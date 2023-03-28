Funeral services for Mr. Calvin “Dee Dee” Sikes were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Darryl Marcle officiating. Burial followed in White Rose Cemetery in Gibson.

Mr. Sikes, 70, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. and was retired from Williams Equipment in Jackson, Tenn.

Mr. Sikes was preceded in death by his step-dad, Charles Brasher; and his fur baby, Blossom.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sherry Karnes Sikes; mom, Melvina Fussell Brasher; daughters, Wendy Edwards and husband Galen, and Whitney Sikes and fiancé Bobby Barber; siblings, David Sikes and wife Martha Ann, Marvin Sikes and wife Carol, Rusty Sikes, Larry Sikes, Marcia Joyce and Janie Holt; grandchildren, Kaylen Edwards, Ashley Edwards, Jordan Barber and Hayden Barber.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.