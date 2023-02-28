Dr. Larry Peach

Dr. Larry Eugene Peach, professor emeritus at Tennessee Technological University, passed away suddenly Monday February 20, 2023 at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, Tenn.

Dr. Peach was born September 18, 1939 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Lucas and Corinne Peach.

A proud veteran of the US Army, a devout member of Cookeville First Baptist Church and a lifelong educator, Dr. Peach spent his whole life caring for others before himself. Countless students, co-workers, fellow church members, friends and family have been impacted through his love, support, and generosity and the sharing of his faith, which he graciously gave us throughout his life.

He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Lambuth College, his master’s from Memphis State University and his doctorate from University of Tennessee Knoxville. His career, as teacher, to superintendent, to administrator has been one of servitude. Using the tools of higher education to “pass forward” his love of educating and helping others, he will forever be recognized for his dedication and hard work to help advance others. He will continue to foster growth in others through the Larry and Allene Peach Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Education at Tennessee Tech University, where he taught, garnered his deanship and eventually his well-deserved title of professor emeritus in retirement.

Dr. Peach leaves the love of his life, Allene Mathews Peach; and many well-loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Arnold and Martha Reeves; and a brother, Douglas Peach.

A memorial service was at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at Cookeville First Baptist Church. Pastor Scott McKinney and Pastor Bill Stone officiated. The family received friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Larry and Allene Peach Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Education, Tennessee Tech University Foundation, P.O. Box 1915, Cookeville, TN 38505, or First Baptist Church Building Fund, 18 S. Walnut Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38501.

Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.