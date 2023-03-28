Funeral services for Mr. Lynn Worrell, 60, were held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 12 noon in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Mr. Johnny Hatfield officiating. Burial followed in Hope Hill Cemetery near Medina.

Mr. Worrell was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Jerry Worrell and Janet Day Worrell.

He attended school in Medina and graduated Class of 1980, the last graduating class of Medina High School. Mr. Worrell was self-employed as a small business owner/operator of several Medina businesses. He loved to spend time fishing at the lake or river, grilling, playing cards or corn hole, watching the Vols, or just riding around. fishing loved his family dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linnie and Ruby Day, Alfred Worrell and Willie B. Hinsley; and father, Jerry Worrell.

Mr. Worrell is survived by his mother, Janet Day Worrell; daughters, Sarah Beth Worrell and Anna Grace Worrell; sister, Kim (John Paul) Miller; former wife, Regina Rainwater Worrell; nieces, Lauren Elizabeth Miller (Will) Simpson, Elizabeth Rainwater (Josh) Davis; nephew, John “Adam” (Mary Elizabeth) Miller; and many cousins and friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.