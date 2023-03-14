Right to Know – March 14, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – March 6-12

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/6/2023 through 3/12/2023:

Tiffany Lucretia Robertson, W/F, 51- domestic assault.

Triana Lamauri Turner-Mackins, B/F, 20- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Teresnicia Leigh-Ann Allen, B/F, 33- worthless checks.

Bryan Cody Breezee, W/M, 30- serving time.

Porsha Jeanna Burton, B/F, 29- shoplifting.

Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 38- violation of probation.

Kelvin Lemonte Dorsey, B/M, 28- capias.

Demonze Dantrel’l Dowell, B/M, 20- contempt of court.

Sabrina Marie Ashley Johnson, W/F, 27- capias.

Brittany Lynn Long, W/F, 31- attachment order.

David Mann, W/M, 47- capias.

Jeremiah Jerome Mays, B/M, 33- attachment order.

Mary Ann Milligan, W/F, 42- domestic assault.

Cornelius Marquis Pledge, B/M, 26- bond revoked, hold for other agency.

Robin Nicole Sanders, W/F, 37- capias.

Desmond Darnell Simpson, B/M, 33- manufacturing/deliverings/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Octavious Corderell Thomas, B/M, 26- capias, domestic assault, violation of probation.

Dianna Lynn Bloomgren, W/F, 50- capias.

Benjamin Keith Houge, W/M, 24- simple possession/casual exchange.

Christopher Lee Kaack, W/M, 49- capias, simple possession/casual exchange, slow poke law, attachment order.

Chad Bridger Kee, W/M, 50- arson (structure), aggravated burglary.

Emad Adeeb Alwahany, A/M, 25- criminal impersonation, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.

Malik Alexander Dupree, B/M, 26- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Rickey Lee Etheridge, W/M, 64- theft of property.

Naterius Trevaun Harris, B/M, 24- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Perrez D’Qurzar, B/M, 31- aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic assault related.

Alec Omen Leisten, W/M, 19- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Demario Diaz Partee, B/M, 35- capias.

Brian Lee Powell, W/M, 31- unlawful inhaling, giving, selling of glue, paint, etc. (huffing), driving under the influence, first offense.

Leigha Lynette Larose, W/F, 35- identity theft/use of another’s information, violation light law.

Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 38- theft of property, aggravated burglary, vandalism, immediate notice of accident, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked, suspended license.

Cody Lee Elliott, W/M, 25- attachment order.

Carroll Simon Butler, W/M, 41- sex offender registry.

Jeremy Lynn Goode, W/M, 34- capias.

Hannah Claire Milligan, W/F, 24- violation of probation.

Thomas Lee Toone, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Kavarsia Deuntez Watkins, B/M, 26- violation of probation.

Roland Bernard Adkisson, B/M, 21- weekender.

Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- weekender.

Lakunda Lata Pirtle, B/M, 40- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 38- weekender.

Real Estate Transfers

Scott Johnson and wife, Amy Johnson to Gary Johnson – Humboldt – $86,292.25

Lisa Helen Bourgoyne Baker, Rene Stephen Bourgoyne, Layne Bourgoyne, Laura Bourgoyne Harmon, and The Garner Family Trust, by Trustee Kevin Scott Garner, to Ben Lovelace and wife, Sarah Grave Lovelace – Medina – $130,000

George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker to Jordan Michael Fitts and wife, Andrea Taylor Fitts – Milan – $242,000

Frank Warmath, Robert Patterson White and William F. White to John Stegall and wife, Ginger Stegall – Humboldt – $4,000

Harold Dean Arnold to Lavaughn Dowland – Bradford – $150,000

W.F. Jones, Jr. to Jimmie D. Brown and wife, Karen G. Brown – 18th CD of Gibson County – $48,560

Medina Lion’s Club Charities, Inc. to Jason Coleman – Medina – $125,000

Doris C. Neal, Richard Lee Neal and Leonard David Neal, Jr. to Melvenia Rice and Ode Bonner – Humboldt – $195,000

Robert S. McCulloch and Susan McCulloch to Blake Spellings, Alexander Bynum, Jason Hutchison and Johnny Davis – Gibson and Crockett Counties – $1,250,000

Pennymac Loan Services, LLC to Daniela Suset Castelan – Milan – $80,888

Douglas G. Hollandsworth and wife, Linda L. Hollandsworth to Guy Richard Hallock, Jr. and Adam Anthony Jason Hallock – Yorkville – $12,710.77

Sammy White to Midsouth Trust Group – Milan – $206,000

Samaritan’s Road, LLC to Michael D. Uselton and wife, Sherilyn Uselton – Humboldt – $26,100

Jason Browning and Orlando Browning to Dylan Overcast – Humboldt – $74,000

WV 2017-1 REO LLC to Milan Land Firm – Milan – $98,000

Peggie H. Leach, Amy Carol Dunn and Jodie Elizabeth Scott to Kevin L. Nelson and wife, Beverly V. Nelson – Milan – $369,900

Francisco Elizalde Caldera to Capetillo Rosas Guillermo and Maria Marilu Vega Torres – Bradford – $20,000

Juan Pitones to Capetillo Rosas Guillermo and Maria Marilu Vega Torres – Trenton – $14,000

Thomas Moore, Genevieve Ashford Hodges, Lynda Newberry and Felicia Evans to Praying Hands Rental & Sales, LLC – Milan – $120,851.50

Antonio Burnett to Terrice Warren – Humboldt – $10,750

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Hunter Smith and Kandi M. Volner – Medina – $471,900

Alvin R. Blackwell and wife, Tina W. Blackwell to Jeff R. Harris and wife, Felicia Harris – Medina – $480,000

John Adkins and wife, Lee I. Trout and wife, Amanda J. Trout – Humboldt – $275,000