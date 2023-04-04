Right to Know – April 4, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – 04/04/2023

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/27/2023 through 4/2/2023:

Terrance Lamar Lewis, B/M, 21- hold for other agency.

Larry Timothy Hearod, Jr., W/M, 19- schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence first offense.

Timothy Willis, W/M, 33- aggravated assault.

Misty Yow Allen, W/F, 45- aggravated arson.

Gregory Jujuan Barnes, B/M, 26- court.

Gregory Todd Barnett, W/M, 58- domestic assault.

Christine Lea Douglas, W/F, 50- drug sanction.

Eric Lynn Echols, W/M, 33- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Hanbert Wade Fussell, B/M, 62- capias.

Robert Lavell Norfork Jr., B/M, 52, violation of probation.

Troy Henry Sollis, W/M, 58- violation of parole.

Jamal Deshun Voss, B/M, 20- attempted murder, first degree murder.

Vince Samuel Baggett, W/M, 25- capias.

Jeffrey Scott Floyd, W/M, 42- aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, criminal trespass.

Richard Wade Sanders, W/M, 22- serving time.

Samuel Francis Dacus, W/M, 25- domestic assault, kidnapping.

Jacob Christoper Farley, W/M, 20- attachment order.

Michael Wayne Welch, W/M, 43- hold for other agency.

Kendrick Depris Champion, W/M, 24- domestic assault, criminal trespass.

Sierra Tocarra Smith, B/F, 35- capias, violation of probation.

Theresa Denise Thomas, W/F, 53- fugitive from justice.

Carroll Simon Butler, W/M, 41- continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault with an object, incest.

Mattie Joe Smith, W/F, 58- possession of legend drugs without a prescription, speeding, hold for other agency.

Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 40- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jennifer Leigh Crowe, W/F, 46- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.

Eric Ray Jines, W/M, 23- capias, violation of probation.

Breanna Emerald Sanchez, W/F, 28- contraband into penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Samantha Robin Sivadon, W/F, 32- disorderly conduct.

Jeffery Lynn Hung, W/M, 48- weekender.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 44- weekender.

Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 29- weekender.

Richard Alton Neisler, Jr., W/M, 41- weekender.

Police Report 04/04/2023

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/27/2023 through 4/2/2023:

Amaya Ramous Edilberto, H/M, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2023, 70/79 and HCI Supply; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container law, driving without a license, failure to maintain control, impeding traffic. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Santavious Dajuan Hunt, B/M, 23, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2023, 18th and Penn; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, violation of light law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Michael Ray Walters, W/M, 31, of Bells; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2023, Humboldt Trailer Park Lot 35; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Smith.

Marriages

Shawnta Markice Woodruff of Bradford and Jaclyn Brooke Smith of Bradford

Andrew Hulon Climber of Trenton and Emma Jane Murry of Trenton

Cody Allen Barbee of Rutherford and Jessica Voyles Avalon of Trezevant

Reynaldo Castaneda of Trenton and Carolina Martinez of Trenton

Dylon Ray Potts of Humboldt and Chelsea Ruth Parker of Humboldt

Divorces

Kassandra Jenean Holmes vs. Cody Lynn Holmes

Shawnta M. Woodruff vs. Tyla S. Woodruff

Paula Raye Carroll Pierce vs. David Lee Pierce

Emily Ann Maness vs. Zachary Lee Maness

Lanny D. Floyd vs. Megan R. Gray

Real Estate Transfers

Jonathan A. Carter and wife, Amanda G. Carter to Gage Bell Lowry – Milan – $185,000

Hometown Development Group, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $80,000

Carrolline M. Barnett and Annie Bradley to Michael Schoonover, Reda Schoonover and Eric Baker – Humboldt – $70,000

Barry Allen Construction LLC to Lawrence Theron Taylor, Jr. and wife, Tristen A. Hendrix – Milan – $236,900

Donna S. Pearson to George Thomas Scarborough – Trenton – $20,000

Neal Strickland and wife, Janice Strickland to Donna S. Pearson – Trenton – $595,000

Julie Elizabeth Brasher Davis and husband, James Dylan Davis to Stepan Parshikov – Milan – $215,000

John Boswell, Chairman Trustee of the Hopewell Cemetery Association, to Richard D. Bryant and wife, Amy M. Bryant – Medina – $11,940

Ashlen Hope Oliver to John Oliver and wife, Melanie Oliver – Milan – $210,000

Tina Rene Scott, Executrix of the Estate of William Robert Blackburn, to DTS Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $330,000

Archie Hall to Angel Marie Fitzgerald and husband, Matthew Scott Fitzgerald – Milan – $207,000

Jorge Adrian Prieto to Joseph R. Barnes – Milan – $183,000

Michael W. Croom and wife, Ashley J. Croom to Dylan Speer and wife, Chelsey Speer – Dyer – $69,072

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Jerry N. Faulkner – Rutherford – $105,000

Apple One, LLC to Sawaran Mutti Singh and wife, Jasvir Kaur – Milan – $930,000

Billy Alexander and Linda Alexander to R&R Properties – Humboldt – $60,000

Kanoshi R. Buchanan to Grassroots Residential 2, LLC – Trenton – $58,000

Todd Thomas and wife, Jordan Marie Thomas to Andruw D. Criswell and Sarah McKenzie Buckley – Milan – $265,000

Jerry N. Faulkner to Joshua Clark and wife, Katelynn Clark – Rutherford – $160,000

Craig Peevyhouse and wife, Deloris Peevyhouse, Gary Peevyhouse, Jessica Peevyhouse, Justin Peevyhouse and Julia Juhl to Johnny Phillips and wife, Linda Phillips -Dyer – $25,000

Riley Malin and wife, Amber Malin to Billy W. Hill, Jr. and wife, Wanda K. Hill – Trenton – $500

Karla Ann Sutter, individually and as Administrator of The Estate of Lora Torkelson, to Carolyn H. Wilbanks, and husband, Tom Wilbanks – Humboldt – $141,000