Jillian Brigance perfect shooting night sends Westview to title game

MURFREESBORO — Jillian Brigance picked the perfect night to have a perfect shooting performance. With many of her teammates struggling to break through Community’s 2-3 zone defense, Brigance was 6-for-6 from the field, including a 4-for-4 mark from 3-point range, to finish with a team high 16 points.

Her scoring helped the Lady Chargers knock off Community 43-27 in the Class 2A semifinals.

“When they were in their zone, we were looking to score, and I don’t think they were looking to score,” Westview coach Brian Haskins said. “They were trying to slow it down a little bit, and I think it frustrated us a little bit. Early in the year we saw it, and tried to trap. But even tonight, when we trapped them, they weren’t looking to score. So you couldn’t take it from them.”

Westview (32-1) will play for a second straight state championship at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Community sat in their 2-3 zone, trying to limit the shots of Westview, while offensively the Viqueens were happy to hold the ball for portions of the game.

Brigance was 3-for-3 in the first half, while the rest of the team was 4-of-15 shooting the ball. But Westview held a 20-15 lead at the break.

“Jillian has been big for us all tournament,” Haskins said. “We are thankful for it.”

Brigance matched her shooting in the second half with another 3-for-3 mark, while McCall Sims scored all eight of her points in the second half.

“Offensively, when my teammates passed me the ball, I had to knock down the shots,” Brigance said. “Had to go rebound.”

While Jada Harrison might not have had her best shooting night, she scored 14 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one block.

Brigance was also key on the boards as she recorded seven of Westview’s 19 rebounds.

Westview also only committed three turnovers which was one higher than the state record for lowest turnovers set by Bradford in 1993 and Meigs County in 1995.

“I am sad and emotional every year because win or lose (the championship), its going to be over,” Haskins said. “I told them that last year. It will be interesting to see how it goes.”