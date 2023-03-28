Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 3
Here are the box scores from Week 3 of the high school spring sports season:
MONDAY
Baseball
Milan 10, Huntingdon 0
|Huntingdon
|000
|00
|X
|—
|0 0 3
|Milan
|512
|02
|X
|—
|10 12 0
WP: Carter Milligan (3-0). LP: Gray Eubanks. 2B: M – Carter Milligan, Cary Allen Burke. Leading hitters: M – Barton James 2-4, Kasen Yates 2-2, Burke 2-4. Records: M 6-2 (1-0 12-2A).
South Gibson 4, Chester County 0
|S. Gibson
|000
|004
|0
|—
|4 6 2
|Chester Co.
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 5 1
WP: Jack Brafa (3-0). LP: Estes. HR: SG – Gabe Patterson (1). 3B: SG – Levi Bryant. 2B: SG – Brafa; CC – Cupples. Records: SG 8-0.
Peabody 19, Lake County 0
|Lake Co.
|000
|00
|X
|—
|0 1 1
|Peabody
|736
|3X
|X
|—
|19 15 1
WP: Owen Lee (1-0). LP: Smith. 3B: P – Owen Lee. 2B: P – Lee. Leading hitters: P – Lee 3-4, Sid Hammonds 2-3, London Burkett 3-3, Alan Torres 3-3. Records: P 7-0 (1-0 14-1A).
Stagg (Ill.) 3, Gibson County 0
|Gibson Co.
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 4 2
|Stagg
|200
|100
|X
|—
|3 5 0
WP: Wolak. LP: Bryce Simpson (1-2). 2B: S – Wolak. Records: GC 4-2.
John Carroll Catholic (Ala.) 12, Bradford 2
|Bradford
|010
|01
|X
|—
|2 2 8
|J. Carroll
|025
|14
|X
|—
|12 6 1
WP: Williams. LP: Cason Sharp (2-2). 2B: JCC – Seth Seidenfaden. Leading hitters: JCC – Seidenfaden 2-3. Records: B 4-2.
Westview 10, Union City 1
|Westview
|040
|004
|2
|—
|10 7 1
|Union City
|000
|010
|0
|—
|1 5 3
WP: Brady Garner (1-2). LP: Hauhe. 2B: W – CD Damron; UC – Hauhe. Leading hitters: W – Gardner 2-4. Records: W 1-6 (1-0 12-2A).
Gleason 16, Fulton County (Ky.) 1
|Fulton Co.
|001
|X
|X
|—
|1 1 8
|Gleason
|97X
|X
|X
|—
|16 5 0
WP: Kyzer Crocket (1-0). LP: Jamarion Jackson. 2B: G – Kylan Borneman 2. Leading hitters: G – Borneman 2-3, Carter Cook 2-3. Records: G 1-2.
Dresden 15, Greenfield 2
|Greenfield
|002
|00
|X
|—
|2 4 3
|Dresden
|036
|6X
|X
|—
|15 13 1
WP: Nick Turnbow (1-1). LP: Matt Scates (0-2). 3B: D – Parker Williams. 2B: D – Cameron Schlicht, Williams; G – Easton Sullivan. Leading hitters: D – Schlicht 2-4, Tatum Oliver 2-2, Williams 2-2, Tristan Jett 2-3. Records: D 2-2 (1-0 13-1A); G 2-2 (0-1).
Soccer
Milan 4, Dyer County 3
Goals: M – Dawson Markgraf 2, Jerry Porter, Josh Shook. Assists: M – Porter, Matthew Richardson, Hayden Wheeler. Saves: M – Eric O’Neal 10. Records: M 2-2-1.
Obion County 3, Peabody 0
Records: P 0-1-1.
Softball
Milan 9, Gibson County 4
|Milan
|232
|002
|0
|—
|9 16 2
|Gibson Co.
|120
|000
|1
|—
|4 6 0
WP: Camryn Greene (2-0). LP: Hannah Prestininzi (2-4). 2B: M – Sara Ulrich 2, Shelby Greene, Mackenzie Lusk, Mary Ellen Montgomery, Ashley Williamson. Leading hitters: M – Ulrich 4-4, Williamson 3-5, S. Greene 2-4, Montgomery 2-4, Lusk 2-2; GC – Moriah Lewis 2-2. Records: M 3-2 (1-0 12-2A); GC 2-5 (0-1).
Henry County 5, Westview 1
|Westview
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1 3 2
|Henry Co.
|003
|101
|X
|—
|5 9 2
WP: Lamkin. LP: Braedyn Hazlewood. HR: W – Addie Roberts (2); HC – Wilkerson. 2B: W – Roberts. Leading hitters: W – Roberts 2-3; HC – Wilkerson 2-4, Pierpoint 2-4, Latimer 2-4. Records: W 4-4.
Gleason 21, Fulton City (Ky.) 0
|Gleason
|(11)(10)X
|X
|X
|—
|21 3 0
|Fulton City
|00X
|X
|X
|—
|0 0 4
WP: Kami Thomas. LP: Caldwell. Records: G 1-2.
Gleason 16, Fulton City (Ky.) 3
|Gleason
|342
|34
|X
|—
|16 12 1
|Fulton City
|100
|02
|X
|—
|3 5 1
WP: Marley Crews. LP: Caldwell. 3B: G – Keely Spain 3, Kiley Corbin. 2B: G – Claudia Pineda 2, Sophie Beasley. Leading hitters: G – Pineda 4-4, Spain 3-4, Jaeda Perry 2-2. Records: G 2-2.