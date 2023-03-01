MPD makes largest crystal meth bust in department history

Over 104 grams of crystal meth seized in traffic stop

By Caleb Revill

Milan Police made two arrests in the largest single crystal meth drug bust in the department’s history on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28.

45-year-old Wallace Labar and 40-year-old Karen Turnbow of Humboldt were arrested after a traffic stop in Milan led to the seizure of over 104 grams of crystal meth. Cocaine, marijuana and a stolen firearm were also found in the vehicle.

According to a warrant issued by Officer Brian Bennett, Bennett was on patrol when he observed a vehicle with a front bumper violation. A traffic stop was conducted on the ford fusion. While talking with the driver, Bennett and Assistant Chief Terry Jones could smell an odor of marinjuana coming from the car.

After removing the driver and passenger from the vehicle, later identified as Turnbow and Labar, Bennett conducted a pat down on Labar and could feel what he believed to be a firearm concealed on his hip. After removing the firearm from his right hip, Bennett located another firearm on Labar’s left hip and removed it as well. Both firearms were loaded.

Bennett also located metal knuckles on Labar. At that time, he detained Labar. After running the firearms through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), one of the firearms was flagged for being a stolen Taurus pistol out of Lexington, TN.

While searching Labar, Bennett located a glass pipe with residue inside of it and a plastic tube with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. While searching Turnbow, officers found a glass pipe with residue inside. Also in her purse, officers located a glass tube with a rock-like substance inside. A field test at the Milan Police Department showed that it tested positive for cocaine and weighed less than 1 gram.

Labar is a convicted felon. He was charged with possession of schedule II meth, possession of schedule II fentanyl, possession of schedule 6, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and felon possession of a firearm. Labar was arrested with no bond.

Turnbow was charged with possession of schedule II cocaine, drug paraphernalia, bumper law and financial responsibility. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Police Chief Bobby Sellers credited this bust to the community working with law enforcement along with “good old fashioned police work.” He said that locals have asked for more police patrols around the Liberty Street and Van Hook Street area where this bust occurred.

“We can’t do it all, we have to have the public’s help,” Sellers said. “We’ve had community meetings with residents and business owners in the area … We want the public to know that we listen to them when they’re having problems.”

While he’s happy to have taken the illegal drugs off the streets, Sellers said that prosecution will be equally important in this case. He noted Labar’s criminal history as a convicted felon with several past charges of burglary and robbery.

“I hope that this guy (Labar) is prosecuted properly, that’s the key,” Sellers said.

The Chief also congratulated officer Brian Bennett for a job well done.

“Good old fashioned police work still works today,” Sellers said. “Bennett was our officer of the year, and there’s a reason for that. He’s doing a great job!”