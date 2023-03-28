Funeral service for Mr. Freddie Odell Barnett, 85 of Humboldt, Tenn. were held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Bodkin Funeral Home in Milan with burial following in the Hopewell Cemetery near Medina. Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12- 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Barnett was born on September 8, 1937 in Spring Creek to Ellis Odell and Annie Mae Gowan Barnett.

He worked and retired from Bruce Hardwood Flooring and was a member of the Humboldt Church of Christ.

Mr. Barnett is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shelvy Barnett of Humboldt; son, Anthony Barnett (Mary) of Gadsden, Tenn.; daughter, Donna Ellington (Jeffery) of Memphis, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Eric Barnett and Bryan Barnett; and six great-grandchildren, Adelyn Barnett, Nicholas Barnett, Haley Grace Barnett, Jacob Hensley, Gideon Hensley and Laney Poe.

Besides his parents, Mr. Barnett was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell Barnett, Billy Barnett and Jerry Barnett; and one sister, Belinda Jumper.