Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 4

South Gibson’s Ashlyn Berkley catches a pitch against Milan during a high school softball game on March 30, 2023.

Here are the box scores from Week 4 of the high school spring sports season:

MONDAY

Baseball

Bradford 4, Dresden 1

Dresden 001 000 0 1   4   0
Bradford 000 103 X 4   9   2

WP: Cole Cates (1-1). LP: Nick Turnbow (1-2). HR: B – Cason Sharp (1); D – Will Kibbler (1). 2B: B – Bryce Arnold, Blane Fisher, Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Arnold 3-4, Sharp 2-3; D – Tatum Oliver 2-3. Records: B 5-5 (2-0 13-1A); D 4-3 (2-1).

Bradford 11, Dresden 2

Bradford 430 101 2 11  8  3
Dresden 100 010 0 2   5   4

WP: Cason Sharp (3-2). LP: Landon Carter (1-1). 2B: B – Bryce Arnold, Blane Fisher, Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Arnold 2-5, Fisher 2-3; D – Nick Turnbow 2-4, Tanner Thomas 2-4. Records: B 6-5 (3-0 13-1A); D 4-4 (2-2).

Milan 11, Gibson County 1

Milan 303 032 X 11  10  1
Gibson Co. 010 000 X 1   2   3

WP: Adam Wright (2-0). LP: Bryce Simpson (1-3). 3B: M – Grayson Stuckey. 2B: M – John Carter. Leading hitters: M – Colin Milligan 2-4, Carter 2-3, Kasen Yates 2-3, Stuckey 2-4. Records: M 11-2 (3-0 12-2A); GC 5-5 (0-1).

South Gibson 25, Liberty 2

South Gibson 2(13)2 8 X 25  12  0
Liberty 002 0 X 2   0   5

WP: Camden Lockett (2-0). LP: Schweer. 3B: SG – James Cloyd. 2B: SG – Gage Nesbitt 2, Riley Austin, Tommy Baker, Carson Ballard, Cloyd. Leading hitters: SG – Nesbitt 3-3, Cloyd 2-3. Records: SG 11-1-1 (1-0 12-3A).

Westview 1, Huntingdon 0

Huntingdon 000 000 0 0   1   1
Westview 100 000 X 1   3   0

WP: Brady Gardner (2-2). LP: Caleb Ezell. Records: 3-8 (2-1 12-2A).

Greenfield 13, Bruceton 12

Greenfield 004 601 2 13  9  4
Bruceton 220 002 6 12  8  4

WP: Matt Scates (2-2). LP: Crews. 2B: G – Eli St Romain 2, Easton Sullivan. Leading hitters: G – Sullivan 3-4, St Romain 3-4, Scates 2-4. Records: G 3-3.

South Fulton 11, Gleason 1

S. Fulton 170 30 X 11  10  1
Gleason 000 10 X 1   2   4

WP: Brady McFarland. LP: Kyzer Crochet (1-1). HR: SF – Conner Allen. 2B: SF – Dylan Ruddle. Leading hitters: SF – Charles Mulcahy 2-3, Ruddle 2-3, Riley Alexander 2-3. Records: G 1-4 (0-1 13-1A).

South Fulton 19, Gleason 4

Gleason 031 X X 4   4   6
S. Fulton 838 X X 19  12  2

WP: Riley Alexander. LP: Aiden Legens (0-1). 2B: SF – Brady McFarland. Leading hitters: SF – Charles Mulcahy 2-4, Alexander 4-4, Kayden Haynes 3-3. Records: G 1-5 (0-2 13-1A).

Soccer

South Side 4, Gibson County 0

Records: GC 2-2 (1-0 13-A).

Softball

South Gibson 15, Liberty 0

South Gibson 744 X X 15  6  0
Liberty 000 X X 0   0   2

WP: Hailey Stine (3-2). 2B: SG – Brooklyn Davidson, Ryanne Baum. Leading hitters: SG – Hallie Allen 2-2, Davidson 2-2. Records: SG 10-4 (1-0 12-3A).

Huntingdon 7, Gibson County 1

Huntingdon 141 100 0 7   9   1
Gibson Co. 100 000 0 1   5   4

WP: Kreuziger. LP: Hannah Prestininzi (2-6). HR: H – Sanders. 3B: GC – Maya Turner; H – Fuller. Leading hitters: GC – Turner 2-3; H – Byars 2-5, Fuller 2-5. Records: GC 2-7 (1-3 12-2A); H 11-2 (4-0).

Dresden 5, Union City 0

Dresden 001 040 0 5  14  0
Union City 000 000 0 0   5   0

WP: Eva Stafford (4-1). LP: Smith. 2B: D – Stafford, Oliver. Leading hitters: D – Paisley Pittman 3-4, Allie Spaulding 2-3, Stafford 2-4, Maggie Oliver 2-4, Kaci Finney 2-4; UC – Qualls 2-3. Records: D 4-1.

Clarksburg 15, Gleason 6

Gleason 002 202 0 6   8   8
Clarksburg 210 723 X 15  9  6

WP: Milam. LP: Marley Crews (2-2). HR: C – Robinson. 2B: G – Addy Black, Jaeda Perry, Claudia Pineda; C – Bartholomew, Autry, Belew. Records: G 3-3.

