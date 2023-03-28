HJSHS hosts CTE fine arts night

by ARIEL McRAE | Associate Editor

Humboldt City Schools hosted the Career Technical Education and Fine Arts Evening last Thursday, March 23 for Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School students and their parents. During the departmental spring showcase, the work created within the CTE courses at the school was on display and the technical teachers of each class were on standby to welcome families and answer questions about what the students were learning.

At HJSHS, CTE and fine art courses are decided on by the students through their choice of technical path. When students create their schedules every year, they must decide on which electives they will take and that sends them down a specified educational plan of action. This decision can alter the course of a student’s life so it is important they choose a path they are truly interested in and where they believe they can excel through natural skill, determination and passion.

After a demonstration of talent from the Humboldt Pride Band and the gig band, families were escorted out of the gym and encouraged to go and interact with the teachers in the classrooms. First on the map given at the door of the even was a fine art exhibit filled with drawings, paintings and other art creations lining the hallways from students to showcase their techniques learned in the art classes taught by art instructor, Libby Lynch.

“This open house is for [parents/guardians] to see what kids are getting at school and in these classes,” Lynch explained to a parent about why

the CTE/fine arts event was held.

Another fine art class, fashion design, was also on display in the hallway. The teacher for fashion design, Susan Privett, guided families around cases and cardboard cutouts that held the projects created by the students. Her students had just completed one of their biggest projects of the year. Stigall Primary School students draw a monster and send the drawing to the high school for the students to recreate a physical copy of the drawing. The students used what they have learned in fashion design to bring the drawings to life.

One of the CTE teachers greeting attendees was the health sciences teacher, Dr. Sheila Buick. Dr. Buick teaches all three levels within the CTE elective for health. The goal for this track is for the students within these classes to be able to find a job once they leave school because they will already have training completed.

Dr. Buick has organized for the students in her classes to become CPR certified. They are also completing OSHA 10 training as well as first aid training. Upon leaving high school, the students taking Health courses will be already certified in an industry of their choosing. They can become dental assistants, patient care technicians or medical assistants. These jobs are stepping-stones into full-fledged careers for the future and having a leg up from high school before applying for other positions or colleges can set a student apart from others applying.

Other CTE courses available to walk through during the event were coding, DE construction and welding. Randy Prince, the welding instructor for HJSHS had pictures up from the major projects his students had completed throughout the year. Those on his welding educational tract always have some sort of project they are working on either for school credit or for the community. Like the health sciences course, those taking

welding also have the potential to garner a job as soon as they leave high school.

“This [program] is really a hidden gem,” Prince stated about the welding shop and the courses he teaches.

The CTE/fine arts night was a success and had a rather large turnout in support of students’ education. Technical careers may be the direction some of the future HJSHS graduates may be headed in and having their loved ones show up to events like the one held last Thursday could make all the difference.