Westview girls basketball repeats as 2A state champions

MURFREESBORO — Saving her best game for the championship, Westview sophomore McCall Sims helped lead the Lady Chargers to a second straight Class 2A state championship.

Sims scored 17 points after scoring 15 points in the first two games combined to help lead the Lady Chargers to the 56-37 victory over McMinn Central to win the state title.

“These kids have done it all year, when there backs are against the wall and people doubt them, they don’t let up,” Westview coach Brian Haskins said. “We had control of this one in the first half. McMinn is a good team with good wins, but you can’t say enough about this group because they have been there and done it. Ever since we lost to Gibson County in the district championship, we have been a different team.

Westview finishes the season with a 33-1 record.

It was a 3-pointer by Sims with 6:54 remaining in the first half that put Westview up 17-7. And a 3-pointer by Mary Ann Chester one minute later increased the Lady Chargers’ lead to 13 points (20-7).

“I didn’t shoot the ball really well in the games before, but (Coach Haskins) drilled it in my head to keep shooting, keep shooting,” Sims said. “Shooters shoot. I stepped it up on defense and tried to get steals.”

Westview led 25-16 at halftime.

But McMinn Central made a run to open the second half, cutting Westview’s lead to four points (25-21) at the 7:34 mark. But a pair of free throws by Jada Harrison and Sims followed by a 3-pointer by Jillian Brigance put the lead back to nine points (32-23) with 4:58 left in the quarter.

“We kept our poise and got it back out to nine,” Haskins said. “We were very efficient offensively.”

While McMinn Central did provide some tough defense, Westview continued to hit shots in big moments, including seven 3-pointers. Chester was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

Harrison, a Middle Tennessee State University signee, was named the tournament MVP as she finished the championship game with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one block. Following the game, she kissed center court of where she is set to play her next four years.

“It is a breath of fresh air,” Harrison said. “When the buzzer went off, I said, ‘We did it. We did it. All the pressure and people doubting us that we can’t get back. Here we are; we won it.

“All of the hard work that we put in was poured into this gold ball right here.”

For the first time in the tournament, Westview outrebounded an opponent as it had 32 rebounds with Kylee Alexander adding eight and Chester adding six to Harrison’s 10.

Tate Bell, Jillian Brigance, Mary Anna Chester, Jada Harrison and Tinsley Parkins are all seniors on this year’s Westview team, ending their career with two state championships.

“We are on cloud nine,” Chester said. “I am never a crier. My friends have seen me cry like once in my whole life, and I was in tears out there. It is surreal feeling.”

Haskins

“They are going to be remembered for this, as they should,” Haskins said. “But there is so much more to that group than that. They are going to be winners in life. They could go somewhere and play because they are winners. In the classroom they win. In the community and in the school, they are ambassadors.”