Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 4

Here are the box scores from Week 4 of the high school spring sports season:

MONDAY

Baseball

Bradford 4, Dresden 1

Dresden 001 000 0 — 1 4 0 Bradford 000 103 X — 4 9 2

WP: Cole Cates (1-1). LP: Nick Turnbow (1-2). HR: B – Cason Sharp (1); D – Will Kibbler (1). 2B: B – Bryce Arnold, Blane Fisher, Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Arnold 3-4, Sharp 2-3; D – Tatum Oliver 2-3. Records: B 5-5 (2-0 13-1A); D 4-3 (2-1).

Bradford 11, Dresden 2

Bradford 430 101 2 — 11 8 3 Dresden 100 010 0 — 2 5 4

WP: Cason Sharp (3-2). LP: Landon Carter (1-1). 2B: B – Bryce Arnold, Blane Fisher, Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Arnold 2-5, Fisher 2-3; D – Nick Turnbow 2-4, Tanner Thomas 2-4. Records: B 6-5 (3-0 13-1A); D 4-4 (2-2).

Milan 11, Gibson County 1

Milan 303 032 X — 11 10 1 Gibson Co. 010 000 X — 1 2 3

WP: Adam Wright (2-0). LP: Bryce Simpson (1-3). 3B: M – Grayson Stuckey. 2B: M – John Carter. Leading hitters: M – Colin Milligan 2-4, Carter 2-3, Kasen Yates 2-3, Stuckey 2-4. Records: M 11-2 (3-0 12-2A); GC 5-5 (0-1).

South Gibson 25, Liberty 2

South Gibson 2(13)2 8 X — 25 12 0 Liberty 002 0 X — 2 0 5

WP: Camden Lockett (2-0). LP: Schweer. 3B: SG – James Cloyd. 2B: SG – Gage Nesbitt 2, Riley Austin, Tommy Baker, Carson Ballard, Cloyd. Leading hitters: SG – Nesbitt 3-3, Cloyd 2-3. Records: SG 11-1-1 (1-0 12-3A).

Westview 1, Huntingdon 0

Huntingdon 000 000 0 — 0 1 1 Westview 100 000 X — 1 3 0

WP: Brady Gardner (2-2). LP: Caleb Ezell. Records: 3-8 (2-1 12-2A).

Greenfield 13, Bruceton 12

Greenfield 004 601 2 — 13 9 4 Bruceton 220 002 6 — 12 8 4

WP: Matt Scates (2-2). LP: Crews. 2B: G – Eli St Romain 2, Easton Sullivan. Leading hitters: G – Sullivan 3-4, St Romain 3-4, Scates 2-4. Records: G 3-3.

South Fulton 11, Gleason 1

S. Fulton 170 30 X — 11 10 1 Gleason 000 10 X — 1 2 4

WP: Brady McFarland. LP: Kyzer Crochet (1-1). HR: SF – Conner Allen. 2B: SF – Dylan Ruddle. Leading hitters: SF – Charles Mulcahy 2-3, Ruddle 2-3, Riley Alexander 2-3. Records: G 1-4 (0-1 13-1A).

South Fulton 19, Gleason 4

Gleason 031 X X — 4 4 6 S. Fulton 838 X X — 19 12 2

WP: Riley Alexander. LP: Aiden Legens (0-1). 2B: SF – Brady McFarland. Leading hitters: SF – Charles Mulcahy 2-4, Alexander 4-4, Kayden Haynes 3-3. Records: G 1-5 (0-2 13-1A).

Soccer

South Side 4, Gibson County 0

Records: GC 2-2 (1-0 13-A).

Softball

South Gibson 15, Liberty 0

South Gibson 744 X X — 15 6 0 Liberty 000 X X — 0 0 2

WP: Hailey Stine (3-2). 2B: SG – Brooklyn Davidson, Ryanne Baum. Leading hitters: SG – Hallie Allen 2-2, Davidson 2-2. Records: SG 10-4 (1-0 12-3A).

Huntingdon 7, Gibson County 1

Huntingdon 141 100 0 — 7 9 1 Gibson Co. 100 000 0 — 1 5 4

WP: Kreuziger. LP: Hannah Prestininzi (2-6). HR: H – Sanders. 3B: GC – Maya Turner; H – Fuller. Leading hitters: GC – Turner 2-3; H – Byars 2-5, Fuller 2-5. Records: GC 2-7 (1-3 12-2A); H 11-2 (4-0).

Dresden 5, Union City 0

Dresden 001 040 0 — 5 14 0 Union City 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

WP: Eva Stafford (4-1). LP: Smith. 2B: D – Stafford, Oliver. Leading hitters: D – Paisley Pittman 3-4, Allie Spaulding 2-3, Stafford 2-4, Maggie Oliver 2-4, Kaci Finney 2-4; UC – Qualls 2-3. Records: D 4-1.

Clarksburg 15, Gleason 6

Gleason 002 202 0 — 6 8 8 Clarksburg 210 723 X — 15 9 6

WP: Milam. LP: Marley Crews (2-2). HR: C – Robinson. 2B: G – Addy Black, Jaeda Perry, Claudia Pineda; C – Bartholomew, Autry, Belew. Records: G 3-3.