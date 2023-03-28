 Skip to content

Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 3

Here are the box scores from Week 3 of the high school spring sports season:

MONDAY

Baseball

Milan 10, Huntingdon 0

Huntingdon 000 00 X 0   0   3
Milan 512 02 X 10  12  0

WP: Carter Milligan (3-0). LP: Gray Eubanks. 2B: M – Carter Milligan, Cary Allen Burke. Leading hitters: M – Barton James 2-4, Kasen Yates 2-2, Burke 2-4. Records: M 6-2 (1-0 12-2A).

South Gibson 4, Chester County 0

S. Gibson 000 004 0 4   6   2
Chester Co. 000 000 0 0   5   1

WP: Jack Brafa (3-0). LP: Estes. HR: SG – Gabe Patterson (1). 3B: SG – Levi Bryant. 2B: SG – Brafa; CC – Cupples. Records: SG 8-0.

Peabody 19, Lake County 0

Lake Co. 000 00 X 0   1   1
Peabody 736 3X X 19  15  1

WP: Owen Lee (1-0). LP: Smith. 3B: P – Owen Lee. 2B: P – Lee. Leading hitters: P – Lee 3-4, Sid Hammonds 2-3, London Burkett 3-3, Alan Torres 3-3. Records: P 7-0 (1-0 14-1A).

Stagg (Ill.) 3, Gibson County 0

Gibson Co. 000 000 0 0   4   2
Stagg 200 100 X 3   5   0

WP: Wolak. LP: Bryce Simpson (1-2). 2B: S – Wolak. Records: GC 4-2.

John Carroll Catholic (Ala.) 12, Bradford 2

Bradford 010 01 X 2   2   8
J. Carroll 025 14 X 12  6  1

WP: Williams. LP: Cason Sharp (2-2). 2B: JCC – Seth Seidenfaden. Leading hitters: JCC – Seidenfaden 2-3. Records: B 4-2.

Westview 10, Union City 1

Westview 040 004 2 10  7  1
Union City 000 010 0 1   5   3

WP: Brady Garner (1-2). LP: Hauhe. 2B: W – CD Damron; UC – Hauhe. Leading hitters: W – Gardner 2-4. Records: W 1-6 (1-0 12-2A).

Gleason 16, Fulton County (Ky.) 1

Fulton Co. 001 X X 1   1   8
Gleason 97X X X 16  5  0

WP: Kyzer Crocket (1-0). LP: Jamarion Jackson. 2B: G – Kylan Borneman 2. Leading hitters: G – Borneman 2-3, Carter Cook 2-3. Records: G 1-2.

Dresden 15, Greenfield 2

Greenfield 002 00 X 2   4   3
Dresden 036 6X X 15  13  1

WP: Nick Turnbow (1-1). LP: Matt Scates (0-2). 3B: D – Parker Williams. 2B: D – Cameron Schlicht, Williams; G – Easton Sullivan. Leading hitters: D – Schlicht 2-4, Tatum Oliver 2-2, Williams 2-2, Tristan Jett 2-3. Records: D 2-2 (1-0 13-1A); G 2-2 (0-1).

Soccer

Milan 4, Dyer County 3

Goals: M – Dawson Markgraf 2, Jerry Porter, Josh Shook. Assists: M – Porter, Matthew Richardson, Hayden Wheeler. Saves: M – Eric O’Neal 10. Records: M 2-2-1.

Obion County 3, Peabody 0

Records: P 0-1-1.

Softball

Milan 9, Gibson County 4

Milan 232 002 0 9  16  2
Gibson Co. 120 000 1 4   6   0

WP: Camryn Greene (2-0). LP: Hannah Prestininzi (2-4). 2B: M – Sara Ulrich 2, Shelby Greene, Mackenzie Lusk, Mary Ellen Montgomery, Ashley Williamson. Leading hitters: M – Ulrich 4-4, Williamson 3-5, S. Greene 2-4, Montgomery 2-4, Lusk 2-2; GC – Moriah Lewis 2-2. Records: M 3-2 (1-0 12-2A); GC 2-5 (0-1).

Henry County 5, Westview 1

Westview 000 001 0 1   3   2
Henry Co. 003 101 X 5   9   2

WP: Lamkin. LP: Braedyn Hazlewood. HR: W – Addie Roberts (2); HC – Wilkerson. 2B: W – Roberts. Leading hitters: W – Roberts 2-3; HC – Wilkerson 2-4, Pierpoint 2-4, Latimer 2-4. Records: W 4-4.

Gleason 21, Fulton City (Ky.) 0

Gleason (11)(10)X X X 21  3  0
Fulton City 00X X X 0   0   4

WP: Kami Thomas. LP: Caldwell. Records: G 1-2.

Gleason 16, Fulton City (Ky.) 3

Gleason 342 34 X 16  12  1
Fulton City 100 02 X 3   5   1

WP: Marley Crews. LP: Caldwell. 3B: G – Keely Spain 3, Kiley Corbin. 2B: G – Claudia Pineda 2, Sophie Beasley. Leading hitters: G – Pineda 4-4, Spain 3-4, Jaeda Perry 2-2. Records: G 2-2.

 

