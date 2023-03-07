Right to Know – March 7, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/27/2023 through 3/5/2023:

Joshua Mandrell Clay, B/M, 34- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Brittney Jean Bubar, W/F, 27- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Bradley Keith Eddlemon, W/M, 32- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Joshua Allen Hughes, W/M, 24- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Ashley Irene Robinson, W/F, 24- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Nicholas Antonio Apuzzo, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Malik Keyon Armstrong, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

Keith Anderson Byrd, W/M, 59- violation of probation.

Jeremy Alan Gordon, W/M, 40- capias.

Monica Ann Hendrix, W/F, 44- violation of probation.

Everett Maxwell Jarrell, W/M, 32- violation probation (circuit).

Jennifer Lynn Jordan, W/F, 36- violation of probation.

Wallace R. Labar, W/M, 45- violation of parole.

Franklin Shane Latham, W/M, 48- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Cody Shane Little, W/M, 31- violation of order of protection/restraining order, harassment (non-verbal threat).

Larry James Newberry, B/M, 65- public intoxication.

Ernest Richard Norvell Jr., W/M, 50- serving time.

Betsy Ann Patterson, W/F, 39- worthless checks.

Caleb Michael Simmons, W/M, 27- violation of probation.

Kelia Turner, B/F, 42- theft of property.

Adrian Isiah Wells, B/M, 37- theft of property.

Michael Steven Woodrell, W/M, 39- capias.

Angela Nicole Barker, W/F, 37- domestic assault, resisting arrest.

Angela M. Barker, W/F, 54- domestic assault.

Bryan Nicholas Jackson, W/M, 33- domestic assault.

Christopher Alan Barnett, W/M, 42- failure to provide proof of insurance, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to obey traffic light.

Cory Andrew Clayton, W/M, 42- capias.

Deborah Kay Estes, B/F, 47- aggravated assault.

Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 60- theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information.

Leidy Lopez-Hernandez, W/F, 21- reckless endangerment.

Charlie Lee Patrick Jr., B/M, 43- hold for other agency.

Terry Chase Peyton, W/M, 31- domestic assault, vandalism.

Rhonda Jane Plunk, W/F, 61- domestic assault.

Ismael Sanchez-Lucas, W/M, 27- public intoxication.

Blane Ashton Keymond, W/M, 18- reckless endangerment, evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation light law.

Laricus Antwon Adkisson, B/M, 38- sexual battery, attachment order.

Kenneth Ray Beckham, W/M, 36- attachment order.

Bryan Keith Bradford, W/M, 35- theft of property, burglary, criminal impersonation, attachment order.

Brandon Tanner Broussard, W/M, 27- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper lane usage.

Ronald Winston Gooch, W/M, 51- attachment order.

Monica Ann Hendrix, W/F, 44- theft of property (shoplifting), criminal impersonation.

Wallace R. Labar, W/M, 45- theft of property, criminal impersonation, prohibited weapons, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, schedule II drug violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Karen Jo Turnbow, W/F, 40- schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, failure to provide proof of insurance, bumper required.

Lacey Nicole Johnson, W/F, 27- violation of probation.

Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 40- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Fred Tyler Taylor, B/M, 49- serving time.

Tory Tanaka Gray, B/M, 42- weekender.

Amanda Gail Hoffman, W/F, 35- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 38- weekender.

Victor Rocha Rivas, W/M, 33- weekender.

Barry Lynn Ward, W/M, 47- weekender.

Paul Raymond Webb, W/M, 40- driving under the influence first offense.

Timothy Lee Williams, B/M, 57- weekender.

Brett Ransom Woodward, W/M, 24- weekender.

Police Report – Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Christopher Alan Barnett, W/M, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 28, 2023, 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: disobeying traffic signals, driving on revised/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation registration la.. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Cory Andrew Clayton, W/M, 41, of Milan; Arrest date and location: February 28, 2023, Municipal Building; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Deborah Kaye Estes, B/F, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 4, 2023, Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 3, 2023, 5th Avenue and Mitchell St.; Charges: identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Deangelos Argentiess Gunn, B/M, 39, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 4, 2023, 9th Avenue and Craddock Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Inv. Rich.

Franklin Shane Latham, W/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 1, 2023, Humboldt P.D.; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Inv. Rich

Leidy Lopez Hernandez, B/F, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 4, 2023, 2328 Maple Circle; Charges: reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Larry James Newberry, B/M, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 4, 2023, 1011 N. Central; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Charlie Lee Patrick, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 2, 2023, Charges: picked up by other agency.

Terry Chase Peyton, W/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 3, 2023, Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. .

Rhonda Jane Plunk, W/F, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 1, 2023, 1224 Dungan Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Ismael Sanchez Lucas, H/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 27, 2023, Central and Mitchell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Walker.

Marriages

Shayne Alexander Fronheiser of Newbern and Sarah Jane Camper of Newbern

Timothy Preston Dillion of Milan and Emily Elise Taylor of Medina

Roger Brandon Bailey of Trenton and Molly Kathryn Barker of Alamo

Chandler Blake Whitaker of Humboldt and Lauren Ashley Hutchinson of Humboldt

Amber Nicole Carpenter of Milan and Jacki Rae Craig of Milan

Mikael Joe French, Jr. of Milan and Bonnie Anna Greenwood of Milan

Deven Rae Mutter of Dyer and Kristy Ann Ricketts of Dyer

Real Estate Transfers

Michael Fitzgerald and wife, Susan Fitzgerald to ETC Investments, – Milan – $42,000

Brian Sitton and wife, Cynthia L. Sitton to Olonzo Haynes, Jr. – Milan – $505,000

Charlie Mason, Jr. to Henry Adkinson, d/b/a Praying Hands Rentals and Sales, – Milan – $5,300

R L Ventures, LLC to Javier N. Galvan – Medina – $146,600

Citizens Bank N.A. to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $117,772.84

Janet M. Geno to Jon Edward Sanders – Dyer – $63,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher W. Mitchell and wife, Ami K. Naik – Medina – $444,000

Virginia E. Boone to David Moore Investments, LLC – Dyer – $35,000

James Russell Meals and wife, Saran Meals, f/k/a Sara Elizabeth Tolley, to Christian A. Coleman and wife, Margrette E. Coleman – Milan – $285,000

Amanda McCollum to Doris Faye Garibay – Dyer – $41,000

Margrette E. Coleman, f/k/a Margrette E. Wilson, to Archie Hall – Milan – $169,900

Guy Richard Harrison and Stacy D. Harrison to Andrew L. Rice and wife, Laura Rice – Milan – $1,169,000

Christy Ferrell to Brittany L. Runnels – Bradford – $110,000

Barbara Alejandro and Dianna Lynn Dunn and Wendell Clayton Dunn to Nicole Nugent and husband, Brandon Nugent – Bradford – $124,900

MRP-2, LLC to NovusLyfe LLC – Milan – $15,000

NovusLyfe to Silverio Russo – Milan – $25,000

Pamela L. Walters and Mike Walters, Trustees of the Walters Family Trust, to Charles E. Ables and wife, Mary Catherine Ables – Bradford – $365,000

Robert L. Davis to David V. Scott – Newbern – $29,175

Robert C. Barton and wife, Nicole J. Barton to Jason K. Anderson and wife, Selena Jo Anderson – Medina – $267,000

Vickie R. Clark and Johnny C. Clark to Jonathan Wingfield and wife, Leah Wingfield, Medina – $357,000

KF Land Company, LLC to Greg Knight and wife, Jennifer Knight – Milan – $265,000

Charles E. Ables, Jr. and wife, Mary Catherine Ables to Jonathan Jay Murphree – Milan – 265,000

Debra J. Garrett to Theresa Pope – Milan – $253,000

Brittany Hodge and Andrew Hodge to Corey Runnels – Dyer – $95,000

Scott A. Powell to Justin Allan Powell, as Trustee of the Justin Allan Powell Living Trust, – Dyer – $50,000

Dale Nelson to Tony Haycraft – Gibson County – $150,000

Tim Cooper to Karen J. Schwahn – Bradford – $20,000

Gregory Neal Young to Jonathan Young – Medina – $23,000

Golden Ariel Hicks, a/k/a Golden Ariel Tucker, to Richard Halstead and wife, Kaitlyn Halstead – Milan – $324,900

John G. Morrow and wife, Jane Morrow to Joshua T. Sample and wife, Sarah Sample – Dyer – $80,000

Diane Dameron and Don Comstock to Dabbs Rentals LLC – Dyer – $57,500

Mew Enterprises, LLC to Steve Barnett and wife, Martha Barnett – Humboldt – $450,000

Shirley Jean Blankenship and Fancher Sargent, as Conservator of the Property of Charles Gary Blankenship, Sr., to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Gibson County – $700,000

Timothy Ruark and wife, Amanda Ruark to Jonathan Smith – Dyer – $33,340.39

Douglas Powell and wife, Patty Powell to Bradley Robert Mayfield and wife, Johannah Marie Mayfield – Milan – $ 30,000

Carey W. Frix and wife, Nicole M. Jennings to Obdullio Guillermo – Milan – $175,000

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Matthew Kent and Caitlin Kent – Humboldt – $102,505

Juan Blanco and wife, Sayra L. Perez-Padilla to Steven Pitcher and Connie Melton – Humboldt – $160,000

Tammy Arnold Glenn, John Wallace Shyford, Joshua Lynn Arnold, Max Stephen Smith and James Harold Glidewell, Trustees of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church to John Cooper and Ryan Stover – Milan – $250,000

Damien Melton and Destiny Clulee to Darren Magouirk – Bradford – $3,500

Scott A. Powell to Georgia Emert – Trenton – $161,500

Michelle Seay, Jane Teague, Jimmy Teague, Melinda Kaler, Melissa Davis, Michael Milam, Lorra Koop and Leslie Dover to Dianne Blackard – Humboldt – $300

Justin Harris to Guadalupe Garcia and Diego Marcos – Trenton – $80,000

William Brewer and wife, Laurie P. Brewer to Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney – Milan – $58,000

Cherise Smith Black and husband, Jay B. Black to Jennifer Easterday and husband, Ronald Easterday, Jr. – Milan – $300,000

Ronald L. Easterday, Jr. and wife, Jennifer M. Easterday to Logan Jackson – Milan – $139,900

Wade Taylor Williams to Reagor Properties, LLC – Trenton – $375,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Holly Rae Whipple and husband, Justin Whipple – Medina – $365,900

Dylan Tate Speer and wife, Chelsey Brook Speer to Austin J. Maynard – Dyer – $155,000

Barry Allen, as sole member of Barry Allen Construction, LLC, to Tony Hames, Rhonda Cantelmo and Janet Perry – Milan – $229,900

Betsy Duncan, as Attorney-In-Fact for Linda Diane Ingram, to Billy W. Hill and wife, Wanda K. Hill – Trenton – $230,000

Donald Woods and wife, June Woods to Tracie Claybrook and Walter Claybrook – Humboldt – $16,000

Hunter Mac Johnston and wife, Kelly Napier Johnston to Lucas Owen and wife, Erin Owen – Milan – $600,000

Robert B. Brown and wife, Sherrie L. Brown to Benjamin James Kurtz and wife, Samantha Gayle Kurtz – Medina – $305,000

Justin Harris to Gary D. Wade and wife, Rashonda L. Wade – Humboldt – $194,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kasey D. Rhodes and husband, Norman T. Rhodes – Medina – $519,00

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Adam Franklin Pinion and wife, Krista Michelle Pinion – Medina – $455,000

Doris Jean Graves to Kevin Michael Brown and wife, Linda Valdes Brown – Humboldt – $275,000

Joey Spellings to Brent LeRoy Hammond and wife, Michelle Hammond and Bruce Wayne Hammond – Dyer – $95,000

Tony Mathis and Michael White to Brian L. Sitton and wife, Cynthia L. Sitton – Bradford – $178,000

Lora Luella Thomason, Charles J. Thomason, III, Anette Thomason, Elizabeth Thomason Stewart and Joshua Stewart to Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood – Milan – $200,000

Kevin M. Gage, Trustee of the Kevin M. Gage Revocable Living Trust, to Daryl A. Leonard and Joanne Leonard – Trenton – $335,000

Diana Cotton to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000

Justin Whipple and wife, Holly Whipple, f/k/a Holly Roberts, to Scott T. Weatherly – Medina – $269,500

CDC Trenton, LLC to Brotherhood Limited Partnership – Trenton – $2,128,000

Brian Moss and Blake Spellings to Terry Mayo and Alicia Mayo – Humboldt – $171,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $46,500