-5. Records: G 5-4.