Right to Know – April 4, 2023
Sheriff’s Report – 04/04/2023
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/27/2023 through 4/2/2023:
Terrance Lamar Lewis, B/M, 21- hold for other agency.
Larry Timothy Hearod, Jr., W/M, 19- schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence first offense.
Timothy Willis, W/M, 33- aggravated assault.
Misty Yow Allen, W/F, 45- aggravated arson.
Gregory Jujuan Barnes, B/M, 26- court.
Gregory Todd Barnett, W/M, 58- domestic assault.
Christine Lea Douglas, W/F, 50- drug sanction.
Eric Lynn Echols, W/M, 33- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Hanbert Wade Fussell, B/M, 62- capias.
Robert Lavell Norfork Jr., B/M, 52, violation of probation.
Troy Henry Sollis, W/M, 58- violation of parole.
Jamal Deshun Voss, B/M, 20- attempted murder, first degree murder.
Vince Samuel Baggett, W/M, 25- capias.
Jeffrey Scott Floyd, W/M, 42- aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, criminal trespass.
Richard Wade Sanders, W/M, 22- serving time.
Samuel Francis Dacus, W/M, 25- domestic assault, kidnapping.
Jacob Christoper Farley, W/M, 20- attachment order.
Michael Wayne Welch, W/M, 43- hold for other agency.
Kendrick Depris Champion, W/M, 24- domestic assault, criminal trespass.
Sierra Tocarra Smith, B/F, 35- capias, violation of probation.
Theresa Denise Thomas, W/F, 53- fugitive from justice.
Carroll Simon Butler, W/M, 41- continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault with an object, incest.
Mattie Joe Smith, W/F, 58- possession of legend drugs without a prescription, speeding, hold for other agency.
Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 40- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Jennifer Leigh Crowe, W/F, 46- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.
Eric Ray Jines, W/M, 23- capias, violation of probation.
Breanna Emerald Sanchez, W/F, 28- contraband into penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Samantha Robin Sivadon, W/F, 32- disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Lynn Hung, W/M, 48- weekender.
Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 44- weekender.
Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 29- weekender.
Richard Alton Neisler, Jr., W/M, 41- weekender.
Police Report 04/04/2023
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/27/2023 through 4/2/2023:
Amaya Ramous Edilberto, H/M, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2023, 70/79 and HCI Supply; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container law, driving without a license, failure to maintain control, impeding traffic. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.
Santavious Dajuan Hunt, B/M, 23, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2023, 18th and Penn; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, violation of light law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.
Michael Ray Walters, W/M, 31, of Bells; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2023, Humboldt Trailer Park Lot 35; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Smith.
Marriages
Shawnta Markice Woodruff of Bradford and Jaclyn Brooke Smith of Bradford
Andrew Hulon Climber of Trenton and Emma Jane Murry of Trenton
Cody Allen Barbee of Rutherford and Jessica Voyles Avalon of Trezevant
Reynaldo Castaneda of Trenton and Carolina Martinez of Trenton
Dylon Ray Potts of Humboldt and Chelsea Ruth Parker of Humboldt
Divorces
Kassandra Jenean Holmes vs. Cody Lynn Holmes
Shawnta M. Woodruff vs. Tyla S. Woodruff
Paula Raye Carroll Pierce vs. David Lee Pierce
Emily Ann Maness vs. Zachary Lee Maness
Lanny D. Floyd vs. Megan R. Gray
Real Estate Transfers
Jonathan A. Carter and wife, Amanda G. Carter to Gage Bell Lowry – Milan – $185,000
Hometown Development Group, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $80,000
Carrolline M. Barnett and Annie Bradley to Michael Schoonover, Reda Schoonover and Eric Baker – Humboldt – $70,000
Barry Allen Construction LLC to Lawrence Theron Taylor, Jr. and wife, Tristen A. Hendrix – Milan – $236,900
Donna S. Pearson to George Thomas Scarborough – Trenton – $20,000
Neal Strickland and wife, Janice Strickland to Donna S. Pearson – Trenton – $595,000
Julie Elizabeth Brasher Davis and husband, James Dylan Davis to Stepan Parshikov – Milan – $215,000
John Boswell, Chairman Trustee of the Hopewell Cemetery Association, to Richard D. Bryant and wife, Amy M. Bryant – Medina – $11,940
Ashlen Hope Oliver to John Oliver and wife, Melanie Oliver – Milan – $210,000
Tina Rene Scott, Executrix of the Estate of William Robert Blackburn, to DTS Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $330,000
Archie Hall to Angel Marie Fitzgerald and husband, Matthew Scott Fitzgerald – Milan – $207,000
Jorge Adrian Prieto to Joseph R. Barnes – Milan – $183,000
Michael W. Croom and wife, Ashley J. Croom to Dylan Speer and wife, Chelsey Speer – Dyer – $69,072
Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Jerry N. Faulkner – Rutherford – $105,000
Apple One, LLC to Sawaran Mutti Singh and wife, Jasvir Kaur – Milan – $930,000
Billy Alexander and Linda Alexander to R&R Properties – Humboldt – $60,000
Kanoshi R. Buchanan to Grassroots Residential 2, LLC – Trenton – $58,000
Todd Thomas and wife, Jordan Marie Thomas to Andruw D. Criswell and Sarah McKenzie Buckley – Milan – $265,000
Jerry N. Faulkner to Joshua Clark and wife, Katelynn Clark – Rutherford – $160,000
Craig Peevyhouse and wife, Deloris Peevyhouse, Gary Peevyhouse, Jessica Peevyhouse, Justin Peevyhouse and Julia Juhl to Johnny Phillips and wife, Linda Phillips -Dyer – $25,000
Riley Malin and wife, Amber Malin to Billy W. Hill, Jr. and wife, Wanda K. Hill – Trenton – $500
Karla Ann Sutter, individually and as Administrator of The Estate of Lora Torkelson, to Carolyn H. Wilbanks, and husband, Tom Wilbanks – Humboldt – $141,000