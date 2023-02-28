Right to Know – February 28

Sheriff’s Report – Feb. 20-26

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/20/2023 through 2/26/2023:

Genghis Kahn Beverly, B/M, 51- capias.

Kyler Hayden Cupples, W/M, 24- violation of probation.

Brandy Nicole Flowers, W/F, 42- violation of probation.

Jacob Franklin Gilliland, W/M, 28- violation of probation.

Daniel Alexander Griffin, B/M, 20- capias, violation of probation.

Finis Ewin Hill III, W/M, 72- serving time.

Carlos Roshaun Hunt, B/M, 39- violation of probation.

William Pharmer Jarrell IV, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Braxton Rayshod Johnson, B/M, 20- aggravated assault.

Matthew Brandon Perry, W/M, 37- capias.

Amber Dawn Scott, W/F, 63- domestic assault.

Jerry Lynn Turner III, W/M, 34- capias.

Montreal Larmar Warren, B/M, 28- capias.

Shelby Madison-Hope Parham, W/F, 25- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law.

Scottie Lydale Pigue, B/M, 60- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, slow poke law.

Andy Sierra-Hernandez, U/M, 54- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, improper usage.

Daniel Cody Boone, W/M, 48- domestic assault.

Anthony Bernard Cartwright, B/M, 54- leaving scene of accident, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Bobby Ray Johnson, B/M, 47- promoting prostitution, solicitation of person under 18 years of age, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, production/manufacturing/distribution/possession of salvia divinorum.

Diamon E’Lexus Johnson, B/F, 26- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Charles James Randall, W/M, 71- aggravated sexual battery, continuous sexual abuse of a child, rape of a child, sexual battery by an authority figure.

Jennifer Leann Wiseman, W/F, 48- domestic assault, retaliation for past action.

Caleb Skyler Crossett, W/M, 22- capias, violation of probation.

John Christophe Jordan, W/M, 47- evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Douglas Allen Eddings, W/M, 51- domestic assault.

Jaleel Cantrell Hoyle, B/M, 22- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, aiding/abetting, conspiracy to commit.

William Pharmer Jarrell IV, W/M, 34- simple possession /casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines.

Michael Gene Knott, W/M, 45- aggravated burglary.

Deundrae Luis Shaw, B/M, 34- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, failure to exercise due care.

Dericoo Earnest Taylor, B/M, 23- domestic assault, vandalism.

Tristan Garrison Watson, W/M, 19- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment.

Betty Olden White, B/F, 54- other.

Jonathan David Holmes, W/M, 53- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Genghis Kahn Beverly, B/M, 51- violation of probation.

Zantalija Glatisha Bostic, B/F, 26- reckless endangerment, domestic assault.

Montreal Larmar Warren, B/M, 28- domestic assault.

Police Report Feb 20-26

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/20/2023 through 2/26/2023:

Daniel Cody Boone, W/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 23, 2023, Humboldt Trailer Park 42; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Smith.

Anthony Bernard Cartwright, B/M, 54, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: February 23, 2023, 620 McLin Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Bobby Ray Johnson, B/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 22, 2023, High School; Charges: solicitation of a minor, prostitution:promoting. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Bobby Ray Johnson, B/M, of 47; Arrest date and location: February 22, 2023, High School; Charges: synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Braxton Reshod Johnson, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 21, 2023, High School; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Diamond Johnson, B/F, 25, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: February 22, 2023, 910 N. 29th Ave; Charges: manufacturing, selling, possession, cont. substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Tony Alfonzo Martin, B/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 26, 2023, Fort Hill Circle; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Charles James Randall, W/M, 70, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 25, 2023, 1917 Osborne; Charges: rape of a child (less than 13 years old), continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual battery, authority figure-sexual battery . Arresting officer: Lt. Inv Williams.

Deundrae Luis Shaw, B/M, 33, of Stanton; Arrest date and location: February 22, 2023, 70-79/9th Avenue; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving under influence, violation implied consent law, violation open container, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Kavarsia D. Watkins, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 26, 2023, Charges: domestic assault, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Ptl. Walker.

Jennifer Leann Wiseman, W/F, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 23, 2023, 306 S. 19th; Charges: domestic assault, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Marriages

Trevor Lynn Boals of Medina and Brooklyn Ivy Phillips of Decaturville

Marcus Antonio Mitchell of Dyer and Stacey Nicole Western Williams of Dyer

Randi Jean Rodgers of Lincoln, Nebraska and Natasha Kaye Gabel of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Roger Turnage to Kody Kirk – Trenton – $105,000

Nettie Dungan Craddock to Steven B. Douglas and wife, Leslie J. Douglass – Humboldt – $48,500

Harlen White and wife, Kimberly White to Charles Becton – Milan – $147,000

Billy Hickerson, Thersa Easley and William L. Easley to Harlen White and wife, Kimberly White – Milan – $75,000

MLH Investments, LLC to Grassroots Residential 2, LLC – Gibson, Hardeman and Lauderdale Counties – $600,000

Lynn Enterprises, LLC to Joey Kyle of Melissa Kyle – Milan – $10,000

Jeffrey L. Foster and Jeffrey Payton Foster, as Co-Trustees of the Elizabeth Foster 2020 Revocable Trust, to Crystal Lee Krawczyk and husband, Steven Andrew Krawczyk – Rutherford – $174,000

Provident Trust Group, LLC to Yasmine Huerta – Trenton – $30,000

Deborah Walker Pruett to KF Land Company, LLC – Bradford – $150,363.36

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Abdalilah A. Awashra – Medina – $380,000

Samuel Ryan Purdum to Jennifer Bradfield – Medina – $275,000

Andre Atkins and wife, Gabryel Atkins to Hugh Wilburn – Medina – $275,000

Shelau M. Givin-Howard to Andrew Young and wife, Dorothy Young – Dyer – $99,900

Monelle Crews to Damon Louis Rinks and wife, Stephanie Brooke Rinks – Milan – $289,900

Brent Smith to Nancy Lee Farden and husband, Ardis Farden, Jr. – Rutherford – $50,000

Kevin Todd Revocable Trust to Katrina Lawrence – Humboldt – $225,000

Donna Adams to John Martin – Humboldt – $7,500