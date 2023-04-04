Graveside services for Mrs. Elizabeth Cornatzor were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023 in the Gadsden Cemetery with Bro. Garry Miller officiating.

Mrs. Cornatzor, 89, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Millard and Fauna Blurton Franks. Mrs. Cornatzor was a faithful member of Gadsden First Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ for over 60 years.

Mrs. Cornatzor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 50 years, Erby Cornatzor Jr.; son, Mark Cornatzor; grandchild, Jared Cornatzor; and siblings, Russell Franks and Pat Brown.

She is survived by her son, Tim Cornatzor; sister, Linda Ross; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.