Right to Know – March 28, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – March 20-26

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/20/2023 through 3/26/2023:

Reginald Antonio Sanders, B/M, 37- hold for other agency.

Christopher Wayne Lee, W/M, 31- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related.

Cameron Scott Adams, W/M, 53- possession of a handgun while under the influence, public intoxication.

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Damarius Dashaun Bates, B/M, 22- violation of probation, attachment order.

Davy Andrew Boone, W/M, 47- capias.

Chesley Wayne Drake, W/M, 69- serving time.

Melissa Sue Keel, W/F, 44- violation of probation.

Cindy Jean Morgan, W/F, 57- domestic assault.

Markie William Permenter, W/M, 26- capias.

Brianna Nicole Sharp, B/F, 21- capias.

Christopher Wayne Lee, W/M, 31- evading arrest.

Brittany Davis Lott, W/F, 33- capias.

James Edward Dabbs, W/M, 44- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Alan Keith Floyd, W/M, 52- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation light law.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 53- violation of protection/restraining order.

Olman Edgardo Rosales-Pineda, W/M, 31- driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 29- aggravated assault, assault on first responder, retaliation for past action, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

Mary Joann Davis-Johnson, W/F, 38- hold for other agency.

Katherine Aidde Flood, W/F, 27- criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Rickey Thomas Green, W/M, 60- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Damarius Dashaun Bates, B/M, 22- violation of probation.

Steven Scott Doest, W/M, 36- aggravated assault.

Christine Lea Douglas, W/F, 50- violation of probation.

Michael Gene Knott, W/M, 45- aggravated burglary, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Alisha Liggon, B/F, 21- hold for other agency.

Matthew Aiden Nethery, W/M, 22- violation of probation, attachment order.

Collin Tayler Vestal, W/M, 22- Schedule II drug violations.

Christopher Lee Price, B/M, 48- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non violent), simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Nicholas Richard Sajecki , W/M, 30- theft of property.

Tamra Ann Goff, W/F, 53- violation of parole.

Mitchell Devon Patrick, B/M, 66- serving time.

Willie Louis Taylor, B/M, 55- serving time.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- weekender.

Larry James Newberry, B/M, 66- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 39- weekender.

Autumn Danielle Smith, W/F, 20- weekender.

Police Report – March 20-26

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/20/2023 through 3/26/2023:

James Edward Dabbs, W/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 25, 2023, Citgo; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Alan Keith Floyd, W/M, 51, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 24, 2023, Milan Hwy/B&M Metals; Charges: violation of light law, manufacture, deliver, sell, possession controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 25, 2023, 16th and Poplar; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Destin T. Marable, B/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2023, Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked, suspended, expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Erica Joy Martin, B/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2023, 501 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Olman Rosales Pineda, H/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 25, 2023, Soy Drive; Charges: driving without a license, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Real Estate Transfers

Elizabeth Ann Hopper and Billy Jack Hopper to Jason Dement – Medina – $375,000

Michael Chase and Melissa Chase, a/k/a Melissa Johnson, to John Canada – 24th CD of Gibson County – $53,500

John Mark Bowers and Alesia Bowers, Trustees of the Leo Trust, to Ronda L. Orr – 8th CD of Gibson County and 9th CD of Dyer County – $510,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Bradley Draper – Trenton – $10,000

Kevin L. Nelson and wife, Beverly V. Nelson to Christopher Westenberger and wife, Bethany Westenberger – Milan – $325,000

HAK Acquisitions LLC to Michele M. Aby – Milan – $99,900

Johnnie Rehberger to Alexander G. Webster – Milan – $239,900

John M. Perry to Terrick Warren – Humboldt – $6,250

Dustin McKeel and Meredith McKeel to Philip Herron and Raina Shults – Medina – $300,000

Jeffery Emerson, Judith Horner and Janice Yarbrough, f/k/a Janice Grooms, the heirs of Frances Emerson, to Samuel Besent – Trenton – $1,000

Alexander J. Bynum, Aaron J. Vaughn and James S. Davis to Hand Over Fist Outfitter LLC – Gibson County – $650,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Michael A. Vetter – Medina – $429,900

Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood to Paul Hilliard – Humboldt – 140,000

Clifton Earl Clark to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $74,000

Cypress Ridge Partners to Dan Reeves – Trenton – $465,000

Fairview Church of Christ (Milan) to Bradley Neal Wade – Milan – $8,000

Ronald Easterday, Jr. and wife, Jennifer Easterday to Lucas J. Mercker and wife, Holly M. Mercker – Milan – $39,000

Dustin Pugh to Matthew Mingle – Dyer – $113,000

William Levi Riley to Shawn Brooks – Kenton – $6,000

Stephanie Rose Gartman to Calvin Keiya Square and wife, Cassandra G. Square – Humboldt – $70,000

Paul Douglas Hilliard to Fairlane Invest, LLC – Trenton – $157,000

The City of Trenton to HMRC Properties – Trenton – $28,000

Lawrence Allen Harden, Linda Jean Harden Clenney, Joe Don Harden and Barry Oneil Harden to Joe Don Harden and wife, Melinda Jane Harden – Trenton – $388,500

Timothy G. Jones to Kasondra Peek and husband, Adam Peek – Dyer – $157,000

Wallace Cunningham and wife, Shirley Cunningham to Chad Nowell – Humboldt – $100,000

Laura Patterson to David Oxley – Dyer – $10

Tristen L. Webster to William Martin and wife, Chelsea Martin – Milan – $165,600

Byron Keith Rice to Jeremy A. Patterson and wife, Cherie A. Patterson – Trenton – $140,000

Joshua Youmans to Ayanna Rucker – Milan – $163,400

Kody C. Sanderfer and wife, Jennifer Sanderfer – Medina – $380,000

Kim Wrencher to Julie Blackburn – Humboldt – $146,000

Judy D. Wilson to Olivia Payge Barnett – Bradford – $178,000

Karen McMillion, n/k/a Karen McMillion Sichta, to Laurie Postoak – Humboldt – $265,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Lindsey Massey Ragan – Medina – $439,900

Shoaf Buying Group to Daniel Lynn and wife, Regina Lynn – Milan – $325,000

Richard Ballinger to Allegra Brooke Sanders and husband, Tommy Sanders – Milan – $184,000

Marriages

Yesid Martinez Avila of Trenton and Vilma Rosa Ovallos Leon of Trenton

Jeremiah Ray Oliver of Dyer and Lauren Rebecca Kelly of Rutherford

Camran Jayce Younger of Dyer and Calianne Elyse Dunn of Kenton

Nicholas Hardin Morris of Humboldt and Lisa Marie Bell Gullage of Humboldt

Chad Thomas London of Trenton and Brittney Nicole Adkisson Wall of Humboldt

Timothy Paul White of Humboldt and Frankie Elizabeth Beckham Long of Humboldt

Timothy Lee Kail of Humboldt and Mary Alice Jones Hammock of Humboldt

Christopher Thurman Sims of Kenton and Stephenie Leighan Crocker Whitaker of Trenton

Mark David West of Milan and Amelia Jayne Wills of Milan

Skeeter Ray Johnston of Walnut Plains, Montana to Candace Nicole Newman of Humboldt

Hunter Cole Lusk of Milan and Gracie Lynn Spanks of Somerville

Marcus Jerome Tuholski of Milan and Stacey Lynn McCoy Rico of Kenton

Franklin Edward Lott of Trenton and Camryn Sue Deloach of Trenton

Joshua Manner McBride of Dyer and Breonico Shanice Albea of Milan