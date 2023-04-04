Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 4
Here are the box scores from Week 4 of the high school spring sports season:
MONDAY
Baseball
Bradford 4, Dresden 1
|Dresden
|001
|000
|0
|—
|1 4 0
|Bradford
|000
|103
|X
|—
|4 9 2
WP: Cole Cates (1-1). LP: Nick Turnbow (1-2). HR: B – Cason Sharp (1); D – Will Kibbler (1). 2B: B – Bryce Arnold, Blane Fisher, Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Arnold 3-4, Sharp 2-3; D – Tatum Oliver 2-3. Records: B 5-5 (2-0 13-1A); D 4-3 (2-1).
Bradford 11, Dresden 2
|Bradford
|430
|101
|2
|—
|11 8 3
|Dresden
|100
|010
|0
|—
|2 5 4
WP: Cason Sharp (3-2). LP: Landon Carter (1-1). 2B: B – Bryce Arnold, Blane Fisher, Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Arnold 2-5, Fisher 2-3; D – Nick Turnbow 2-4, Tanner Thomas 2-4. Records: B 6-5 (3-0 13-1A); D 4-4 (2-2).
Milan 11, Gibson County 1
|Milan
|303
|032
|X
|—
|11 10 1
|Gibson Co.
|010
|000
|X
|—
|1 2 3
WP: Adam Wright (2-0). LP: Bryce Simpson (1-3). 3B: M – Grayson Stuckey. 2B: M – John Carter. Leading hitters: M – Colin Milligan 2-4, Carter 2-3, Kasen Yates 2-3, Stuckey 2-4. Records: M 11-2 (3-0 12-2A); GC 5-5 (0-1).
South Gibson 25, Liberty 2
|South Gibson
|2(13)2
|8
|X
|—
|25 12 0
|Liberty
|002
|0
|X
|—
|2 0 5
WP: Camden Lockett (2-0). LP: Schweer. 3B: SG – James Cloyd. 2B: SG – Gage Nesbitt 2, Riley Austin, Tommy Baker, Carson Ballard, Cloyd. Leading hitters: SG – Nesbitt 3-3, Cloyd 2-3. Records: SG 11-1-1 (1-0 12-3A).
Westview 1, Huntingdon 0
|Huntingdon
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 1 1
|Westview
|100
|000
|X
|—
|1 3 0
WP: Brady Gardner (2-2). LP: Caleb Ezell. Records: 3-8 (2-1 12-2A).
Greenfield 13, Bruceton 12
|Greenfield
|004
|601
|2
|—
|13 9 4
|Bruceton
|220
|002
|6
|—
|12 8 4
WP: Matt Scates (2-2). LP: Crews. 2B: G – Eli St Romain 2, Easton Sullivan. Leading hitters: G – Sullivan 3-4, St Romain 3-4, Scates 2-4. Records: G 3-3.
South Fulton 11, Gleason 1
|S. Fulton
|170
|30
|X
|—
|11 10 1
|Gleason
|000
|10
|X
|—
|1 2 4
WP: Brady McFarland. LP: Kyzer Crochet (1-1). HR: SF – Conner Allen. 2B: SF – Dylan Ruddle. Leading hitters: SF – Charles Mulcahy 2-3, Ruddle 2-3, Riley Alexander 2-3. Records: G 1-4 (0-1 13-1A).
South Fulton 19, Gleason 4
|Gleason
|031
|X
|X
|—
|4 4 6
|S. Fulton
|838
|X
|X
|—
|19 12 2
WP: Riley Alexander. LP: Aiden Legens (0-1). 2B: SF – Brady McFarland. Leading hitters: SF – Charles Mulcahy 2-4, Alexander 4-4, Kayden Haynes 3-3. Records: G 1-5 (0-2 13-1A).
Soccer
South Side 4, Gibson County 0
Records: GC 2-2 (1-0 13-A).
Softball
South Gibson 15, Liberty 0
|South Gibson
|744
|X
|X
|—
|15 6 0
|Liberty
|000
|X
|X
|—
|0 0 2
WP: Hailey Stine (3-2). 2B: SG – Brooklyn Davidson, Ryanne Baum. Leading hitters: SG – Hallie Allen 2-2, Davidson 2-2. Records: SG 10-4 (1-0 12-3A).
Huntingdon 7, Gibson County 1
|Huntingdon
|141
|100
|0
|—
|7 9 1
|Gibson Co.
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1 5 4
WP: Kreuziger. LP: Hannah Prestininzi (2-6). HR: H – Sanders. 3B: GC – Maya Turner; H – Fuller. Leading hitters: GC – Turner 2-3; H – Byars 2-5, Fuller 2-5. Records: GC 2-7 (1-3 12-2A); H 11-2 (4-0).
Dresden 5, Union City 0
|Dresden
|001
|040
|0
|—
|5 14 0
|Union City
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 5 0
WP: Eva Stafford (4-1). LP: Smith. 2B: D – Stafford, Oliver. Leading hitters: D – Paisley Pittman 3-4, Allie Spaulding 2-3, Stafford 2-4, Maggie Oliver 2-4, Kaci Finney 2-4; UC – Qualls 2-3. Records: D 4-1.
Clarksburg 15, Gleason 6
|Gleason
|002
|202
|0
|—
|6 8 8
|Clarksburg
|210
|723
|X
|—
|15 9 6
WP: Milam. LP: Marley Crews (2-2). HR: C – Robinson. 2B: G – Addy Black, Jaeda Perry, Claudia Pineda; C – Bartholomew, Autry, Belew. Records: G 3-3.