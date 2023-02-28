Richard Smith

Richard Lawrence Smith, Jr., 47, of Humboldt, transitioned on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Visitation was held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Greater Grace Temple Apostolic Church in Brighton.

Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the church.

He leaves his wife, Marie Smith of Humboldt; a daughter, Mariah Anjeanette Smith; a son, Richard Leon Smith; his father, Richard Lawrence Smith, Sr.; his mother, Nellie Sue Smith; and his siblings, Gregory Smith, Christie Peet, April Armstrong, and Cortina Seward.