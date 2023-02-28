GNK Defense is more than teaching martial arts

Those in Humboldt and surrounding areas who are interested in karate, self defense and firearm classes are in luck. GNK Defense offers classes as part of a holistic martial arts approach.

GNK Defense, owned and operated by former Humboldtan Jason Walters, offers classes at the Gallaria building on the corner of North Central Ave and Main Street, in downtown Humboldt. Karate classes are conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays evenings. Self Defense classes are offered monthly. Firearms courses are conducted monthly and is based on the need of the student or students. Private lessons are available in any of the three.

Walters is a former United State Army Special Forces Green Beret. He retired in 2016 after 24 years of service. He started in the National Guard in Humboldt and soon began climbing up in rank after fully enlisting in the Army. He served in multiple special operations units to include 160th Special Operations Aviation, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), US Army Special Forces Command and US Army Special Operations Command. He has multiple combat deployments to Afghanistan and other countries. His real life experiences have validated what and how he teaches.

Walters now resides in Franklin, Tenn., but remains connected to his hometown. Members of his family and some of his lifelong friends still reside in Humboldt.

“I wanted to find a way to give back to the community that I grew up in and find a place to run a small business,” Walters explained.

His inspiration came from his 24 years in the military. He traveled the world training other soldiers in hand-to-hand combat, as well as knife and gun fighting. Walters says anyone, any age and any size can use what he teaches in everyday life while on the street, in the parking lots of shopping center, parking garages, protecting your home or any location.While in the Army, he trained with some of the most elite martial artists from all over the world.

He also teaches basic medical skills and life saving medical skills as part of his karate and firearms courses. Walters started his karate adventure in Milan with Eli McCoy and Taekwondo in Humboldt.

GNK Defense came about in 2016 while Walters was preparing to retire from government service. It started out very small, privately teaching individuals, customizing each training plan to the customer. Once he moved back to Tennessee, he expanded and grew his business.

“My body reminds me every morning with aches and pains that I have lived a great life in support of my country. I miss the fallen warriors, my brothers, I served with. I honor them by continuing to be a warrior and passing on the traditions and knowledge. Every one of us faces challenges every day,” said Walters. “My simple guidance is warrior on. Never quit.”

GNK Defense offers an original form of Karate called Ryu Kyu Kempo. Karate originated in the Ryukyu Kingdom of what is now the island chains of Okinawa. It developed from the indigenous Rykyuan martial arts combined with Chinese and Japanese martial arts that dates back to the early 1400s. Self defense classes are based on the techniques of Karate. Firearms training ranges from basic safety and familiarization up to tactical level, short and long distance.

To register for classes, please contact Jason Walters at jason@gnkdefense.com or (931) 237-4550. Go to GNKDefense.com for more information.