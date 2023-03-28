Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 3

Here are the box scores from Week 3 of the high school spring sports season:

MONDAY

Baseball

Milan 10, Huntingdon 0

Huntingdon 000 00 X — 0 0 3 Milan 512 02 X — 10 12 0

WP: Carter Milligan (3-0). LP: Gray Eubanks. 2B: M – Carter Milligan, Cary Allen Burke. Leading hitters: M – Barton James 2-4, Kasen Yates 2-2, Burke 2-4. Records: M 6-2 (1-0 12-2A).

South Gibson 4, Chester County 0

S. Gibson 000 004 0 — 4 6 2 Chester Co. 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

WP: Jack Brafa (3-0). LP: Estes. HR: SG – Gabe Patterson (1). 3B: SG – Levi Bryant. 2B: SG – Brafa; CC – Cupples. Records: SG 8-0.

Peabody 19, Lake County 0

Lake Co. 000 00 X — 0 1 1 Peabody 736 3X X — 19 15 1

WP: Owen Lee (1-0). LP: Smith. 3B: P – Owen Lee. 2B: P – Lee. Leading hitters: P – Lee 3-4, Sid Hammonds 2-3, London Burkett 3-3, Alan Torres 3-3. Records: P 7-0 (1-0 14-1A).

Stagg (Ill.) 3, Gibson County 0

Gibson Co. 000 000 0 — 0 4 2 Stagg 200 100 X — 3 5 0

WP: Wolak. LP: Bryce Simpson (1-2). 2B: S – Wolak. Records: GC 4-2.

John Carroll Catholic (Ala.) 12, Bradford 2

Bradford 010 01 X — 2 2 8 J. Carroll 025 14 X — 12 6 1

WP: Williams. LP: Cason Sharp (2-2). 2B: JCC – Seth Seidenfaden. Leading hitters: JCC – Seidenfaden 2-3. Records: B 4-2.

Westview 10, Union City 1

Westview 040 004 2 — 10 7 1 Union City 000 010 0 — 1 5 3

WP: Brady Garner (1-2). LP: Hauhe. 2B: W – CD Damron; UC – Hauhe. Leading hitters: W – Gardner 2-4. Records: W 1-6 (1-0 12-2A).

Gleason 16, Fulton County (Ky.) 1

Fulton Co. 001 X X — 1 1 8 Gleason 97X X X — 16 5 0

WP: Kyzer Crocket (1-0). LP: Jamarion Jackson. 2B: G – Kylan Borneman 2. Leading hitters: G – Borneman 2-3, Carter Cook 2-3. Records: G 1-2.

Dresden 15, Greenfield 2

Greenfield 002 00 X — 2 4 3 Dresden 036 6X X — 15 13 1

WP: Nick Turnbow (1-1). LP: Matt Scates (0-2). 3B: D – Parker Williams. 2B: D – Cameron Schlicht, Williams; G – Easton Sullivan. Leading hitters: D – Schlicht 2-4, Tatum Oliver 2-2, Williams 2-2, Tristan Jett 2-3. Records: D 2-2 (1-0 13-1A); G 2-2 (0-1).

Soccer

Milan 4, Dyer County 3

Goals: M – Dawson Markgraf 2, Jerry Porter, Josh Shook. Assists: M – Porter, Matthew Richardson, Hayden Wheeler. Saves: M – Eric O’Neal 10. Records: M 2-2-1.

Obion County 3, Peabody 0

Records: P 0-1-1.

Softball

Milan 9, Gibson County 4

Milan 232 002 0 — 9 16 2 Gibson Co. 120 000 1 — 4 6 0

WP: Camryn Greene (2-0). LP: Hannah Prestininzi (2-4). 2B: M – Sara Ulrich 2, Shelby Greene, Mackenzie Lusk, Mary Ellen Montgomery, Ashley Williamson. Leading hitters: M – Ulrich 4-4, Williamson 3-5, S. Greene 2-4, Montgomery 2-4, Lusk 2-2; GC – Moriah Lewis 2-2. Records: M 3-2 (1-0 12-2A); GC 2-5 (0-1).

Henry County 5, Westview 1

Westview 000 001 0 — 1 3 2 Henry Co. 003 101 X — 5 9 2

WP: Lamkin. LP: Braedyn Hazlewood. HR: W – Addie Roberts (2); HC – Wilkerson. 2B: W – Roberts. Leading hitters: W – Roberts 2-3; HC – Wilkerson 2-4, Pierpoint 2-4, Latimer 2-4. Records: W 4-4.

Gleason 21, Fulton City (Ky.) 0

Gleason (11)(10)X X X — 21 3 0 Fulton City 00X X X — 0 0 4

WP: Kami Thomas. LP: Caldwell. Records: G 1-2.

Gleason 16, Fulton City (Ky.) 3

Gleason 342 34 X — 16 12 1 Fulton City 100 02 X — 3 5 1

WP: Marley Crews. LP: Caldwell. 3B: G – Keely Spain 3, Kiley Corbin. 2B: G – Claudia Pineda 2, Sophie Beasley. Leading hitters: G – Pineda 4-4, Spain 3-4, Jaeda Perry 2-2. Records: G 2-2.