Right to Know March 21, 2023

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/13/2023 through 3/19/2023:

Tareka Shenta Edwards, B/F, 24- domestic assault.

Franklin Edward Lott, W/M, 40- possession of controlled substance analog.

Meredith R. Brewer, W/F, 45- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Dennis Paul Cagle Jr., W/M, 46- capias.

William Corey Mitchell, B/M, 18- reckless endangerment, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Joshua Damone Pewitte, B/M, 32- bond revoked.

Joshua Hunter Taylor, W/M, 31- contempt of court.

Tabitha Leigh Whitney, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Kory Mitchell Wilbert, W/M, 30- capias.

Jordan Christopher Williams, B/M, 21- capias.

Richard Vernon Cooper, W/M, 53- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.

Zachary Scott Hopper, W/M, 27- violation of probation, attachment order.

Michael William Jackson, W/M, 49- domestic assault.

William Glenn Larue, W/M, 43- domestic assault.

Trey Lee Lindsey, W/M, 32- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Jerry Alton Morgan, W/M, 62- capias.

Matthew Allen Bailey, W/M, 33- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage.

Christian Ariel Figueroa, W/M, 29- vandalism, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

James Nicholas Halbrook, W/M, 35- driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Olivia Deneice Harrel, B/F, 19- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 25- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Michael Shaquille McCorry, B/M, 29- domestic assault, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

William Earl Merriweather, B/M, 22- domestic assault, public intoxication.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 30- domestic assault, criminal trespass, vandalism, disorderly conduct, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, misuse of 911.

Joycelyn Diane Wardlow, B/F, 54- domestic assault, vandalism.

Tyrice Dawon Collins, B/M, 41- Schedule II drug violations, fugitive from justice.

Ontrell Trevet James, B/M, 45- statutory rape by an authority figure.

Steven Owen Jarvis, W/M, 45- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kevin Joseph Jones W/M, 26, theft of property, aggravated burglary, vandalism.

Adrian Darnell Oliver, B/M, 32- attachment order.

Keith Marcell Cole, B/M, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Tara Elaine Connell, W/F, 29- simple possession /casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving while in possession of methamphetamine.

Christine Heidi Horn, W/F, 62- driving under the influence.

Franklin Edward Lott, W/M, 40- aggravated assault.

Joshua Caleb Arnold, W/M, 34- domestic assault.

Keith Lynn Hart, B/M, 49- weekender.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 39- weekender.

Jeffrey Lee Frye, B/M, 49- weekender.

Maurice Antonio Patterson, B/M, 31- weekender.

Police Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/6/2023 through 3/19/2023:

Emad A. Alwahany, O/M, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 7, 2023, Southside Deli; Charges: criminal impersonation, prohibitive sell of alcoholic beverage under 21. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Malik Alexander Dupree, B/M, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 7, 2023, Central Avenue; Charges: speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacture/deliver/sell/possession controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Ricky Lee Etheridge, W/M, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 11, 2023, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: financial exploitation of elderly person, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Naterius Trevaun Harris, B/M, 24, of Gates; Arrest date and location: March 10, 2023, Humboldt Fitness; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell/possession controlled substance analog, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 10, 2023, 610 N. 13th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

William Wayne Kennedy, U/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 12, 2023, 45 Bypass; Charges: violation registration law, violation open container, speeding, driving under influence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Alec Omen Leisten, W/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 8, 2023, 430 Honeysuckle; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, possession of Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 12, 2023, 2012 Ferrell Street; Charges: assault, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Damario Daiz Partee, B/M, 34, of Milan; Arrest date and location: March 7, 2023, Municipal Building; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Brian Lee Powell, W/M, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 11, 2023, Murphy’s USA parking lot; Charges: inhaling/possession glue/gas/aerosol, driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Mark Allen Seavers, W/M, 42, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: March 11, 2023, Wal-Mart; Charges: theft of property, manufacture/deliver/sell possession controlled substance analog, theft of property, possession Schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, unlawful possession of weapon. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Matthew Allen Bailey, W/M, 32, of Denmark; Arrest date and location: March 18, 2023, Wal-Mart parking lot; Charges: failure to maintain control, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under influence, violation open container, violation implied consent law, driving revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Christian Ariel Figueroa-Dormes, H/M, 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 13, 2023, 517 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

James Nicholas Halbrook, B/F, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 15, 2023, Murphy’s USA parking lot; Charges: driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Olivia Deneice Harrell, B/F, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 18, 2023, 1435 N. 20th Unit B; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 14, 2023, 2667 Beau Beth Drive; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drug, possession of weapon in commission of felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Kevin Maurice Johnson, B/M, 53, of Kenton; Arrest date and location: March 19, 2023, 45 Bypass; Charges: Failure to maintain control, driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended, expired license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

Julia Rose McCarter, W/F, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 19, 2023, 45/Airport; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, manufacturing/delivery/selling controlled substance, simple possession (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Michael Shaquille McCorry, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 18, 2023, 3035 Old Gibson Road; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance analog, possession of weapon in commission of felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

William Earl Merriweather, B/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 18, 2023, 1435 N. 20th Street; Charges: domestic assault, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 13, 2023, 717 Vine Street; Charges: vandalism, criminal trespassing, 911 calls in non-emergency situations prohibited, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

Joycelyn Diane Wardlow, B/F, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 18, 2023, 618 N. 18th Street; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Walker.

Real Estate Transfers

Scott Johnson and wife, Amy Johnson to Gary Johnson – Humboldt – $86,292.25

Lisa Helen Bourgoyne Baker, Rene Stephen Bourgoyne, Layne Bourgoyne, Laura Bourgoyne Harmon, and The Garner Family Trust, by Trustee Kevin Scott Garner, to Ben Lovelace and wife, Sarah Grave Lovelace – Medina – $130,000

George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker to Jordan Michael Fitts and wife, Andrea Taylor Fitts – Milan – $242,000

Frank Warmath, Robert Patterson White and William F. White to John Stegall and wife, Ginger Stegall – Humboldt – $4,000

Harold Dean Arnold to Lavaughn Dowland – Bradford – $150,000

W.F. Jones, Jr. to Jimmie D. Brown and wife, Karen G. Brown – 18th CD of Gibson County – $48,560

Medina Lion’s Club Charities, Inc. to Jason Coleman – Medina – $125,000

Doris C. Neal, Richard Lee Neal and Leonard David Neal, Jr. to Melvenia Rice and Ode Bonner – Humboldt – $195,000

Robert S. McCulloch and Susan McCulloch to Blake Spellings, Alexander Bynum, Jason Hutchison and Johnny Davis – Gibson and Crockett Counties – $1,250,000

Pennymac Loan Services, LLC to Daniela Suset Castelan – Milan – $80,888

Douglas G. Hollandsworth and wife, Linda L. Hollandsworth to Guy Richard Hallock, Jr. and Adam Anthony Jason Hallock – Yorkville – $12,710.77

Sammy White to Midsouth Trust Group – Milan – $206,000

Samaritan’s Road, LLC to Michael D. Uselton and wife, Sherilyn Uselton – Humboldt – $26,100

Jason Browning and Orlando Browning to Dylan Overcast – Humboldt – $74,000

WV 2017-1 REO LLC to Milan Land Firm – Milan – $98,000

Peggie H. Leach, Amy Carol Dunn and Jodie Elizabeth Scott to Kevin L. Nelson and wife, Beverly V. Nelson – Milan – $369,900

Francisco Elizalde Caldera to Capetillo Rosas Guillermo and Maria Marilu Vega Torres – Bradford – $20,000

Juan Pitones to Capetillo Rosas Guillermo and Maria Marilu Vega Torres – Trenton – $14,000

Thomas Moore, Genevieve Ashford Hodges, Lynda Newberry and Felicia Evans to Praying Hands Rental & Sales, LLC – Milan – $120,851.50

Antonio Burnett to Terrice Warren – Humboldt – $10,750

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Hunter Smith and Kandi M. Volner – Medina – $471,900

Alvin R. Blackwell and wife, Tina W. Blackwell to Jeff R. Harris and wife, Felicia Harris – Medina – $480,000

John Adkins and wife, Lee I. Trout and wife, Amanda J. Trout – Humboldt – $275,000

Roger Worrell, Keith Worrell and Sherry Worrell to Cody B. Worrell and wife, Erica D. Worrell – Dyer – $29,500

Michele Lee Coffman and Julie Dawn Coffman, as heirs of Judy Marie Taylor, to Dennis Myrick – Trenton – $16,000

Carol L. Driscoll, Charles W. Ewell and Amy E. Ewell to Johnny B. Phillips. Jr. and wife, Linda Carol Phillips – Dyer – $150,000

Penny Sanders, f/k/a Penny Marie Stegall, to Joshua Webb and wife, Sara Webb – Medina – $339,500

Tammy Rader to Dynamic Properties Jackson, LLC – Milan – $5,000