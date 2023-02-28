Patsy McGill

Patsy Dean Butler McGill, 89, of Humboldt, Tenn. went to Heaven on February 20, 2023.

Mrs. McGill was born on November 26, 1933 to Henry Eugene Butler and Vernon Inez Rhodes Butler, of Medina, Tenn.

After graduating from Medina High School and West Tennessee Business College, Mrs. McGill joined other women in technology by working for the Milan Arsenal in the data processing department.

She married Duane Luckey McGill on August 14, 1954, and supported the household and family farming operation throughout her life.

Mrs. McGill was a strong Christian woman of faith, who loved everything she had. She loved her family, friends, her Antioch Church family, but most importantly, she loved God. She enjoyed helping with church activities, singing in the choir and was a member of the Dorcus Sunday School Class. She welcomed the opportunity to share with others the importance of John 3:16, salvation and the promise of everlasting life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her sister, Irene Piercey; and her brothers, Marion Butler and Billy Butler.

Mrs. McGill is survived by four children, Mark, David (Tammy), Richard (Mitzi) and Rebecca; three grandchildren, Matt McGill (Sonya), Scott McGill (Elizabeth) and McKenzie Durkee (Mitchell); 10 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sean, Matthew, Christopher, Shane, Adam, Holly, Josiah, William and Hudson and five great-great-grandchildren, Karson, Addilyn, Sara, Elliot and Evren.

Services for Mrs. McGill were held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Antioch Baptist Church, 425 Lewis Road Humboldt, TN. Visitation was at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be donated to the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in her memory.