Graveside services for Mr. Danny “Goober Dan” Earls, 73, were held Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. in Oak View Memorial Park in Alamo, Tenn. Visitation was from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home.

Mr. Earls, a retired auto body worker, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Sybil Earls; and two sisters, Ruby Lollar and Charlene Howard.

Mr. Earls is survived by his son, Charles Earls and wife, Samantha; four grandchildren, Addison Mitchell, Jaxson Earls, Grayson Earls and Easton Earls; and a brother, James Earls.