James Cole “Jim” Edwards, 84, of Morris Chapel, Tenn. died on February 28, 2023. He was born in Medina, Tenn. on September 20, 1938 and raised in Humboldt, Tenn. Memorial Services will be held on April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tenn.